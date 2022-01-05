Copper Investing News
Additional Mineralized Intersections Reported from the Gap Zone Magna Mining Inc. is pleased to announce the assay results from a further nine holes drilled at the Shakespeare Mine during the 2021 drilling program. Highlights from this batch of assay results include wide Gap Zone intersections which support the thesis that the West and East Zones are connected not only near surface, but also at depth. Jason Jessup, ...

Additional Mineralized Intersections Reported from the Gap Zone

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from a further nine holes drilled at the Shakespeare Mine during the 2021 drilling program. Highlights from this batch of assay results include wide Gap Zone intersections which support the thesis that the West and East Zones are connected not only near surface, but also at depth.

Jason Jessup, Chief Executive Officer of Magna, stated, "We are pleased with the results that are announced today, which continue to support our belief that we can add significant open pit mineral resources to our Shakespeare deposit. The East Zone results continue to impress us and where resource wireframes were intersected, the mineralization has shown to be much wider than previously estimated. The deeper intersections also enhance the understanding of the orientation of the mineralized melagabbro, which is now interpreted as steeply dipping to the south at depth, opening new, relatively shallow areas for exploration and resource expansion. It is also important to note that many of the holes intersected new areas of mineralization within the current open pit resource shell. The significance of these intersections is that it may add additional Mineral Resources to the Shakespeare deposit, which could also convert what is currently estimated as waste within the open pit shell to Mineral Resource. This could reduce the future open pit stripping ratio and potentially extend the life of mine of future operations. The feasibility study that is currently being completed is a base case scenario, staying within the parameters of the current approved closure plan and major permits and will not include any of the 2021 diamond drilling. We are excited to incorporate these results into future mine planning at the Shakespeare Mine."

Diamond Drilling Highlights Include:

Hole MMC-21-27 intersected 47.68 metres at 0.25% Ni, 0.30% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.24 g/t Pt, 0.27 g/t Pd, 0.13 g/t Au including 33 m at 0.30% Ni, 0.36% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.30 g/t Pt, 0.33 g/t Pd, 0.17 g/t Au. This hole was designed to follow-up on the wide mineralized intersection in hole MMC-21-25 reported on November 4, 2021 (see News Release). The intersection pierced the East Zone wireframe in an area 24.5 metres east of hole MMC-21-25. This hole intersected the mineralization 4.5m above the current mineral resource wireframe and continued 20.70 m beyond the wireframe (see Fig. 2.). As a result, this hole, along with hole MMC-21-25, have demonstrated the potential to significantly grow the East Zone Mineral Resource in this area of the deposit. The up-dip extension of the East Zone in this area remains open for expansion.

Holes MMC-21-29 & MMC-21-30 each intersected multiple zones of mineralization including 64.16 m at 0.34% Ni, 0.41% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.34 g/t Pt, 0.41 g/t Pd, 0.23 g/t Au starting just 30.0 metres down hole MMC-21-29. This intersection pierced a portion of the West Zone wireframe but initially intersected the mineralization 27.30 metres outside the upper portion of the wireframe and inside of the current open pit resource shell. Follow-up drilling is required to test for further mineralization closer to surface. The primary purpose of these holes was to test the Gap Zone at depth. The holes were successful in intersecting multiple zones of mineralization within the Gap Zone, lending further support to Magna's interpretation that the East and West Zones are connected through the Gap Zone (see Fig. 3 & 4 and Table 1 for complete assay results).

Hole MMC-21-34 was drilled in the Gap Zone, approximately 36 metres to the east of Hole MMC-21-20 that was reported on November 4, 2021 (see News Release). Mineralization was intersected over 11.45 metres grading 0.20% Ni, 0.25% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.22 g/t Pt, 0.27 g/t Pd, 0.15 g/t Au starting at 24.5 m downhole. This near surface intersection in the Gap Zone has potential to convert a significant amount of material within the open pit resource shell from waste to mineral resource (see Fig. 4).

Mynyr Hoxha, Vice President of Exploration, stated, "The 2021 drilling results to date are very encouraging. The Shakespeare deposit has significant potential to grow along the strike to the east and west, and is open at depth. Due to drilling challenges around historical mining areas, the Gap Zone is not fully defined. Recent drilling targeting the Gap Zone indicates that East and West Zones are connected around the S-13 area and open at depth. To properly define the Gap Zone closer to surface, a shallow drilling program is proposed in 2022 that will be accomplished by using an underground drill capable of drilling shallow angle holes to test some of the upper part of the East Zone/Gap Zone. The 2021 drilling program also expanded our understanding of the western part of the Shakespeare deposit. We now have evidence that the rock units are changing orientation and dipping more southerly. This opens up tremendous exploration potential and is generating multiple new exploration targets we intend to drill in 2022."

Magna is still awaiting the assay results from the final holes of the 2021 program. Once the results have been received, a detailed interpretation will be completed which will be used to design a follow-up program in 2022 to test the remaining areas of the Gap Zone, as well as extensions of the deposit at depth and to the west. The goal is to incorporate the next phase of Shakespeare drilling into an updated Mineral Resource estimate.

The Company is also pleased to report that drilling is currently underway at the P-4 Discovery (P-4). The program at P-4 is currently budgeted for 3500 metres of drilling, and the program will expand based on successful results. The initial hole that was collared on January 4, 2022, is targeting a 200m step down below the deepest mineralized intersection (see News Release, September 20th 2021), within a recently identified new electromagnetic (EM) plate (see News Release, December 1st, 2021). Once this hole is completed, borehole EM will be conducted on this hole while the drill moves 400 m to the east to test the second EM plate target associated with P-4. Steps have been taken to have more consistent and timely turn-around-times on assays and we expect to have assay results within 4 weeks of submission to the lab.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_002.jpg

Figure 1: Simplified Longitudinal Section of Shakespeare Deposit

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_002full.jpg

  

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_006.jpg

Figure 2: Simplified Vertical Section 27 Looking NE (See Fig. 1 for location)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_006full.jpg

  

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_007.jpg

Figure 3: Composite Simplified Vertical Section 29/30 Looking NE (Clipping +/-35m; See Fig. 1 for location)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_007full.jpg

  

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_008.jpg

Figure 4: Simplified 3D Longitudinal Section Showing Recent Mineralized Intersections in the Lower Gap Zone Area as well as Hole MMC-21-34

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_008full.jpg

Table 1. Recent 2021 Diamond Drilling Assay Results

DDH  

From

(m)

To

(m)

 Zone

Length

(m)

Ni

(%)

Cu

(%)

Co

(%)

Pt

(g/t)

Pd

(g/t)

Au

(g/t)

 NiEq %
                         
MMC-21-26   166.1 171 West 4.5 0.07 0.13 0.01 0.06 0.07 0.05 0.16
  and 196 197 West  1.0 0.11 0.20 0.01 0.08 0.13 0.08 0.25
MMC-21-27   69.64 73.6 Gap  3.96 0.16 0.18 0.01 0.18 0.19 0.09 0.30
  and 125.3 173 East  47.68 0.25 0.30 0.02 0.24 0.27 0.13 0.46
  including 139.8 156   16.63 0.38 0.43 0.02 0.37 0.40 0.19 0.68
MMC-21-28   3.2 15.5 West 12.26 0.18 0.23 0.01 0.21 0.28 0.13 0.36
MMC-21-29   30 94.2 West 64.16 0.34 0.41 0.02 0.34 0.41 0.23 0.62
    30 57.3 West* 27.33 0.34 0.40 0.02 0.33 0.41 0.26 0.62
  including 30 39   9.00 0.42 0.44 0.02 0.41 0.52 0.40 0.75
  including 45.37 57.3   11.96 0.46 0.56 0.03 0.44 0.54 0.30 0.84
  and 57.33 94.2 West** 36.83 0.34 0.41 0.02 0.35 0.41 0.20 0.62
  including 57.33 81   23.67 0.47 0.54 0.03 0.48 0.55 0.28 0.84
  and 120.3 131 Gap 10.24 0.30 0.37 0.02 0.30 0.34 0.17 0.55
  and 168.8 185 Gap 15.75 0.23 0.24 0.02 0.20 0.21 0.15 0.41
MMC-21-30   124.8 131 Gap 6.38 0.25 0.32 0.01 0.29 0.36 0.17 0.48
  and 142.6 155 Gap 12.79 0.34 0.46 0.02 0.39 0.48 0.20 0.65
  and 162 165 Gap 2.59 0.24 0.18 0.02 0.13 0.17 0.08 0.38
  and 186.4 191 Gap 4.43 0.23 0.17 0.02 0.24 0.22 0.22 0.41
MMC-21-31 No significant values 
MMC-21-32 Assays pending
MMC-21-33 Assays pending
MMC-21-34   4.46 4.76 Gap 0.3 0.33 0.45 0.02 0.40 0.50 0.27 0.66
  and 24.55 36 Gap 11.45 0.20 0.25 0.01 0.22 0.27 0.15 0.38
                         
* Intersection ouside of Mineral Resource wireframe                
** Intersection inside of Mineral Resource wireframe                

All composite intervals are reported as core length as true width has not been determined. Nickel Equivalent (NiEq%) grade is calculated based on metal prices of $6.25/lb Ni, $2.80/lb Cu, $31.00/lb Co, $950/oz Pt, $900/oz Pd and $1,250.00/oz Au, and metal recoveries of 76.4% for Ni, 95.9% for Cu, 71% for Co, 74.8% for Pt, 42.4% for Pd and 38.4% for Au.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mynyr Hoxha, Ph.D., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration. Dr. Hoxha is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. The core is then logged, and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m and cut with a diamond saw. Samples are then bagged in plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to SGS Laboratories in Sudbury. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 5 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards, 2 samples of blank material and 1 duplicate. The reported drilling program was carried out under the supervision of Marshall Hall, M.Sc., P.Geo, the Company's Exploration Manager.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the past producing Shakespeare Mine which has major permits for the construction of a 4500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Senior Vice President
Email: info@magnamining.com

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Magna Mining TSXV:NICU Copper Investing
NICU:CA
Magna Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options

Magna Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (the "Company" or "Magna") announces that it has granted a total of 575,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain directors and officers pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan. Such options have an exercise price of $0.40 per common share, and vest immediately. All options expire on December 23rd, 2026.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
Magna Mining Announces Winter Exploration Program at the Shakespeare Project and Results of Recent Borehole Electromagnetic Survey

Magna Mining Announces Winter Exploration Program at the Shakespeare Project and Results of Recent Borehole Electromagnetic Survey

Program to Focus on Follow-Up Drilling at the P-4 Discovery and Near Surface Copper Mineralization at the Past Producing Spanish River Copper Mine

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the completion of a $3.14 million flow through financing on Nov 3rd, the next phase of exploration at the Shakespeare Ni-Cu-PGM Project will commence in early January. The initial winter exploration program will consist of 4,500m of drilling, which will target the new P-4 nickel discovery and the past producing Spanish River Copper Mine. The P-4 Discovery and Spanish River Copper Mine are both located approximately 5 km from the Shakespeare Mine and could potentially represent satellite deposits to feed a future mill at Shakespeare. Magna has secured a diamond drilling contractor to commence drilling in early January 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
quality inn sudbury

Magna Mining Intersects 52.57 Metres of Ni-Cu-PGM Mineralization at the Shakespeare Project, Ontario, Canada

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from recent drilling at its Shakespeare Project, located near Sudbury, Ontario. All holes reported are in the immediate vicinity of the Shakespeare West Zone, Gap Zone and East Zone. Drilling and assay results demonstrate the potential to expand on existing shallow resources and close the gap (Gap Zone) between the currently defined West and East Zones.

Jason Jessup, Chief Executive Officer of Magna, stated, "We are quite pleased with the assay results at our Shakespeare Mine, which have supported our longstanding belief that the Gap Zone is mineralized. These results also support our view that the defined mineralization below the western part of our Shakespeare deposit was limited by a lack of drilling. This information demonstrates the potential to grow the open pit Mineral Resources at Shakespeare, as well as potential to add underground Mineral Resources. We are quite excited to view these results in context of an updated feasibility study on the stand-alone Shakespeare mine and mill operation. We anticipate having the feasibility study completed by early Q1 2022."

Keep reading... Show less
magna stock

Magna Mining Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated September 29, 2021, October 22, 2021 and October 28, 2021, that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company sold an aggregate of 1,107,800 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.45 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $498,510. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company sold an aggregate of 6,996,700 flow-through common shares under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,148,515.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund advancement of Magna's exploration activities at its mineral projects located in the Sudbury region of Ontario, through the incurrence of expenses that are eligible "Canadian Exploration Expenses" which will also qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, for subscribers resident in Ontario, will be eligible for the 5% Ontario Focused Flow-Through Share Tax Credit pursuant to the Ontario Taxation Act.

Keep reading... Show less
computer recycling services dundee

Magna Mining Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company sold an aggregate of 5,888,900 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.45 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2,650,000. The Company intends to complete a further tranche of the Offering in November.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund advancement of Magna's exploration activities at its mineral projects located in the Sudbury region of Ontario, through the incurrence of expenses that are eligible "Canadian Exploration Expenses" which will also qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, for subscribers resident in Ontario, will be eligible for the 5% Ontario Focused Flow-Through Share Tax Credit pursuant to the Ontario Taxation Act.

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue 2021 Production Numbers and 2022 Production and Cost Guidance for Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex on January 10

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun announced that the company plans to issue the 2021 year-end production results, as well as production and cost guidance for 2022, for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday January 10, 2022.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (20%). A 2020 independent audit of Kamoa-Kakula's greenhouse gas intensity metrics performed by Hatch Ltd. of Mississauga, Canada, confirmed that the project will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of copper produced.

Keep reading... Show less
LIBERO COPPER INTERCEPTS 97 METRES OF 0.34% COPPER EQUIVALENT AT BIG BULK

LIBERO COPPER INTERCEPTS 97 METRES OF 0.34% COPPER EQUIVALENT AT BIG BULK

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to report assay results for the five hole, 1,743 metre drill program at the Big Bulk porphyry copper project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Results suggest the presence of a large mineralizing system, with new drill results confirming a greater than two kilometre strike length.

Big Bulk Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
person reaching out to touch a digital chart

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: St. Augustine Takes the Lead

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,214.73 by the end of last Friday (December 31) as concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 eased.

On the last day of trading of 2021, gold was set for its worst year since 2015. The global economic recovery reduced demand for safe-haven assets, and for its part silver was on track for its worst year since 2014.

Keep reading... Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Keep reading... Show less
1844 Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of December 14, 2021, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 2,260,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of $146,900 .

Keep reading... Show less
Magnetic Separator and Dewatering Equipment Arrive at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Magnetic Separator and Dewatering Equipment Arrive at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the construction phase at the El Peñón processing facility to support the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company is pleased to report that the magnetic separator and dewatering equipment have arrived at the El Peñón processing facility. In preparation for the installation, the civil work for the four concrete platforms required to support the construction and integrate the equipment into the final processing circuit has begun.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×