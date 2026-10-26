Lundin Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Results including 124.27 g/t Au over 11.00 Metres at FDNS and 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30 Metres at Bonza Sur; Conversion Drilling Commences at FDN East

Lundin Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Results including 124.27 g/t Au over 11.00 Metres at FDNS and 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30 Metres at Bonza Sur; Conversion Drilling Commences at FDN East

Lundin Gold logo

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG,OTC:LUGDF) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong results from its ongoing conversion and near–mine exploration drilling programs at the Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. PDF Version

Drilling programs continue to deliver positive results across multiple distinct epithermal gold deposits at FDN. The commencement of conversion drilling at FDN East is an important step in refining the geological model of the deposit, while underground development advances to provide improved access for exploration drilling.

Highlights

  • FDNS exploration: Drilling continues to extend mineralization beyond the Mineral Resource envelope, including new zones in the easternmost veins, along the southern extension, and at depth.
  • FDNS conversion: Drilling confirms continuity and higher-grade zones in the northern and southern areas of the deposit, supporting further Mineral Reserve additions. Highlights include 124.27 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 11.00m.
  • Bonza Sur exploration: Drilling confirms continuity of higher-grade zones within the broader mineralized system, including the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30m.
  • FDN East conversion: Initial conversion drilling confirms the continuity of mineralization and is refining the geological model. Underground development is advancing to provide improved access for continued exploration drilling and to support potential future production.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "Our near-mine exploration programs continue to deliver exceptional results at FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur. As these gold deposits continue to expand alongside the FDN deposit, we are increasingly confident in their combined potential to sustain production at current levels over the long-term. The higher-grade zones emerging at Bonza Sur, including the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, further strengthen that potential.

The start of conversion drilling at FDN East is an important step in refining our understanding of the deposit as underground development advances to improve drilling access. The rapid evolution of the Fruta del Norte district into a cluster of epithermal gold deposits demonstrates the extraordinary geological potential of the property and the ability of our teams not only to discover new deposits, but to rapidly advance them towards future production."

Conversion Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

 FDNS

  • Drill hole FDN-C26-535 intersected 124.27 g/t of Au over 11.00m from 118.30m, including:
    • 1,290.00 g/t Au over 1.00m
  • Drill hole FDN-C26-537 intersected 102.39 g/t Au over 7.60m from 14.60m, including:
    • 231.86 g/t Au over 3.25m
  • Drill hole FDN-C26-508 intersected 151.27 g/t Au over 3.20m from 112.75m, including:
    • 1,180.00 g/t Au over 0.40m
  • Drill hole FDN-C26-542 intersected 50.26 g/t Au over 6.25m from 62.30m, including:
    • 353.12 g/t Au over 0.85m

FDN East

  • Drill hole UGE-E-26-566 intersected 59.12 g/t Au over 4.45 m from 241.95m, including:
    • 102.00 g/t Au over 1.10m
  • Drill hole FDN-C26-515 intersected 23.80 g/t Au over 3.35m from 182.55m, including:
    • 52.90 g/t Au over 1.00m

Exploration Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

FDNS

  • Drill hole UGE-S-26-554 intersected 20.95 g/t Au over 8.45m from 22.70m, including:
    • 56.32 g/t Au over 2.85m
  • Drill hole UGE-S-26-527 intersected 21.42 g/t Au over 7.95m from 168.50m, including:
    • 50.45 g/t Au over 3.15m
  • Drill hole UGE-S-26-533 intersected 27.39 g/t Au over 6.75m from 67.20m, including:
    • 123.08 g/t Au over 1.30m

Bonza Sur

  • Drill hole BLP-2026-559 intersected 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30m from 141.20m including:
    • 1,090.00 g/t Au over 0.70m

FDNS

Underground drilling continues to advance at FDNS, located directly south of the FDN deposit. In 2026, the Company declared an inaugural Mineral Reserve of 0.54 Moz (2.50 Mt at 6.66 g/t Au) approximately 18 months after the deposit's discovery.

The current conversion drilling program aims to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and to support further Mineral Reserve additions. Since January 2026, approximately 22,979 metres of drilling has been completed across 190 holes and meaningful intercepts continue to be recorded (Figure 2). Outstanding drill results in both the northern portion and the southern extension of FDNS confirm the continuity of mineralization and highlight higher-grade zones for further delineation.

Exploration drilling is extending the limits of the FDNS deposit and providing areas for further potential mineral resource growth (Figure 3). Drilling along the upper continuity of the easternmost veins has intercepted new mineralization and provides additional areas for further drilling. Along the southern extension of FDNS, toward the northern end of Bonza Sur, drilling intercepted distinct higher-grade zones, while also intercepting the continuity of the vein system at depth. Results received to date are summarized in Table 1. Five underground rigs are currently operating at FDNS.

FDN EAST

At FDN East (a buried epithermal deposit located less than 100 metres from the main FDN mine infrastructure) the Company recently initiated a conversion drilling program aiming to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and improve the confidence of the geological model (Figure 4). This conversion program is ongoing as underground development advances toward the FDN East deposit. This development will provide improved access for the exploration drilling program and support potential future production. As of September 30, 2026, 39 metres of underground development has been completed towards the deposit.

Since August 2026, approximately 4,237 metres of conversion drilling has been completed across 15 holes along the western portion of the deposit (Figure 4). Most of the drill holes have intercepted the continuity of the mineralization, confirming the current geological interpretation. Drilling has also intercepted high-grade mineralized veins near FDN, providing new areas for further drilling. Currently, one underground rig is operating at FDN East. Results received to date are presented in Table 2.

Bonza Sur

Exploration drilling is advancing at Bonza Sur, assessing the continuity and geometry of the high-grade zones within the mineralized envelope. The program is currently focused on the northern portion of the deposit where drilling continues to confirm the continuity of mineralization. Of note, drill hole BLP-2026-559 returned the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, demonstrating further exploration potential in this area (Figure 5). Currently, three surface rigs are drilling at Bonza Sur. Results received to date are summarized in Tables 1 and 3.

Figure 1: Long-section showing FDN District mineral footprint with the FDN, FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur deposits.

Figure 1: Long-section showing FDN District mineral footprint with the FDN, FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur deposits.

Figure 2: Plan View showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDNS conversion drilling results.

Figure 2: Plan View showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDNS conversion drilling results.

Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS Exploration drilling results

Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS Exploration drilling results.

Figure 4: Cross section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East conversion drilling results

Figure 4: Cross section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East conversion drilling results.

Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, FDN East and Bonza Sur deposits with selected exploration drilling results at Bonza Sur

Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, FDN East and Bonza Sur deposits with selected exploration drilling results at Bonza Sur.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's most recent Annual Information Form.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders. 

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on October 26, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements 

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2026 available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: fiscal risk; community relations; mining operations; security situation; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; infrastructure; forecasts relating to production and costs; land acquisition and surface rights; indigenous consultation requirements; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; regulatory compliance and government approvals; dependence on a single mine; climate change and extreme weather events; shortages of critical resources; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; information systems and cyber security; health and safety; human rights; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; availability of workforce and labour relations; key talent recruitment and retention; gold price; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; dividends; internal controls; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; claims and legal proceedings; reclamation obligations; expropriation and nationalization; and pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the FDNS drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au > 8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True

width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

FDN-C26-473

32.30

35.85

3.55

3.07

4.07

3.44

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-473

58.45

68.55

10.10

8.75

3.29

12.15

Including

64.90

66.40

1.50

1.30

8.02

12.49

Including

67.55

68.55

1.00

0.87

6.39

6.15

FDN-C26-473

81.60

95.60

14.00

12.12

4.79

3.08

Including

90.70

95.60

4.90

4.24

7.23

2.38

FDN-C26-473

113.90

119.80

5.90

5.11

5.86

1.73

Including

116.45

117.75

1.30

1.13

14.52

1.83

FDN-C26-477

85.10

88.30

3.20

1.35

5.58

88.04

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-477

155.45

157.80

2.35

0.99

7.39

96.50

Including

157.10

157.80

0.70

0.30

14.05

179.00

FDN-C26-477

180.35

181.60

1.25

0.53

5.64

82.38

FDN-C26-477

202.10

204.95

2.85

1.20

3.48

71.32

FDN-C26-478

12.30

16.65

4.35

4.20

11.52

10.68

FDNS

Underground

Including

12.30

12.90

0.60

0.58

17.75

25.50

Including

14.45

15.55

1.10

1.06

27.30

17.60

FDN-C26-478

49.85

52.60

2.75

2.66

15.92

19.56

Including

49.85

50.75

0.90

0.87

24.70

33.80

FDN-C26-478

61.10

62.85

1.75

1.69

28.25

43.18

Including

62.45

62.85

0.40

0.39

98.80

94.60

FDN-C26-479

0.00

2.30

2.30

2.08

11.85

45.23

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.80

1.60

0.80

0.73

16.05

106.00

FDN-C26-479

31.20

33.80

2.60

2.36

4.49

21.95

Including

33.40

33.80

0.40

0.36

20.40

51.20

FDN-C26-479

61.40

66.00

4.60

4.17

15.84

16.61

Including

61.40

62.40

1.00

0.91

36.10

15.80

Including

63.20

64.30

1.10

1.00

17.50

6.80

Including

65.35

66.00

0.65

0.59

24.70

64.40

FDN-C26-479

74.40

77.95

3.55

3.22

4.43

121.96

Including

74.40

75.20

0.80

0.73

9.81

10.50

FDN-C26-480

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-482

14.90

20.45

5.55

5.22

4.66

4.04

FDNS

Underground

Including

14.90

16.00

1.10

1.03

13.38

5.00

FDN-C26-482

31.90

38.20

6.30

5.92

7.92

10.91

Including

35.50

37.35

1.85

1.74

13.24

22.06

FDN-C26-483

45.50

50.30

4.80

4.16

5.24

5.95

FDNS

Underground

Including

48.75

49.70

0.95

0.82

9.25

9.16

FDN-C26-483

82.80

92.10

9.30

8.05

3.61

1.47

Including

89.60

91.10

1.50

1.30

8.82

1.61

FDN-C26-483

101.50

111.85

10.35

8.96

6.23

2.88

Including

105.65

107.55

1.90

1.65

13.95

3.50

Including

110.25

111.85

1.60

1.39

10.47

4.03

FDN-C26-483

121.85

123.60

1.75

1.52

16.79

3.38

FDN-C26-484

1.95

6.40

4.45

3.65

12.39

12.22

FDNS

Underground

Including

4.60

6.40

1.80

1.47

26.46

21.30

FDN-C26-485

19.00

22.65

3.65

1.25

3.80

11.75

FDNS

Underground

Including

19.90

20.30

0.40

0.14

17.75

43.40

FDN-C26-485

37.70

38.85

1.15

0.39

8.59

16.05

FDN-C26-485

93.10

95.90

2.80

0.96

9.09

49.32

Including

94.90

95.90

1.00

0.34

20.30

71.40

FDN-C26-486

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-488

19.10

24.60

5.50

4.76

39.59

26.38

FDNS

Underground

Including

19.10

19.55

0.45

0.39

462.00

255.00

FDN-C26-488

46.05

49.70

3.65

3.16

4.79

67.23

Including

47.75

48.15

0.40

0.35

14.70

553.00

FDN-C26-488

107.15

111.60

4.45

3.85

4.01

6.45

FDN-C26-489

12.70

17.00

4.30

3.90

4.07

11.54

FDNS

Underground

Including

13.10

15.10

2.00

1.81

7.52

16.87

FDN-C26-489

24.95

29.55

4.60

4.17

12.02

14.36

Including

24.95

25.45

0.50

0.45

53.00

62.40

Including

26.65

27.55

0.90

0.82

28.10

24.98

FDN-C26-489

103.95

109.45

5.50

4.98

3.04

15.25

Including

103.95

105.05

1.10

1.00

7.04

15.25

Including

109.00

109.45

0.45

0.41

8.37

12.70

FDN-C26-489

118.55

121.15

2.60

2.36

3.67

6.35

FDN-C26-489

123.60

126.80

3.20

2.90

5.07

3.33

FDN-C26-489

133.55

146.40

12.85

11.65

7.77

8.22

Including

133.55

135.70

2.15

1.95

20.10

13.66

Including

143.80

145.40

1.60

1.45

12.60

9.36

FDN-C26-489

160.30

163.15

2.85

2.58

5.32

8.25

FDN-C26-490

5.85

9.15

3.30

3.10

29.12

35.57

FDNS

Underground

Including

7.95

8.75

0.80

0.75

112.20

100.10

FDN-C26-490

26.65

29.40

2.75

2.58

4.52

16.72

Including

27.15

27.95

0.80

0.75

10.24

17.80

FDN-C26-490

51.00

54.35

3.35

3.15

5.30

14.02

Including

51.00

51.40

0.40

0.38

36.90

37.40

FDN-C26-490

58.90

63.80

4.90

4.24

4.36

15.70

Including

63.00

63.80

0.80

0.69

12.36

13.80

FDN-C26-490

68.30

71.80

3.50

3.03

4.54

12.50

Including

70.50

71.40

0.90

0.78

8.80

13.81

FDN-C26-491

9.45

12.45

3.00

2.82

4.04

6.80

FDNS

Underground

Including

9.95

10.35

0.40

0.38

12.85

14.30

FDN-C26-491

36.90

38.90

2.00

1.88

5.08

7.62

FDN-C26-492

22.90

26.60

3.70

2.62

6.11

21.56

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-492

60.70

63.50

2.80

1.98

6.98

38.86

Including

62.30

63.50

1.20

0.85

10.81

13.43

FDN-C26-492

126.60

129.80

3.20

2.26

4.47

21.31

FDN-C26-493

29.70

32.70

3.00

2.60

3.42

12.50

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-493

56.50

62.60

6.10

5.28

3.66

13.12

Including

61.20

62.60

1.40

1.21

7.78

18.96

FDN-C26-493

100.70

103.60

2.90

2.51

18.42

17.33

Including

102.60

103.60

1.00

0.87

49.00

33.90

FDN-C26-494

10.95

20.80

9.85

8.93

10.63

8.37

FDNS

Underground

Including

13.20

14.20

1.00

0.91

79.43

20.85

FDN-C26-494

58.65

61.85

3.20

2.90

4.59

11.09

Including

58.65

59.95

1.30

1.18

8.17

14.12

FDN-C26-494

67.55

70.60

3.05

2.76

5.14

10.81

Including

69.30

69.95

0.65

0.59

16.05

20.80

FDN-C26-495

70.05

77.45

7.40

6.95

4.53

27.52

FDNS

Underground

Including

70.05

70.45

0.40

0.38

37.80

223.00

Including

75.55

77.00

1.45

1.36

6.64

14.03

FDN-C26-495

112.40

113.95

1.55

1.46

5.94

6.07

Including

113.10

113.50

0.40

0.38

19.15

8.60

FDN-C26-495

170.80

174.10

3.30

3.10

3.61

18.96

Including

171.45

172.40

0.95

0.89

6.79

27.67

FDN-C26-497

63.10

66.70

3.60

3.12

17.05

5.54

FDNS

Underground

Including

63.10

64.05

0.95

0.82

56.80

7.00

FDN-C26-497

80.30

82.95

2.65

2.49

4.40

25.81

Including

82.25

82.95

0.70

0.66

11.75

57.20

FDN-C26-497

88.50

93.90

5.40

5.07

4.02

7.28

Including

88.50

89.30

0.80

0.75

15.50

14.20

FDN-C26-497

99.40

102.95

3.55

3.34

11.48

17.72

Including

101.85

102.95

1.10

1.03

32.35

35.68

FDN-C26-497

121.60

125.20

3.60

3.26

3.30

3.68

FDN-C26-497

127.10

131.15

4.05

3.67

8.50

9.52

Including

129.70

131.15

1.45

1.31

18.70

17.98

FDN-C26-497

140.55

144.20

3.65

3.31

7.05

12.38

Including

143.60

144.20

0.60

0.54

22.10

21.70

FDN-C26-499

84.15

85.75

1.60

1.58

10.63

11.03

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-500

21.80

24.20

2.40

2.32

4.11

8.53

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-500

45.90

58.10

12.20

11.78

3.70

25.67

FDN-C26-501

11.30

13.80

2.50

1.92

4.12

14.63

FDNS

Underground

Including

11.30

11.85

0.55

0.42

11.50

17.00

FDN-C26-501

24.60

27.00

2.40

1.54

3.86

10.28

FDN-C26-501

64.35

67.55

3.20

2.45

4.92

26.73

Including

66.10

66.50

0.40

0.31

27.10

36.80

FDN-C26-501

72.85

75.60

2.75

2.11

4.28

9.55

FDN-C26-501

97.30

101.30

4.00

2.83

5.53

44.70

Including

100.75

101.30

0.55

0.39

20.30

126.00

FDN-C26-501

113.45

117.60

4.15

2.08

3.44

15.00

FDN-C26-502

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-504

14.40

17.15

2.75

2.58

93.18

31.03

FDNS

Underground

Including

16.75

17.15

0.40

0.38

626.00

196.00

FDN-C26-504

117.85

121.40

3.55

3.07

5.06

5.66

FDN-C26-504

158.15

158.90

0.75

0.65

6.82

18.00

FDN-C26-505

58.70

61.90

3.20

2.77

3.18

5.48

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-505

62.70

65.35

2.65

2.29

3.84

10.03

FDN-C26-505

90.75

95.10

4.35

3.33

5.82

25.90

Including

92.75

93.55

0.80

0.61

24.10

75.10

FDN-C26-505

103.45

106.45

3.00

2.30

3.00

6.22

Including

105.95

106.45

0.50

0.38

10.70

10.10

FDN-C26-505

144.20

146.35

2.15

1.65

4.11

10.37

Including

144.90

145.50

0.60

0.46

8.63

11.80

FDN-C26-505

171.65

174.70

3.05

2.50

3.56

16.40

FDN-C26-505

178.15

180.60

2.45

2.01

7.16

6.23

Including

178.80

179.80

1.00

0.82

17.05

8.90

FDN-C26-506

115.25

119.30

4.05

3.81

39.79

159.82

FDNS

Underground

Including

116.15

117.75

1.60

1.50

94.03

178.78

FDN-C26-506

125.50

129.10

3.60

3.38

5.91

11.68

FDN-C26-506

154.45

157.70

3.25

3.05

3.63

34.92

FDN-C26-507

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-508

94.90

98.15

3.25

3.05

3.78

7.21

FDNS

Underground

Including

95.30

95.70

0.40

0.38

13.80

9.90

FDN-C26-508

100.65

103.95

3.30

3.10

5.79

18.71

Including

103.55

103.95

0.40

0.38

14.55

8.60

FDN-C26-508

105.20

107.55

2.35

2.21

6.86

5.19

Including

105.85

106.70

0.85

0.80

15.82

7.39

FDN-C26-508

112.75

115.95

3.20

3.01

151.27

62.22

Including

114.05

114.45

0.40

0.38

1180.00

444.00

FDN-C26-509

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-510

34.00

36.00

2.00

1.99

15.91

13.65

FDNS

Underground

Including

35.25

36.00

0.75

0.75

41.30

27.80

FDN-C26-511

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-514

47.80

50.60

2.80

2.70

3.08

33.57

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-514

66.00

68.60

2.60

2.56

4.50

32.83

Including

67.70

68.20

0.50

0.49

13.05

42.90

FDN-C26-514

93.45

96.70

3.25

3.20

4.68

41.90

Including

95.90

96.70

0.80

0.79

7.12

102.50

FDN-C26-514

98.70

101.95

3.25

3.20

4.00

13.36

FDN-C26-516

108.30

111.30

3.00

2.60

3.56

3.53

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-516

141.40

160.90

19.50

16.89

9.43

1.58

Including

154.10

158.30

4.20

3.64

17.75

2.28

FDN-C26-517

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-518

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-519

20.60

24.35

3.75

3.40

20.80

8.80

FDNS

Underground

Including

21.35

21.80

0.45

0.41

138.50

40.80

FDN-C26-519

28.00

31.65

3.65

3.43

9.71

5.75

Including

28.80

30.65

1.85

1.74

18.21

8.85

FDN-C26-520

97.15

99.35

2.20

1.69

3.81

6.88

FDNS

Underground

Including

98.65

99.35

0.70

0.54

6.24

9.20

FDN-C26-521

38.45

40.60

2.15

2.12

4.25

6.73

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-521

42.30

46.40

4.10

4.04

4.13

11.06

FDN-C26-522

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-523

14.05

17.85

3.80

3.67

3.83

8.69

FDNS

Underground

Including

14.05

14.75

0.70

0.68

8.42

10.60

Including

17.45

17.85

0.40

0.39

7.74

8.20

FDN-C26-523

30.70

33.85

3.15

2.96

3.79

13.81

Including

31.30

32.25

0.95

0.89

9.14

23.30

FDN-C26-523

44.30

49.70

5.40

5.07

6.18

9.88

Including

49.20

49.70

0.50

0.47

51.60

23.50

FDN-C26-523

60.30

69.80

9.50

9.18

6.96

13.17

Including

61.05

62.45

1.40

1.35

27.11

43.86

FDN-C26-523

77.40

86.10

8.70

8.40

4.07

5.97

Including

81.65

82.10

0.45

0.43

18.35

7.10

FDN-C26-523

85.10

86.10

1.00

0.97

13.55

10.60

FDN-C26-523

170.80

173.70

2.90

2.73

3.56

7.36

FDN-C26-523

180.90

184.70

3.80

3.57

5.78

18.74

Including

180.90

181.30

0.40

0.38

28.60

15.60

FDN-C26-523

193.80

197.00

3.20

3.01

3.60

26.19

Including

195.45

196.20

0.75

0.70

8.50

31.40

FDN-C26-525

117.90

127.00

9.10

5.85

5.80

1.94

FDNS

Underground

Including

121.00

122.50

1.50

0.96

14.00

4.20

FDN-C26-526

31.00

35.95

4.95

4.49

3.51

10.26

FDNS

Underground

Including

33.00

35.25

2.25

2.04

5.27

13.23

FDN-C26-526

43.20

47.20

4.00

3.63

3.98

9.83

Including

45.70

47.20

1.50

1.36

7.52

14.47

FDN-C26-527

52.20

55.90

3.70

3.69

10.17

8.41

FDNS

Underground

Including

53.80

54.75

0.95

0.95

23.76

19.25

FDN-C26-527

64.70

66.65

1.95

1.94

5.96

4.66

Including

64.70

65.40

0.70

0.70

13.20

4.20

FDN-C26-527

124.30

126.50

2.20

2.19

4.24

17.16

FDN-C26-528

57.90

59.90

2.00

1.81

4.38

2.15

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-530

107.60

110.60

3.00

2.30

3.22

0.37

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-530

132.50

136.50

4.00

3.28

8.22

0.94

Including

132.50

133.40

0.90

0.74

14.50

1.50

FDN-C26-531

50.95

56.90

5.95

5.86

4.14

1.52

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-531

58.50

64.85

6.35

6.25

5.15

5.06

FDN-C26-531

73.70

79.55

5.85

5.76

7.25

3.24

Including

78.70

79.55

0.85

0.84

37.00

3.90

FDN-C26-532

5.50

7.00

1.50

1.11

16.68

300.53

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-532

96.25

97.25

1.00

0.74

9.74

11.30

Including

96.75

97.25

0.50

0.37

18.20

17.10

FDN-C26-533

10.70

13.00

2.30

1.76

12.59

12.90

FDNS

Underground

Including

10.70

11.50

0.80

0.61

32.70

20.70

FDN-C26-533

18.45

20.35

1.90

1.46

8.38

22.94

Including

18.45

19.10

0.65

0.50

19.20

48.10

FDN-C26-533

46.60

49.30

2.70

2.07

6.42

7.22

Including

48.05

48.60

0.55

0.42

13.70

8.20

FDN-C26-533

61.00

62.25

1.25

0.96

7.22

6.53

FDN-C26-533

89.10

92.30

3.20

2.45

7.17

15.93

FDN-C26-534

62.30

63.90

1.60

1.55

7.01

14.94

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-534

69.60

72.35

2.75

2.66

14.97

9.00

Including

71.00

72.35

1.35

1.30

26.60

11.07

FDN-C26-534

84.25

99.70

15.45

14.92

3.39

5.03

Including

97.65

98.90

1.25

1.21

6.86

6.00

FDN-C26-534

120.90

124.35

3.45

3.33

3.33

1.03

FDN-C26-535

24.90

28.30

3.40

3.19

20.31

10.96

FDNS

Underground

Including

26.05

27.15

1.10

1.03

62.20

22.65

FDN-C26-535

82.25

86.00

3.75

3.52

5.80

12.93

Including

83.85

84.70

0.85

0.80

22.04

28.32

FDN-C26-535

118.30

129.30

11.00

10.34

124.27

93.68

Including

119.30

120.30

1.00

0.94

1290.00

698.00

FDN-C26-535

152.80

155.95

3.15

2.85

3.63

71.15

FDN-C26-536

21.50

25.75

4.25

4.11

6.42

0.86

FDNS

Underground

Including

23.30

24.05

0.75

0.72

27.20

1.00

FDN-C26-536

64.85

71.00

6.15

5.94

4.54

2.76

Including

64.85

66.25

1.40

1.35

8.69

2.61

FDN-C26-536

83.35

86.30

2.95

2.91

4.34

1.46

Including

83.35

83.75

0.40

0.39

15.60

2.90

FDN-C26-537

2.20

4.70

2.50

2.27

3.98

5.35

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-537

14.60

22.20

7.60

6.89

102.39

41.79

Including

18.00

21.25

3.25

2.95

231.86

88.01

FDN-C26-537

27.80

36.60

8.80

7.98

37.08

11.99

Including

29.05

29.95

0.90

0.82

25.90

11.60

Including

34.70

36.60

1.90

1.72

153.40

36.85

FDN-C26-537

45.25

50.60

5.35

4.85

8.39

6.27

Including

45.25

48.40

3.15

2.85

11.76

6.54

FDN-C26-538

11.60

18.35

6.75

5.85

5.74

9.27

FDNS

Underground

Including

12.00

13.90

1.90

1.65

9.96

12.91

FDN-C26-538

33.15

38.30

5.15

3.64

5.77

6.12

Including

33.60

35.40

1.80

1.27

11.95

9.50

FDN-C26-538

41.60

47.40

5.80

4.10

9.61

10.57

Including

41.60

42.05

0.45

0.32

60.00

34.30

FDN-C26-538

51.60

53.15

1.55

1.19

6.31

16.11

FDN-C26-538

74.70

77.45

2.75

2.66

4.13

7.54

Including

76.10

76.50

0.40

0.39

11.30

10.80

FDN-C26-538

81.65

84.50

2.85

2.02

3.62

8.97

Including

82.40

83.00

0.60

0.42

9.66

23.40

FDN-C26-538

92.60

95.55

2.95

2.09

3.74

7.58

Including

93.20

93.75

0.55

0.39

11.55

19.70

FDN-C26-538

149.75

156.05

6.30

4.83

6.16

7.56

Including

149.75

151.90

2.15

1.65

13.33

9.31

FDN-C26-539

2.00

3.75

1.75

1.59

5.29

17.12

FDNS

Underground

Including

3.35

3.75

0.40

0.36

14.80

37.00

FDN-C26-539

15.90

21.40

5.50

4.98

3.92

46.01

Including

15.90

16.50

0.60

0.54

22.70

248.00

FDN-C26-539

68.00

69.75

1.75

1.59

9.37

6.43

FDN-C26-539

91.70

94.30

2.60

2.36

4.32

6.46

FDN-C26-542

0.00

2.60

2.60

2.51

3.39

20.95

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-542

13.85

17.45

3.60

3.38

3.35

6.48

Including

15.25

15.65

0.40

0.38

8.18

8.40

FDN-C26-542

47.25

51.55

4.30

4.15

9.12

12.23

Including

49.35

49.75

0.40

0.39

50.40

26.00

FDN-C26-542

62.30

68.55

6.25

6.16

50.26

23.95

Including

62.70

63.55

0.85

0.84

353.12

123.59

FDN-C26-542

72.70

79.40

6.70

6.60

4.75

6.13

Including

78.75

79.40

0.65

0.64

25.20

7.60

FDN-C26-542

85.10

87.80

2.70

2.54

3.71

7.14

FDN-C26-542

116.40

125.35

8.95

8.41

10.44

10.65

Including

116.40

117.75

1.35

1.27

54.51

28.61

FDN-C26-542

166.90

170.00

3.10

2.68

3.66

5.01

FDN-C26-543

0.00

4.55

4.55

4.28

3.81

20.73

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

0.70

0.70

0.66

8.70

6.50

FDN-C26-543

26.90

29.55

2.65

2.49

3.66

5.96

FDN-C26-543

32.95

35.85

2.90

2.73

3.82

4.82

Including

34.20

34.85

0.65

0.61

10.80

4.00

FDN-C26-543

55.95

58.75

2.80

2.63

4.71

12.08

Including

55.95

56.50

0.55

0.52

15.90

29.10

FDN-C26-543

64.40

71.90

7.50

7.05

7.39

14.95

Including

64.85

66.00

1.15

1.08

22.66

26.80

FDN-C26-543

74.60

78.35

3.75

3.69

5.72

29.97

Including

77.50

78.35

0.85

0.84

11.35

112.00

FDN-C26-543

92.35

97.30

4.95

4.87

5.00

6.15

Including

92.35

93.75

1.40

1.38

11.88

9.03

FDN-C26-543

104.10

111.30

7.20

6.77

7.22

15.99

Including

108.45

109.80

1.35

1.27

23.79

43.13

FDN-C26-544

39.90

43.00

3.10

2.91

5.21

5.46

FDNS

Underground

Including

40.80

41.25

0.45

0.42

28.60

9.00

FDN-C26-544

49.10

52.05

2.95

2.77

3.86

16.26

Including

51.55

52.05

0.50

0.47

18.20

70.70

FDN-C26-544

73.35

82.20

8.85

8.32

6.62

16.39

Including

76.70

79.50

2.80

2.63

13.03

14.05

FDN-C26-545

13.00

15.75

2.75

2.11

4.61

21.63

FDNS

Underground

Including

15.25

15.75

0.50

0.38

15.95

18.80

FDN-C26-545

23.95

28.15

4.20

3.22

3.69

26.69

FDN-C26-545

69.05

76.20

7.15

5.06

5.37

10.05

Including

73.80

74.80

1.00

0.71

19.45

14.50

FDN-C26-546

59.15

62.55

3.40

2.60

3.46

8.57

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-546

64.40

71.70

7.30

5.59

29.98

20.63

Including

69.10

69.85

0.75

0.57

275.00

89.90

FDN-C26-549

73.85

82.30

8.45

7.94

15.58

11.90

FDNS

Including

73.85

74.65

0.80

0.75

47.03

26.60

Including

80.40

82.30

1.90

1.79

41.15

23.64

FDN-C26-549

90.65

101.70

11.05

10.38

20.38

11.81

Including

90.65

91.50

0.85

0.80

227.58

52.28

Including

99.75

101.70

1.95

1.83

9.09

11.01

FDN-C26-550

28.00

33.10

5.10

3.91

11.28

16.97

FDNS

Underground

Including

31.15

32.70

1.55

1.19

22.43

27.50

FDN-C26-550

35.25

37.65

2.40

2.08

3.58

12.70

FDN-C26-550

51.90

54.90

3.00

2.12

5.80

4.88

Including

54.10

54.50

0.40

0.28

36.10

12.70

FDN-C26-550

60.45

62.55

2.10

1.48

4.38

12.07

Including

60.45

60.85

0.40

0.28

19.90

22.00

FDN-C26-552

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-553

14.80

17.80

3.00

2.90

2.91

3.81

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-553

74.10

77.00

2.90

2.80

7.21

7.17

FDN-C26-553

98.35

107.25

8.90

8.60

6.50

1.67

Including

99.40

100.00

0.60

0.58

28.40

3.60

Including

101.05

101.85

0.80

0.77

19.95

5.00

FDN-C26-554

21.60

24.60

3.00

1.93

7.84

10.91

FDNS

Underground

Including

23.55

24.60

1.05

0.67

20.30

13.80

FDN-C26-554

41.35

44.70

3.35

2.37

11.18

39.31

Including

43.30

44.00

0.70

0.49

52.10

169.00

FDN-C26-554

56.00

59.35

3.35

2.15

6.60

14.25

Including

58.15

59.35

1.20

0.77

16.83

29.43

FDN-C26-554

66.35

69.90

3.55

1.78

5.79

19.68

Including

67.80

69.10

1.30

0.84

11.54

13.22

FDN-C26-554

107.50

112.00

4.50

2.58

4.44

10.12

Including

107.50

108.60

1.10

0.55

14.05

19.60

FDN-C26-554

206.90

210.30

3.40

2.19

3.47

3.23

Including

206.90

208.05

1.15

0.66

8.46

4.82

FDN-C26-555

6.00

13.20

7.20

4.13

11.31

59.81

FDNS

Underground

Including

10.40

11.50

1.10

0.63

50.42

267.95

Including

12.80

13.20

0.40

0.23

42.30

36.10

FDN-C26-555

97.30

98.40

1.10

0.63

9.03

152.23

FDN-C26-556

11.50

17.75

6.25

4.42

4.47

11.70

FDNS

Underground

Including

11.50

12.60

1.10

0.78

9.26

35.00

FDN-C26-556

23.55

29.80

6.25

4.79

14.87

17.66

Including

27.30

28.75

1.45

1.11

54.31

36.30

FDN-C26-556

31.15

35.35

4.20

3.22

10.57

16.01

Including

31.15

31.90

0.75

0.57

36.60

28.30

FDN-C26-557

5.60

13.60

8.00

6.93

7.54

13.11

FDNS

Underground

Including

5.60

7.85

2.25

1.95

19.39

20.70

FDN-C26-557

19.15

22.25

3.10

2.68

5.46

25.96

FDN-C26-557

37.80

39.45

1.65

1.43

5.37

7.52

Including

38.50

38.90

0.40

0.35

17.00

16.40

FDN-C26-557

45.90

53.15

7.25

6.28

8.22

44.22

Including

45.90

46.80

0.90

0.78

51.06

142.00

FDN-C26-557

84.45

87.60

3.15

2.73

5.55

82.70

FDN-C26-557

103.55

109.40

5.85

5.07

27.46

40.26

Including

103.55

105.55

2.00

1.73

72.82

69.74

FDN-C26-557

116.05

117.55

1.50

1.30

15.34

95.05

FDN-C26-557

140.25

141.55

1.30

1.13

7.98

124.92

FDN-C26-559

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-560

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-561

8.50

14.00

5.50

3.89

41.04

57.03

FDNS

Underground

Including

12.70

14.00

1.30

0.92

159.15

86.65

FDN-C26-561

55.10

58.40

3.30

2.33

6.58

49.32

Including

55.10

55.65

0.55

0.39

29.00

46.70

FDN-C26-561

83.50

86.00

2.50

1.77

5.75

17.90

Including

84.20

85.30

1.10

0.78

11.77

22.86

FDN-C26-562

4.00

8.65

4.65

2.99

9.93

12.15

FDNS

Underground

Including

4.00

5.15

1.15

0.74

34.01

27.93

FDN-C26-562

16.60

18.05

1.45

0.93

8.92

9.09

FDN-C26-562

41.85

45.70

3.85

2.47

4.20

45.25

Including

41.85

42.35

0.50

0.32

12.45

219.00

FDN-C26-562

122.50

124.35

1.85

1.19

9.24

22.49

Including

122.50

122.90

0.40

0.26

34.60

35.90

FDN-C26-562

162.65

164.70

2.05

1.32

7.33

61.29

Including

163.45

164.70

1.25

0.80

10.35

91.37

FDN-C26-562

180.10

182.85

2.75

1.77

3.10

27.81

FDN-C26-562

192.70

194.80

2.10

1.35

46.61

97.60

Including

193.10

194.30

1.20

0.77

79.20

152.00

FDN-C26-562

199.55

203.45

3.90

2.51

4.08

68.60

FDN-C26-563

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-564

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-565

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-566

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-567

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-568

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-569

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-570

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-571

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-572

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-573

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-574

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-575

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-576

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-577

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-578

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-579

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-580

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-525

86.60

90.00

3.40

1.44

23.25

21.25

FDNS

Underground

Including

89.60

90.00

0.40

0.17

188.50

108.00

UGE-S-26-525

110.15

115.40

5.25

2.22

3.03

20.52

Including

114.60

115.40

0.80

0.34

6.54

7.30

UGE-S-26-525

139.80

140.50

0.70

0.30

18.35

37.00

UGE-S-26-525

152.65

173.65

21.00

8.87

14.85

30.98

Including

160.25

166.10

5.85

2.47

47.04

81.38

UGE-S-26-525

184.05

185.20

1.15

0.49

29.36

15.13

UGE-S-26-527

81.40

86.90

5.50

5.17

20.68

12.41

FDNS

Underground

Including

84.35

86.35

2.00

1.88

50.66

24.79

UGE-S-26-527

89.35

92.80

3.45

3.24

3.42

8.26

UGE-S-26-527

99.70

101.90

2.20

2.07

8.12

22.37

Including

100.80

101.30

0.50

0.47

31.50

14.80

UGE-S-26-527

168.50

176.45

7.95

7.83

21.42

25.03

Including

170.55

173.70

3.15

3.10

50.45

52.31

UGE-S-26-531

12.45

13.40

0.95

0.40

9.93

31.45

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-531

28.25

29.00

0.75

0.32

14.40

35.50

UGE-S-26-531

83.00

84.00

1.00

0.42

13.92

6.38

Including

83.60

84.00

0.40

0.17

33.90

10.70

UGE-S-26-531

136.75

142.60

5.85

2.47

4.56

24.45

Including

136.75

137.15

0.40

0.17

42.20

24.20

UGE-S-26-532

12.20

15.60

3.40

3.19

4.79

14.23

FDNS

Underground

Including

13.10

14.15

1.05

0.99

13.55

27.76

UGE-S-26-533

5.80

12.45

6.65

5.76

9.11

18.29

FDNS

Underground

Including

5.80

8.30

2.50

2.17

19.12

22.38

UGE-S-26-533

37.30

40.65

3.35

2.90

12.30

10.03

Including

37.70

39.55

1.85

1.60

20.11

15.43

UGE-S-26-533

67.20

73.95

6.75

6.34

27.39

19.79

Including

72.65

73.95

1.30

1.22

123.08

63.98

UGE-S-26-533

168.10

173.90

5.80

5.45

9.58

7.85

Including

168.10

169.20

1.10

1.03

43.20

19.30

UGE-S-26-534

21.55

23.90

2.35

1.93

4.48

5.48

FDNS

Underground

Including

23.55

23.90

0.35

0.29

17.05

15.40

UGE-S-26-534

44.55

48.30

3.75

2.87

3.87

8.10

Including

44.55

45.10

0.55

0.42

17.50

11.30

UGE-S-26-534

84.70

88.55

3.85

2.95

3.74

17.62

Including

84.70

85.30

0.60

0.46

20.20

99.00

UGE-S-26-534

127.60

130.90

3.30

2.53

9.62

8.02

Including

128.05

128.45

0.40

0.31

75.20

29.20

UGE-S-26-534

150.80

153.95

3.15

2.41

3.81

75.27

Including

151.80

152.70

0.90

0.69

9.31

174.22

UGE-S-26-534

189.00

192.10

3.10

2.37

9.63

132.43

Including

191.20

191.70

0.50

0.38

57.40

740.00

UGE-S-26-536

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-537

27.80

30.90

3.10

1.99

3.58

0.75

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-538

26.10

28.75

2.65

1.40

3.39

3.97

FDNS

Underground

Including

26.10

26.65

0.55

0.29

14.10

9.60

UGE-S-26-554

17.60

20.60

3.00

2.30

4.42

7.46

FDNS

Underground

Including

18.40

18.90

0.50

0.38

10.85

6.70

UGE-S-26-554

22.70

31.15

8.45

6.47

20.95

26.64

Including

23.10

25.95

2.85

2.18

56.32

70.18

UGE-S-26-554

33.95

41.00

7.05

4.53

5.04

5.72

Including

37.35

38.25

0.90

0.58

14.91

9.59

UGE-S-26-554

43.40

46.40

3.00

1.93

3.60

7.52

Including

44.60

45.00

0.40

0.26

14.70

13.90

UGE-S-26-554

57.60

63.20

5.60

4.29

4.24

6.75

UGE-S-26-557

9.60

12.60

3.00

2.72

4.95

7.75

FDNS

Underground

Including

10.50

10.90

0.40

0.36

34.40

18.50

UGE-S-26-557

33.80

41.20

7.40

4.76

10.45

13.73

Including

33.80

34.90

1.10

0.71

39.60

37.90

UGE-S-26-557

84.15

88.35

4.20

2.10

4.83

9.81

UGE-S-26-557

100.35

104.55

4.20

2.10

7.03

7.51

Including

102.70

103.15

0.45

0.23

48.20

18.00

UGE-S-26-557

124.85

129.00

4.15

2.67

6.11

6.33

Including

128.10

129.00

0.90

0.58

20.90

7.00

UGE-S-26-580

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-581

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-582

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-585

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-592

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au >8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

FDN-C26-487

No Significant Results

FDN East

Underground

FDN-C26-496

116.65

122.60

5.95

5.86

4.98

3.35

FDN East

Underground

Including

116.65

118.50

1.85

1.82

9.12

5.25

Including

122.20

122.60

0.40

0.39

14.75

3.20

FDN-C26-498

No Significant Results

FDN East

Underground

FDN-C26-503

214.75

216.75

2.00

1.93

6.20

1.40

FDN East

Underground

FDN-C26-512

No Significant Results

FDN East

Underground

FDN-C26-513

234.10

238.45

4.35

4.28

4.21

4.60

FDN East

Underground

Including

238.00

238.45

0.45

0.44

15.30

8.60

FDN-C26-515

182.55

185.90

3.35

3.24

23.80

21.34

FDN East

Underground

Including

183.65

184.65

1.00

0.97

52.90

28.30

FDN-C26-524

136.90

138.35

1.45

1.43

9.05

3.27

FDN East

Underground

Including

137.95

138.35

0.40

0.39

31.30

8.70

FDN-C26-529

225.10

227.30

2.20

2.13

8.63

5.05

FDN East

Underground

Including

225.50

226.25

0.75

0.72

19.55

9.90

FDN-C26-540

303.30

305.50

2.20

2.19

5.17

19.47

FDN East

Underground

FDN-C26-541

126.25

129.90

3.65

3.53

3.85

7.20

FDN East

Underground

Including

126.80

127.20

0.40

0.39

9.88

9.60

FDN-C26-547

162.20

163.40

1.20

1.16

29.51

13.33

FDN East

Underground

Including

162.20

162.60

0.40

0.39

87.20

38.70

FDN-C26-548

No Significant Results

FDN East

Underground

FDN-C26-551

No Significant Results

FDN East

Underground

FDN-C26-558

248.00

253.35

5.35

5.17

5.73

14.01

FDN East

Underground

Including

248.00

250.05

2.05

1.98

10.91

31.28

FDN-C26-558

256.10

264.50

8.40

8.11

6.66

6.39

Including

261.90

263.25

1.35

1.30

14.89

9.02

FDN-C26-558

299.25

302.70

3.45

3.33

5.46

4.70

Including

299.25

299.65

0.40

0.39

33.00

16.10

FDNE-2026-530

175.9

176.9

1

-

8.33

1.24

FDN East

Surface

Including

176.5

176.9

0.4

-

20.8

2.64

FDNE-2026-530

326.55

327.55

1

-

8.5

5.34

Including

327.15

327.55

0.4

-

19.25

8.68

FDNE-2026-541

211.5

212.95

1.45

-

16.36

8

FDN East

Surface

Including

212.55

212.95

0.4

-

55

26.7

FDNE-2026-541

270

276.6

6.6

-

5.86

7.43

Including

270.5

271.5

1

-

19.95

17.3

Including

275.45

275.9

0.45

-

21.9

8.65

UGE-E-26-566

173.85

180.5

6.65

6.62

3.29

5.7

FDN East

Underground

UGE-E-26-566

192.75

194.8

2.05

2.04

4.17

2.29

UGE-E-26-566

209.5

211.9

2.4

2.39

5.11

6.04

UGE-E-26-566

241.95

246.4

4.45

4.43

59.12

41.81

Including

243.8

244.9

1.1

1.10

102

46.2

UGE-E-26-566

256.45

260.35

3.9

3.89

18.51

22.64

Including

257.05

257.95

0.9

0.90

46.3

36.2

UGE-E-26-578

Pending Results

FDN East

Underground

Table 3: Drillhole assay results from the Bonza Sur drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 4.2 (m x g/t Au > 4.2). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths. 

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

BLP-2026-475-D7

591.65

592.65

1.00

9.69

7.46

Bonza Sur

Surface

Including

592.25

592.65

0.40

22.80

15.55

BLP-2026-475-D8

No Significant Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2026-475-D9

Pending Results

BLP-2026-475-D10

Pending Results

BLP-2026-483-D6

778.35

779.00

0.65

8.36

46.50

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2026-483-D7

No Significant Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2026-483-D8

Pending Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2026-559

91.20

104.85

13.65

7.68

26.65

Bonza Sur

Surface

Including

91.20

91.75

0.55

57.90

82.70

BLP-2026-559

141.20

144.50

3.30

242.64

126.43

Including

141.20

141.90

0.70

1090.00

509.00

BLP-2026-562

23.9

32.8

8.9

2.44

4.25

Bonza Sur

Surface

Including

27

28.1

1.1

5.61

6.95

BLP-2026-562

71.4

81.75

10.35

3.75

8.54

Including

74.95

76.05

1.1

10.7

16.2

Including

80.05

81.75

1.7

9.31

21.39

BLP-2026-562

176.7

182

5.3

4.14

44.46

Including

180.25

181.1

0.85

16.2

188

BLP-2026-567

Pending Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2026-568

Pending Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

BLP-2026-569

Pending Results

Bonza Sur

Surface

Table 4: FDNS, FDN East and Bonza Sur Collar Drill Holes.

Hole ID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

EOH (m)

Zone

Year

FDN-C26-473

FDNS

778152

9582347

1090

276

-28

130.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-477

FDNS

778221

9582431

1087

68

-65

240.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-478

FDNS

778175

9582482

1087

111

-15

65.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-479

FDNS

778175

9582483

1089

112

27

85.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-480

FDNS

778206

9582229

1187

131

39

55.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-482

FDNS

778153

9582347

1090

270

-18

80.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-483

FDNS

778153

9582347

1090

263

-31

140.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-484

FDNS

778207

9582229

1184

118

-32

40.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-485

FDNS

778221

9582430

1087

71

-70

221.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-486

FDNS

778163

9582660

1250

310

-25

65.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-488

FDNS

778236

9582217

1188

318

28

122.10

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-489

FDNS

778236

9582217

1187

332

23

165.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-490

FDNS

778288

9582326

1185

147

11

75.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-491

FDNS

778289

9582331

1185

69

7

52.60

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-492

FDNS

778265

9582326

1187

121

46

145.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-493

FDNS

778266

9582326

1186

122

32

105.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-494

FDNS

778243

9582215

1186

93

-23

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-495

FDNS

778222

9582140

1194

57

22

185.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-497

FDNS

778186

9582165

1193

66

16

175.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-499

FDNS

778161

9582153

1192

261

-10

130.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-500

FDNS

778266

9582326

1184

132

-14

65.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-501

FDNS

778266

9582326

1186

144

35

120.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-502

FDNS

778185

9582164

1192

80

-23

124.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-504

FDNS

778222

9582140

1194

58

11

180.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-505

FDNS

778222

9582140

1195

61

31

185.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-506

FDNS

778222

9582140

1193

62

0

170.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-507

FDNS

778206

9582212

1186

140

8

45.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-508

FDNS

778186

9582164

1191

87

-38

139.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-509

FDNS

778186

9582163

1191

107

-37

132.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-510

FDNS

778161

9582153

1193

265

0

120.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-511

FDNS

778161

9582153

1192

265

-21

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-514

FDNS

778266

9582326

1185

155

3

134.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-516

FDNS

778161

9582153

1196

276

-32

165.60

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-517

FDNS

778160

9582153

1193

281

3

120.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-518

FDNS

778185

9582163

1192

112

-22

105.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-519

FDNS

778207

9582234

1186

57

9

45.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-520

FDNS

778206

9582234

1188

37

39

130.60

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-521

FDNS

778266

9582331

1186

73

31

85.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-522

FDNS

778151

9582349

1185

283

38

65.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-523

FDNS

778266

9582331

1185

327

16

222.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-525

FDNS

778161

9582153

1192

278

-19

130.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-526

FDNS

778223

9582431

1181

96

-23

100.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-527

FDNS

778222

9582140

1193

71

1

160.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-528

FDNS

778150

9582347

1184

251

23

70.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-530

FDNS

778161

9582154

1192

294

-26

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-531

FDNS

778150

9582346

1184

244

4

100.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-532

FDNS

778222

9582430

1181

113

-37

125.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-533

FDNS

778266

9582331

1187

324

41

122.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-534

FDNS

778161

9582154

1192

296

-14

130.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-535

FDNS

778222

9582140

1194

74

18

170.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-536

FDNS

778150

9582346

1184

235

8

120.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-537

FDNS

778156

9582345

1185

105

26

218.80

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-538

FDNS

778157

9582521

1181

146

22

161.70

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-539

FDNS

778221

9582429

1181

148

-27

100.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-542

FDNS

778265

9582331

1186

317

23

170.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-543

FDNS

778266

9582331

1186

295

26

160.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-544

FDNS

778217

9582429

1184

212

39

88.90

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-545

FDNS

778215

9582429

1180

228

-46

76.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-546

FDNS

778222

9582139

1196

88

44

120.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-549

FDNS

778222

9582139

1193

95

-20

162.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-550

FDNS

778216

9582430

1180

256

-35

79.10

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-552

FDNS

778199

9582336

1090

84

4

102.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-553

FDNS

778153

9582347

1090

254

-16

117.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-554

FDNS

778225

9582665

1083

273

-51

225.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-555

FDNS

778221

9582426

1088

151

-55

115.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-556

FDNS

778178

9582483

1090

128

35

70.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-557

FDNS

778199

9582337

1090

101

-28

180.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-559

FDNS

778178

9582483

1086

100

-67

320.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-560

FDNS

778222

9582425

1089

138

-9

102.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-561

FDNS

778221

9582426

1088

131

-46

95.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-562

FDNS

778199

9582337

1089

101

-48

211.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-563

FDNS

778199

9582337

1089

98

-37

130.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-564

FDNS

778152

9582347

1090

255

-26

128.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-565

FDNS

778221

9582427

1088

102

-65

220.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-566

FDNS

778222

9582425

1089

124

2

92.60

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-567

FDNS

778226

9582665

1083

279

-67

120.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-568

FDNS

778226

9582667

1083

324

-54

110.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-569

FDNS

778161

9582350

1089

58

-36

75.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-570

FDNS

778160

9582351

1092

39

22

95.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-571

FDNS

778174

9582352

1094

335

45

90.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-572

FDNS

778174

9582352

1092

342

23

90.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-573

FDNS

778199

9582337

1089

89

-34

175.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-574

FDNS

778199

9582337

1089

88

-43

190.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-575

FDNS

778222

9582427

1088

99

-37

141.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-576

FDNS

778222

9582427

1089

100

-18

95.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-577

FDNS

778199

9582338

1091

48

14

117.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-578

FDNS

778199

9582337

1091

68

18

110.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-579

FDNS

778221

9582426

1090

109

10

100.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-580

FDNS

778219

9582425

1088

170

-51

106.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-525

FDNS

778177

9582256

1091

110

-67

264.80

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-527

FDNS

778208

9582061

1205

113

2

178.10

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-531

FDNS

778198

9582235

1091

119

-67

237.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-532

FDNS

778196

9582234

1091

170

-55

250.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-533

FDNS

778176

9582487

1086

44

-49

250.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-534

FDNS

778176

9582486

1086

70

-62

192.10

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-536

FDNS

778176

9582256

1091

133

-66

230.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-537

FDNS

778207

9582062

1203

100

-60

355.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-538

FDNS

778176

9582255

1091

143

-58

31.10

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-554

FDNS

778154

9582346

1186

126

42

132.70

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-557

FDNS

778157

9582521

1182

137

31

232.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-580

FDNS

778178

9582487

1086

310

-60

160.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-581

FDNS

778228

9582663

1083

162

-62

312.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-582

FDNS

778226

9582665

1083

288

-59

250.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-585

FDNS

778180

9582484

1086

93

-57

280.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-592

FDNS

778177

9582486

1086

63

-72

242.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-487

FDN East

778168

9583294

1270

89

-12

227.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-496

FDN East

778168

9583293

1270

103

-8

250.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-498

FDN East

778172

9582957

1271

67

-5

314.70

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-503

FDN East

778168

9583293

1271

104

20

256.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-512

FDN East

778172

9582957

1271

68

8

286.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-513

FDN East

778172

9582957

1271

77

7

310.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-515

FDN East

778168

9583296

1271

72

18

268.90

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-524

FDN East

778168

9583296

1270

70

-10

230.70

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-529

FDN East

778168

9583293

1271

117

14

270.35

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-540

FDN East

778172

9582958

1271

61

-6

328.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-541

FDN East

778169

9583293

1270

116

-12

289.15

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-547

FDN East

778168

9583293

1271

125

18

283.70

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-548

FDN East

778172

9582957

1271

78

-7

304.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-551

FDN East

778172

9582957

1272

80

14

309.10

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-558

FDN East

778168

9583293

1271

126

5

308.35

Underground

2026

FDNE-2026-530

FDN East

778675

9583051

1605

280

-60

457.55

Surface

2026

FDNE-2026-541

FDN East

778473

9582940

1539

65

-65

581.50

Surface

2026

UGE-E-26-566

FDN East

778168

9583292

1271

134

5

300.00

Underground

2026

UGE-E-26-578

FDN East

778168

9583297

1270

50

-1

280.10

Underground

2026

BLP-2026-475-D7

Bonza Sur

779045

9581112

1548

248

-51

948.00

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-475-D8

Bonza Sur

779045

9581112

1548

248

-51

988.25

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-475-D9

Bonza Sur

779045

9581112

1548

248

-51

938.30

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-475-D10

Bonza Sur

779045

9581112

1548

248

-51

981.10

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-483-D6

Bonza Sur

779001

9581332

1486

256

-50

824.90

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-483-D7

Bonza Sur

779001

9581332

1486

256

-50

774.60

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-483-D8

Bonza Sur

779001

9581332

1486

256

-50

836.00

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-559

Bonza Sur

778616

9580904

1509

245

-49

249.95

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-562

Bonza Sur

778616

9580904

1508

245

-57

293.55

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-567

Bonza Sur

778616

9580904

1508

245

-66

411.60

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-568

Bonza Sur

778616

9580904

1509

244

-38

200.50

Surface

2026

BLP-2026-569

Bonza Sur

778616

9580904

1508

260

-48

232.45

Surface

2026

Lundin Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Results including 124.27 g/t Au over 11.00 Metres at FDNS and 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30 Metres at Bonza Sur; Conversion Drilling Commences at FDN East

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/26/c9293.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LUG:CCtsx:lug
LUG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

Related News

copper investing

Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine

Uranium Outlook: World Edition

uranium investing

Uranium Outlook

Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Bannerman Energy Moves Ahead With Etango Mine Construction

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

gold investing

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine