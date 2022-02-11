Lucara Diamond Corp. announces that it will be publishing its 2021 Year End Results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after market close in North America. Please view PDF version The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00am Pacific, 10:00am Eastern, 3:00pm UK, 4:00pm CET . CONFERENCE CALL: Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts ...

LUC:CA,LUCRF