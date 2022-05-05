Lucara Diamond Corp. today reports its results for the quarter ended March 31 2022. View PDF version . Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Revenue in Q1 2022 increased by 28% to $68.2 million from $53.1 million in Q1 2021 a reflection of strong rough and polished diamond market fundamentals into the first quarter. The combination of a strong diamond market, combined with the sale of several higher value rough diamonds in Q1 2022 ...

LUC:CA,LUCRF