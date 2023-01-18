Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

MAG Interactive AB publishes Interim Report September - November 2022/2023

MAG reached its highest quarterly revenues yet; net sales grew by 39% to 97 MSEK and ARPDAU increased 38% compared to the same quarter the previous year. Investments in User Acquisition grew to a record 51 MSEK.

Summary of the period September 2022 November 2022 :

  • The Group's net sales for the period were 97,327 KSEK (69,838 KSEK), an increase of 39% compared to the same period the previous year
  • EBITDA for the period was 3 KSEK (17,133 KSEK)
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 209 KSEK (16,343 KSEK) (adjustment of EBITDA for the period relates to social contribution costs from revaluation of option programs)
  • The Group's game contribution for the period was 33,136 KSEK (47,819 KSEK), a decrease of 31% compared to the same period the previous year
  • Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 7.8 US cents (5.7 US cents), an increase of 38% compared to the same period the previous year
  • The result per share during the quarter was -0.42 SEK /share ( 0.14 SEK /share)
  • The cost of user acquisition for the period was 51,154 KSEK (14,541 KSEK)
  • Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.2 million and 3.5 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 19% and 30% compared to the same period the previous year

Comment from the CEO in summary

"We are starting off our new financial year with a 39% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching 97 MSEK in the first quarter. This is the highest quarterly revenue in company history, and we attribute that to a combination of stable operations of live games and successful investments in User Acquisition (UA). We also see a positive impact of the strengthened USD relative to the Swedish Krona compared to last year. Our average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) increased by 38% compared to the previous year and reached 7.8 US cents.

The UA investment in Q1 grew to 51 MSEK, reaching its highest level ever in a single quarter, the majority of which was targeted to Wordzee. As always we are diligent in our steering towards reasonable payback times and never compromise on the profitability of our UA campaigns.

Wordzee continues to beat our expectations, delivering another record quarter in terms of revenues. Continued product improvements combined with successful investments in UA is the key to this quarter's revenue record and to Wordzee's continued growth.

Tile Mansion has increased its daily active user base (DAU) and revenues in Q1, compared to its launch quarter in Q4. In Q2 we are opening up more markets to the game as the results from early iterations in English-speaking markets in Q1 look positive. We are still in the early stages of Tile Mansion's development, and we expect the game to be able to continue to grow in the coming quarters.

Relative to the previous quarter, the DAU remained fairly stable (-5%). An effect of higher quality users entering our games can also be seen in the increase of in-app purchase (IAP) revenue relative to the same period last year. The IAP revenue increased by 75% showing that our players' propensity to spend has grown quite significantly compared to the previous year.

A big thanks to the teams at MAG for delivering another strong quarter and also thanks for the continued support from our shareholders in our mission to build an even better and stronger company for the future," says Daniel Hasselberg , CEO at MAG Interactive.

Presentation & Report

On January 18, 2023 at 10:00 CET , CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation will be held in English. Link to the Twitch feed: www.twitch.com/maginteractive . Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on Twitter during the course of the day, write to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/ .

This is information that MAG Interactive AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 on January 18, 2023 .

For additional information, please contact:
Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se
Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16579/3698135/1786913.pdf

MAG Interim Report Q1 - 2022-23 ENG

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mag-interactive-ab-publ-publishes-interim-report-september--november-20222023-301724382.html

SOURCE MAG Interactive

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Web3 gaming platform, Intella X developed by NEOWIZ, raises $12M in anticipation of its upcoming launch on Polygon

- One of South Korea's leading game giants, NEOWIZ, has announced that it has successfully raised $12M in private funding for its Web3 gaming platform, Intella X, in anticipation of its upcoming launch on Polygon.

Intella X, an upcoming Web3 gaming platform on Polygon announces its key investors.

The raise included over +20 investors from various sectors and includes notable partners such as Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Planetarium, Big Brain Holdings, Global Coin Research, Crit Ventures , JoyCity, Pearl Abyss, XL Games, and WEMIX.

As the next-generation Web3 gaming platform, Intella X's mission is to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through unique platform protocols, services, and games.

" Develop and Earn ", and "Contribute-Play and Earn"

What sets Intella X apart from its competitors is that the platform perpetually rewards the contributors of its ecosystem (i.e Game developers and users) with its native platform token, the Intella X token through its unique, rewarding service protocol, 'Proof of Contribution'.

Furthermore, the platform also redistributes shares of its revenue back to the contributors through its unique decentralized revenue distribution protocol to further exercise the fundamental values of Web3.

In combination with its one-of-a-kind service protocols and wide genres of games in its 2023 lineup, the platform offers additional features in an effort to remove high-entry barriers and to improve user experience in Web3.  From streamlined wallet creation to implementation of meta transactions, Intella X has set its mission on providing high-quality games and user-friendly environment to accelerate mass adoption.

Intella X is set to launch on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 along with its proprietary Web3 wallet, DEX (Decentralized Exchange), NFT marketplace, launchpad, and games.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io
Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4
Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax

About NEOWIZ
Established in 1997, NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660) is a considered pioneer and one of the leading game companies in Korea. The company has successfully published a wide variety of PC and mobile games through https://www.pmang.com/ since 2003 and has also co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/web3-gaming-platform-intella-x-developed-by-neowiz-raises-12m-in-anticipation-of-its-upcoming-launch-on-polygon-301724061.html

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c1003.html

PILLZ LAUNCHES NFT WEARABLES OF THE FUTURE: PHYGITAL STARTUP FUNDED BY XSOLLA MERGES WEB3 WITH REAL WORLD

Pillz pioneer of wearable devices for NFT collectibles and NFT gaming, has raised a pre-seed round from industry-leading Xsolla, the gaming payment platform founded by Aleksandr "Shurick" Agapitov that is used by developers to create, monetize, and scale video games globally.

Pillz

Pillz is an extension of a digital identity - the device makes NFT collectibles and NFT games tangible, so users have a deeply immersive experience interacting with their NFTs in physical reality. Users can upload their NFTs to Pillz without transferring the token to the device, requiring verification of its ownership.

Wearables of the future are phygital: Pillz enables people to wear their NFTs as an accessory – whether it is a necklace, bracelet, keychain, or anything else. The leading fashion and jewelry brands can collaborate with Pillz to create limited NFT collections and produce unique accessory designs.

The device's functionality allows users to interact with characters from NFT games. Pillz presents its own game – featuring an environment to breed, grow and progress digital pets unique to each device.

"Pillz represents what I always look for in teams - a passion for changing the world and a vision to do it. The next evolution in web3 is happening in hardware, and I'm happy to be a part of it with the team at Pillz," Aleksandr Agapitov, Xsolla founder and Pillz Board of Directors member, said. "Together with our strategic partner Xsolla, we are laying the foundation for web3 infrastructure, merging digital with physical." Marat Saakyan, CEO of Pillz, added.

Furthermore, 2023 will see an SDK for developers worldwide to create original content for the device. Any existing NFT game may also get an additional dimension of gaming mechanics with Pillz.

Pillz aims to be the leading phygital ecosystem for people to interact with their NFTs in real life, extending their digital identity. Pillz will launch sales in Q2 2023 following a beta-release of 100 devices dropped earlier in December 2022 , available for secondary sales at market.pillz.tech .

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: pillz.tech
Pillz Media kit
Medium
Twitter
Instagram

Media Contact:
media@ pillz .tech

About Pillz
Pillz Inc., funded by Xsolla, developed a wearable device for NFT-collectibles and NFT-gaming, making them tangible so users have a deeply immersive experience interacting with their NFTs in physical reality. Pillz enables people to wear their NFTs as a phygital accessory – no matter whether it is a necklace, bracelet, keychain or anything else. The functionality of the device also allows users to interact with characters from NFT games – Pillz presents its own game with possibilities to breed, grow and progress unique digital pets. Developers from all over the world will be able to create content with the Pillz SDK as well. Pillz aims to be the leading phygital ecosystem for people to interact with their NFTs in real life, extending their digital identity. For additional information and to learn more, please visit: pillz.tech

About Xsolla
Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Xsolla is headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California , with offices in Berlin , Seoul , Beijing , Kuala Lumpur , and cities around the world. Xsolla supports major gaming companies like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, Pearl Abyss, NCSoft, and more.  For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pillz-launches-nft-wearables-of-the-future-phygital-startup-funded-by-xsolla-merges-web3-with-real-world-301723949.html

SOURCE Pillz

Andrew Milne Joins Relish Leadership Team to Oversee Expansion Strategy

The award-winning multiplatform content studio is primed for a global audience.

 Relish Studios has hired industry veteran Andrew Milne as VP, Growth. "We have a lot of things in the hopper right now and we need someone to steer us strategically forward," said Paul Pattison CEO of Relish Studios. "Andrew is an energetic business builder who brings a genuine passion for the creative industry, with a keen eye for technical innovation. We chose him to lead the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts with a focus on strengthening our client relationships and working towards establishing new partnerships within the entertainment industry."

USA to Host Global Cybersecurity Competition and Conference

Focus on How Games Address Global Cybersecurity Workforce Issues

The United States will host the 2023 International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3 ). This global event will be held July 31-August 4, 2023 in San Diego, California and will be organized by PlayCyber ® .

Breakthrough in AR optics means that 3D holographic gaming now a reality

VividQ™, the pioneer of holographic display technology for AR gaming, and Dispelix, the world's leading waveguide designer and manufacturer, have today announced achieving what leading industry figures described as 'quasi-impossible' only two years ago. The two companies have designed and manufactured a 'waveguide combiner' that can accurately display simultaneous variable-depth 3D content within a user's environment. For the first time ever, users will be able to enjoy immersive AR gaming experiences where digital content can be placed in their physical world and they can interact with it naturally and comfortably.

The two companies have also announced the formation of a commercial partnership to develop the new 3D waveguide technology towards mass production readiness. This will enable headset manufacturers the ability to kick-start their AR product roadmaps now.

Leading Global Games Publisher Plarium Appoints Schraga Mor as Chief Executive Officer

Plarium a global leader in developing and publishing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced the appointment of Schraga Mor as its incoming CEO.

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global)

A seasoned business leader with over 20 years of experience in the technology, digital and e-commerce industries, Mor joins Plarium from SodaStream where he has spearheaded the company's global e-commerce strategy and operations since 2020. He previously served as CEO of MSN Israel and ICQ, and as Managing Director of William Hill's online games business based in Tel Aviv .

Michael Lang , CEO of Pixel United , the global mobile-first games business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) of which Plarium is part, said "Schraga has a proven track record in building and scaling successful multi-million dollar companies and mobile-orientated brands. With a deep understanding of digital commerce, marketing and product development, as well as a strong appreciation for Plarium's people-first culture, we are confident Schraga is the right person to lead Plarium in its next exciting chapter and continue to set the industry bar in key genres and cross-platform gaming."

Mor takes over from Aviram Steinhart who stepped down from the role after more than eight years at the company, just over two of which he served as CEO.

Since it became part of the Pixel United portfolio in 2017, Plarium has delivered exceptional growth. Alongside its existing stable of Evergreen games, it launched US Top 20 game ( RAID: Shadow Legends ) in 2018, which currently ranks #1 in the Squad RPG category and has delivered over $1billion in lifetime revenue. The company made a successful entry into the Action genre with the launch of Mech Arena in 2021 and has scaled its proprietary PC platform, Plarium Play, which delivers close to 30% of Plarium's total revenues.

Following his appointment, Mor commented, "I am delighted to join a company that has helped shape and define the mobile and PC games industry for more than a decade, and a business I have admired for many years. I look forward to working with Plarium's talented global teams to build upon the strong culture and momentum to help the business reach new heights."

Mor, who holds an Executive Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Ruppin Academic Center, will assume his role as CEO at the end of February 2023 and will be based at the company's headquarter in Herzliya, where the company recently established its new state-of-the-art office.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

About Pixel United:

Pixel United is the free-to-play, mobile-first video games business of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX: ALL).  A top publisher in Tier 1 western mobile markets, Pixel United is driven by a purpose to build the best games and drive positive change.  Pixel United has three major operating businesses that span multiple key game genres: Product Madness ( London ), Plarium Global ( Israel ) and Big Fish Games ( USA ).  As a global business with a growing team of 3,000 people in 18 locations worldwide, Pixel United leverages its LiveOps, in-house development, business intelligence and marketing capabilities and strong investment in talent to fuel its performance and deliver sustainable long-term growth. www.pixelunited.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-global-games-publisher-plarium-appoints-schraga-mor-as-chief-executive-officer-301721599.html

SOURCE Plarium Global

