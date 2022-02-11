Diamond Investing News

Lucara Diamond Corp. announces that it will be publishing its 2021 Year End Results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after market close in North America. Please view PDF version The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00am Pacific, 10:00am Eastern, 3:00pm UK, 4:00pm CET . CONFERENCE CALL: Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts ...

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00am Pacific, 10:00am Eastern, 3:00pm UK, 4:00pm CET .

CONFERENCE CALL:
Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID:
80467256 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-in North America

(+1) 888 390 0546

UK Toll free

0 800 652 2435

All Other International Participant Dial-In

(+1) 778 383 7413

Webcast:
To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1528332&tp_key=a5283bd7b2

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website ( Link to presentation ).

Conference Replay:
A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until March 4, 2022 .

Replay number (Toll Free North America)

(+1) 888 390 0541

Replay number (International)

(+1) 416 764 8677

The pass code for the replay is: 467256 #.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger.  The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 11, 2022 .

(CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c4232.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Tres-Or Resources Ltd

Tres-Or Closes $164K Financing; Provides Guigues Update

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (Tres-Or or the "Company") (TSXV: TRS, OTCPK: TRSFF) announces that the drill core from the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe on the Company's wholly-owned Quebec Diamond Project in southwestern Quebec (the "Property") has arrived at the Company's secure facility near Edmonton, Alberta. Tres-Or is also pleased to announce the closing of its flow-through private placement for $164,352, which proceeds will be used for the macrodiamond analyses of the Guigues Kimberlite core.

The Company's November 2021 drilling program on the Property successfully provided the samples for modern macrodiamond testing to evaluate the potential of the Guigues Kimberlite to carry diamonds. The planned 5 holes have been completed to 300.00 m each, providing more than 10 tonnes of kimberlite sample for mini-bulk macrodiamond testing. Four of the holes ended in kimberlite at 300.00 m, and the fifth hole entered metasediment county rock at 262.10 m. (for further information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2021).

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces that Board of Directors Approves Junior Credit Facility Transaction, and Mailing of Materials for Upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces that it has mailed to its shareholders a notice of special meeting and management information circular (collectively, the "Information Circular") and related materials for a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to be held on February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time . The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Special Meeting was set as the close of business on January 21, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Results of First Diamond Sale of 2022, Provides Operational Update and 2022 Guidance

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (" Mountain Province " or the " Company ") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium which closed on January 21, 2022 . Additionally, the Company wishes to provide an operational update, and 2022 guidance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Management Changes

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Thomas as Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, April Hayward as Chief Sustainability Officer and Matt MacPhail as Chief Technical Officer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Large diamond glistening on black background

Diamond Outlook 2022: Market Stronger After COVID Blow, Digital Sales Offer Support

Click here to read the previous diamond outlook.

The diamond market experienced a much-needed recovery in 2021 after the previous year’s massive COVID-19-related supply chain and retail disruptions.

Propelled by record highs in the equity markets, consumer sentiment was bolstered in the fourth quarter of last year, leading to the strongest holiday season for the jewelry sector in a decade.

According to MasterCard (NYSE:MA), US retail sales were up 8.5 percent from the previous year, and the jewelry segment saw a 32 percent year-over-year increase.

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Production Results, Preliminary Unaudited Cost Results

A selection of rough and polished diamonds recently recovered from the Company's Gahcho Kué mine

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

