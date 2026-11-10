Lucid Expands Service Network as Q3 Wait Times Decline 20 Percent Globally

- Lucid is expanding its service network with new locations, increased staffing, and additional Mobile Service capacity.
- A new Studio and Service Center in Mission Viejo and upcoming locations in Los Angeles, Dallas and Highland Park are expanding access in key U.S. markets.
- Lucid increased technician and service support staffing by over 40 percent globally and Mobile Service capacity by 15 percent in North America through the third quarter.
- These investments have contributed to a 20 percent reduction in overall service wait times.
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles and technologies, today announced continued progress in expanding its service network and improving the ownership experience, with overall service wait times declining by 20 percent globally during the third quarter, when compared to the previous quarter.
Lucid is adding locations, service personnel, Mobile Service capacity, and authorized repair options across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The work supports the company's commitment to ensure the ownership experience matches the quality and engineering of its vehicles.
A new combined Studio and Service Center in Mission Viejo brings sales and service together for current and prospective customers in Southern California. Additional Studio and Service Center operations are planned for downtown Los Angeles and Dallas later this year and Highland Park, Illinois, in the first quarter of 2027.
"We are building a broader, more accessible service network that supports our guests wherever they are in the ownership journey," said Billy Hayes, Chief Customer Officer at Lucid. "We are expanding our network, adding service personnel, and increasing Mobile Service capacity to reduce wait times and provide more convenient, responsive support. Mission Viejo is just one example of that work in action."
Expanding Service Capacity
Lucid is expanding capacity at existing Service Centers by adding vehicle technicians, service advisors and concierges. Through the third quarter, the company increased technical and service-support staffing by over 40 percent globally, when compared to the previous quarter, with a 50 percent increase targeted by the end of 2026 and further expanding to 60 percent in Q1 of 2027.
Lucid also increased Mobile Service capacity in North America by 15 percent through the third quarter, when compared to the previous quarter, and is targeting a 40 percent increase by year-end, supported by an additional 20 Lucid Gravity Mobile Service vehicles.
Lucid is further expanding service options through its Certified Collision network. A growing number of Certified Collision locations can now perform recall campaign work. Customers should contact their nearest Lucid Service Center to determine whether their vehicle is eligible.
Expanding Access in Europe and the Middle East
Lucid is also expanding access to sales and authorized service capabilities in Europe and the Middle East:
- Munsterhuis Autobedrijven is Lucid's first retail partner in the Netherlands, operating a dedicated sales, aftersales, and service location in Hengelo.
- Autohaus Possögel will begin providing authorized maintenance, diagnostics, and repair support in Naumburg in December 2026, strengthening service coverage in eastern Germany.
- Cloppenburg Automobil SE is Lucid's second retail partner in Germany and will open a dedicated Lucid retail and service location in Duisburg in January 2027. Additional authorized service support will be available through Cloppenburg Automobil SE's Erlangen location.
- Emil Frey France will provide operational support for Lucid's entry into France and the introduction of the Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity, while Lucid retains responsibility for its brand, commercial strategy, and customer experience.
In Saudi Arabia, Lucid has opened its first company-owned and operated Body & Paint Repair Center in the Middle East. Located in Riyadh, the purpose-built facility strengthens Lucid's aftersales network by providing specialized repair capabilities, advanced diagnostic systems, and support from Lucid-trained technicians.
In addition, a new Studio and Delivery Center in Riyadh is scheduled to open in Q1 2027, while Lucid has also secured additional service locations in Riyadh and Dammam, which are expected to begin operations in the first half of 2027.
Together, the new locations and facilities complement Lucid's existing Studios and Service Centers, as well as its Mobile Service offering, providing customers with more seamless access to sales, service, maintenance, and body and paint support throughout the ownership journey.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on proprietary technology and software-defined vehicle architectures, Lucid's award-winning vehicles bring together advanced engineering, elegant design, and intuitive technology to create a more rewarding driving experience. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and assembles at its facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.
Forward-Looking Statements
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SOURCE Lucid Group