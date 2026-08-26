Lumen Expands Cloud Networking Access to More Than 10 Million U.S. Business Locations

Expanded access helps enterprises extend cloud and AI connectivity to more locations with a consistent, digitally managed network experience that reduces complexity, streamlines operations, and supports increasing AI and cloud demands
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced expanded access to its Multi-Cloud Gateway service, giving enterprises a way to connect more than 10 million U.S. business locations to private, high-performance cloud networking. The expansion extends the service beyond Lumen's fiber footprint, so qualified third-party connected locations can use the same cloud networking environment as Lumen on-net sites.
"AI and multi cloud strategies work best if the network can reach every part of the business," said Jim Fowler, chief technology and product officer at Lumen. "By extending Multi-Cloud Gateway beyond our fiber footprint, we're making it easier for enterprises to connect more locations to a programmable, cloud-ready network without redesigning their architecture."
As organizations expand across multiple cloud environments, networking gets harder to manage. Businesses increasingly rely on multiple clouds to get the right mix of performance, resiliency, security, and specialized services for different applications and workloads. Many enterprises operate locations outside a single provider's footprint, often requiring separate network architectures and management tools. Lumen's expanded Multi-Cloud Gateway access helps bring more locations under a consistent cloud networking model. Enterprises can use the Lumen Connect portal and APIs to apply the same routing policies, segmentation controls and digital management experience across more locations.
"As enterprises scale across multiple clouds, the challenge is no longer simply connecting cloud environments. It's extending the same secure, high-performance networking experience to every location where business happens. By expanding Multi-Cloud Gateway beyond its fiber footprint, Lumen is helping address a critical market need: enabling distributed enterprises to connect more locations to cloud and AI environments through a consistent, software-defined networking model," Peter Chahal, IDC, Research Director, Worldwide Telecommunications.
Simplifying Multi Cloud Connectivity for Enterprise AI
Organizations can use the service to connect more locations to private cloud environments through a consistent networking model. Healthcare providers can securely move medical imaging data between clinics and cloud platforms, financial institutions can standardize networking policies across branch locations, and manufacturers can bring newly acquired facilities online faster without redesigning their network architecture. Multi-Cloud Gateway is designed for simpler operations, faster deployment, and reduced reliance on the public internet for critical workloads.
The expansion builds on Lumen's programmable network, which combines private cloud connectivity, software-based control, and digital service delivery through the Lumen Connect platform. Together, these capabilities help enterprises simplify networking and support AI workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Expanded access for Multi-Cloud Gateway is available now through Ethernet Fabric Connect in the Lumen Connect portal and via API. Customers can review availability and eligibility with their Lumen account team or through the Lumen Connect platform.
More Information
To visually see how Multi-Cloud Gateway helps enterprises connect more locations to cloud environments, watch this doodle video explainer: https://youtu.be/FCcsSYZ4sGI
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's AI potential. As the trusted network for AI, we ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications — quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Lumen's physical infrastructure, programmable network, and connected ecosystem give enterprises a simpler way to move data from virtually anywhere to anywhere in real-time to support their AI needs. Together, Lumen's owned fiber backbone and cloud-native control plane provide a differentiated platform for connecting, securing, and operating modern enterprise environments at global scale. From metro connectivity and long-haul data transport to cloud networking, security services, digital platform capabilities, and connectivity orchestration, Lumen meets customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, Inc. in the United States.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's expectations with respect to our business, strategy and operations as well as statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not promises nor guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
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Media contact:
Rachael Adair, Sr. Manager, Media Relations, Lumen Technologies Rachael.Adair@lumen.com