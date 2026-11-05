LUNR Aerospace to Attend Space Tech Expo Europe 2026, One of Europe's Largest Space Industry Events

(TheNewswire)
Also Announces Engagement for IR Services
Vancouver, Canada November 5, 2026 TheNewswire - LUNR Aerospace Corp. (CSE:FLY) (Frankfurt:6GB) (WKN: A4269V) ("LUNR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will attend Space Tech Expo Europe 2026, taking place from November 17 to 19, 2026, in Bremen, Germany. The event is one of Europe's largest business-to-business gatherings for the space industry,1 bringing together companies, industry leaders and technology providers involved in the development of space systems, launch services and supporting infrastructure.2
Space Tech Expo Europe serves as a platform for organizations across the global space industry to exchange ideas, explore emerging technologies and establish business relationships. The three-day event is expected to feature more than 1,000 exhibiting companies, alongside industry conferences and networking opportunities covering satellite technologies, launch systems, space engineering and developments across the broader aerospace supply chain.3
LUNR's attendance is intended to support the Company's efforts to expand its international industry network, engage with potential partners and suppliers, and explore opportunities for future collaboration. The event will also provide an opportunity to introduce LUNR's development programs to a broader European audience and gain further insight into industry requirements and commercial opportunities within the international space sector.
The Company's participation aligns with its ongoing development of LUNR-01, its initial orbital-class launch vehicle, which is aimed to support dedicated and rideshare launch services for commercial, government, defence, and scientific customers. Through its engagement with international industry participants, LUNR aims to develop relationships that may support its longer-term objectives of establishing Canadian-based orbital launch capabilities and serving the global launch market.
"As we continue advancing the development of LUNR-01, we see value in expanding our engagement with the international space industry. Space Tech Expo Europe provides an opportunity to build on our existing industry relationships, connect with companies and potential partners, and explore new avenues for potential collaboration. With a growing number of companies and organizations contributing to the global space economy, we believe maintaining an active presence at events such as this can support our development efforts and broader commercial objectives," stated Jeanue Chung, Chief Executive Officer of LUNR Aerospace Corp.
The Company also announces that it has engaged Frontier Media Inc. (1500-1874 Scarth Street, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada S4P 4E9; email: jordan@frontiermediainc.ca; telephone: 306-530-7746; Contact: Jordan Madill) to provide market awareness and corporate communications services, including through content creation, project management, third-party media distribution, and digital market awareness initiatives. The investor relations and market awareness activities will be conducted through digital and online channels, including search-based advertising, display advertising, remarketing campaigns, campaign-specific landing pages and third-party online media, advertising and distribution channels.
The initial market awareness budget under the agreement with Frontier Media Inc. is CAD $700,000. The program is scheduled to run until February, 2027, or budget exhaustion, and is structured to allow for ongoing evaluation and optimization based on market conditions. The Company believes that maintaining consistent, compliant market awareness is an important component of supporting visibility, and long-term shareholder base development.
To the Company's knowledge, Frontier Media Inc. does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.
About LUNR Aerospace Corp.
LUNR is a Canadian aerospace company developing orbital launch systems and infrastructure to establish sovereign Canadian access to space and serve the growing global launch market. The Corporation aims to address constraints in global launch capacity by providing domestic and international customers with orbital launch services. Leveraging Canada's geography to access polar and sun-synchronous orbits, LUNR's planned launch vehicles are being designed with an emphasis on scalable architecture, reusability, and cost-efficient operations.
ON BEHALF OF LUNR AEROSPACE CORP.,
"Jeanue Chung"
Chief Executive Officer
For more information, please contact:
Jeanue Chung
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (888) 530-8533
Email: investors@lunrcorp.com
The CSE and its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's attendance at Space Tech Expo Europe 2026 and the anticipated timing, purposes and potential benefits of that attendance; the Company's efforts to expand its international industry network, engage with potential partners and suppliers, explore future collaborations, introduce its development programs to a broader European audience and gain insight into industry requirements and commercial opportunities; the ongoing development, design, capabilities and intended applications of LUNR-01 and the Company's other planned launch vehicles and launch services; the Company's objectives of establishing Canadian-based orbital launch capabilities and serving the global launch market; and the timing, budget, duration, scope, evaluation, optimization and anticipated benefits of the Company's market awareness and corporate communications program with Frontier Media Inc., including the Company's expectations regarding visibility and long-term shareholder base development. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words and phrases such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "design", "develop", "estimate", "expect", "explore", "future", "intend", "may", "objective", "plan", "potential", "propose", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will" and similar words and expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results will, may, could, would or might occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable as of the date such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to attend and participate in Space Tech Expo Europe 2026 as planned; the availability of prospective partners, suppliers, customers, financing, personnel and other resources; the Company's ability to advance the design, development, testing, regulatory approval, financing and commercialization of LUNR-01 and its other planned launch systems and infrastructure; the continued growth of and demand within the global space and launch markets; the Company's ability to establish and maintain relationships with industry participants; and Frontier Media Inc.'s ability to perform the contemplated services within the anticipated budget and timeframe. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company's early stage of development and limited operating history; technical, engineering, testing, manufacturing, integration and launch risks; delays, cost overruns or failure to achieve development milestones; the need for additional financing and the risk that financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; regulatory, licensing, export-control, national-security, environmental and governmental-approval risks; dependence on key personnel, contractors, suppliers and prospective strategic relationships; competition and changes in market demand, technology or industry conditions; risks associated with attending industry events and the possibility that such attendance will not result in commercial relationships or opportunities; risks relating to the market awareness program, including that it may not produce the anticipated visibility or shareholder-base development, may be modified, suspended or terminated before completion, or may exhaust its budget earlier than expected; cybersecurity, intellectual property, geopolitical and supply-chain risks; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its issuer profile on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
1 Space Tech Expo Europe, About Us. https://www.spacetechexpo-europe.com/whatson/about-us
2 Space Tech Expo Europe, Exhibitor List 2026. https://www.spacetechexpo-europe.com/exhibitor-list/
3 Space Tech Expo Europe, What's On. https://www.spacetechexpo-europe.com/whatson/
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