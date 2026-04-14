Lumen Technologies to Hold First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), the trusted network for AI, today announced that it will publish its first quarter financial results following market close on May 5, 2026. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at 5:00 pm. ET.
Additional information regarding the first quarter 2026 results, including the company's earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials, will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website.
About Lumen
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.
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Media Contact:
Anita J. Gomes
Anita.Gomes@Lumen.com
+1 858-229-8538
Investor Contact:
Jim Breen, CFA
Investor.Relations@lumen.com
+1 603-404-7003