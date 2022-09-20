Graphite Investing News

Montreal, Quebec - September 20, 2022 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 22, 2022 for more details about Lomiko's ECOLOGO certification.

The drill program at La Loutre was initiated on May 15, 2022, with the goal to further define the deposit, provide the data needed to increase confidence in the mineral resource and to build on the results of the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the La Loutre project as announced in the Company's July 29, 2021, press release .  Lomiko has retained InnovExplo Inc, a Quebec-based independent consulting firm specializing in geology, resource estimation, mining engineering and sustainable development, to prepare an updated NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate for the La Loutre project following the completion of the 2022 drill program. The initial drill program contemplated up to 18,000 meters in both zones; due to the later than anticipated permit receipt in May, the environmental conditions in the spring and summer resulted in the completion of 13,113 metres.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "The results from the 18 holes drilled at the southern end of the EV Zone in 2022 demonstrate strong graphite mineralization over significant widths and confirm the potential of this area for additional graphite resources. We look forward to more results in the next 35 holes in the EV zone which will be released as more assays are received. Our vision is to become a responsible operator and part of a climate success story in Southern Quebec."

Highlights

  • Strong graphite results from 8 additional holes drilled at southern extension of the EV Zone (first ten holes results were published in September 8 press release).
  • Broad zones of flake graphite mineralization including 2.76% Cg (graphitic carbon) over 99.0m from 30.5 to 129.5m in hole LL-22-014 including wide zones of 15 and 25.5 m at 4.95 and 4.55 % Cg respectively .
  • Wide intervals of near surface, high-grade flake graphite mineralization including 11.64% Cg over 42.0m from 7.0 to 49.0m in hole LL-22-018 including 36m wide mineralization at 13.44% Cg.
  • Second best result was encountered in hole LL-22-023 at 14.86% Cg from 126.0 to 132.0 meters.
  • Numerous intersections remain open; additional assay results pending.
  • Drill assay results confirm potential to enlarge the EV Zone graphite mineralization southward.

The drilling at the southern end of the EV Zone was done to confirm results of the previous drilling campaigns and to test for the southward extension of the graphite mineralization. Please refer to Table 1 for the weighted averaged graphitic carbon-bearing drill intersections (not true thickness) and Table 2 and Figure 1 for the collar locations for the eight holes within the southern extension of the EV Zone referred to in this press release.  These results are in addition to the assay results for ten holes announced in Lomiko's press release dated September 6, 2022 .

Table 1: Weight averaged graphitic carbon-bearing drill intersections (not true thickness)

Hole From m To m Int. m % Cg Notes
LL-22-012 18.0 40.5 22.5 1.69 Open up-hole from 18.0m
28.5 34.5 6.0 6.00
56.5 108.0 51.5 3.05
Including 73.0 85.0 12.0 5.66
LL-22-014 16.6 19.6 3.0 0.79
30.5 129.5 99.0 2.76
Including 53.0 68.0 15.0 4.95
and 95.0 120.5 25.5 4.59
LL-22-015 54.5 86.0 31.5 2.65 Open up-hole from 54.5m, assays pending
Including 59.0 63.5 4.5 4.50
and 69.5 78.5 9.0 4.01
LL-22-017 Not Sampled, abandoned hole, redrilled as LL-22-017
LL-22-018 7.0 49.0 42.0 11.64 Open down-hole from 49.0m, assays pending
Including 10.0 46.0 36.0 13.44
67.5 73.5 6.0 0.75
123.0 157.5 34.5 2.98
Including 126.0 139.5 13.5 4.25
LL-22-020 6.0 76.5 70.5 2.57 Open down-hole from 76.5m, assays pending
Including 55.5 70.5 15.0 4.67
LL-22-021 7.0 50.5 43.5 4.51 Open down-hole from 50.5m, assays pending
Including 7.0 23.5 16.5 8.01
72.5 119.0 46.5 7.92 Open up-hole from 72.5m, assays pending
Including 87.5 111.5 24.0 12.95
157.0 175.0 18.0 3.15 Open from 157.0m up-hole & 175.0m down-hole, assays pending
Including 161.5 167.5 6.0 6.18
LL-22-023 120.0 132.0 12.0 9.25 Open up-hole from 120.0m, assays pending
Including 126.0 132.0 6.0 14.86
146.6 149.6 3.0 0.75
159.0 162.0 3.0 0.49

Except for hole LL-22-017 which was abandoned due to technical difficulties, all the holes mentioned in this press release intersected broad zones of near surface, moderate- to high-grade flake graphite mineralization.  The thickest intersection was 2.76 percent graphitic carbon ("% Cg") over 99.0 metres ("m") from 30.5 to 129.5m in hole LL-22-014.  The highest-grade intersection was 11.64% Cg over 42.0m from 7.0 to 49.0m in hole LL-22-018.  Additional sampling has been done and assays are pending to fully close these intervals.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations (UTM NAD 83, Zone 18)

Hole UTM_mE UTM_mE Elev._m Azimuth_° Dip_° Length_m
LL-22-012 499938 5097836 340 60 -51 108.0
LL-22-014 499895 5097860 334 60 -55 132.0
LL-22-015 499861 5097889 335 60 -51 135.0
LL-22-017 499808 5097879 352 60 -45 23.1
LL-22-018 499808 5097879 326 60 -52 171.0
LL-22-020 499970 5097815 333 60 -54 87.0
LL-22-021 499813 5097838 344 60 -50 192.0
LL-22-023 499728 5097867 340 60 -50 162.0

Figure 1 : EV Zone Drill Hole Locations

See attachment

Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who actively participated in the La Loutre drill program as an independent consultant to the Company as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

QAQC and Analytical Procedures

The drill core was logged and marked for sampling by a professional geologist.  All the core was photographed as part of the logging procedure.  Core samples were collected by splitting each sample interval in half lengthwise with a hydraulic core splitter.  One half of the interval was returned to the core box, and the other half was placed in a plastic bag with a tag.  The tag number was marked in indelible ink on the outside of the bag, and the bag was sealed with a plastic tie-wrap.  One certified reference material standard and one blank were included in each batch of 21 samples.  For shipping, samples were placed in rice bags that were individually sealed with numbered, tamper-proof security tags.  The rice bags were then placed on wooden pallets, secured with plastic wrapping, and delivered by truck to Manitoulin Transport Inc. for shipping to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario.

At Actlabs the samples were crushed to 80% passing 2mm and then riffle split to a 250g sub-sample that was pulverized to pulp 95% passing 105μm (Actlabs Code RX1).  The sample pulps were then analyzed for graphitic carbon "Cg") by mild hydrochloric acid digestion followed by combustion in an infrared induction furnace (Actlabs Code 8Cg).  Actlabs is accredited under ISO 9001:2015 registration and is independent of the Company.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy.  Lomiko represents a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America.  Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals.

In addition to La Loutre, Lomiko is working with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation towards earning its 70% stake in the Bourier Project as per the option agreement announced on April 27 th , 2021 . The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

About the La Loutre Graphite Project

The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development project in southern Quebec.  The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totalling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

The Property is underlain by rocks belonging to the Grenville Province of the Precambrian Canadian Shield.  The Grenville was formed under conditions that were very favourable for the development of coarse-grained, flake-type graphite mineralization from organic-rich material during high-temperature metamorphism.

Lomiko Metals published a July 29, 2021 Preliminary Economic Estimate (PEA) which indicated the project had a 15-year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate at 95% Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors.

On behalf of the Board,

Belinda Labatte

CEO and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com or

please contact:

Kimberly Darlington

k.darlington@lomiko.com

514-771-3398

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Attachment 


A. Paul Gill Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR) 6047295312 apaulgill@lomiko.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lomiko MetalsTSXV:LMRTech Investing
LMR:CA
Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:LMR

Lomiko Appoints New Management Team and Director and Initiates a New Vision and Strategy in Quebec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or "Lomiko" or the "Corporation" or "The Company") is pleased to announce a new leadership team and the appointment of an independent director to the board effective October 25, 2021. With the appointment of Belinda Labatte as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vince Osbourne as Chief Financial Officer and Gordana Slepcev as Chief Operating Officer, Lomiko is poised to develop its current critical minerals projects in Quebec and pursue a new growth strategy for the acquisition and development of new critical minerals assets to add to the Company's portfolio. The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of all its stakeholders to appoint a dedicated and committed new leadership team at this time which will establish the Company and it's base of operations in Quebec. Lomiko is setting the stage to become a leader and responsible supplier of critical minerals in the North American market. The new leadership will continue to develop the Company's high potential La Loutre graphite project into the Pre-Feasibility Stage ("PFS") stage with the view of taking it into full production, along with plans for the advancement of its lithium exploration project, Bourier located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
chromium release assay

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals Announcement of Positive Results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in Southern Quebec - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has announced positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Quebec. The 100% owned La Loutre Project is located in the Nominingue-Chénéville Deformation Zone in Quebec. The property, which consists of one large contiguous block of 42 mineral claims totaling 2,509 hectares or approximately 25 square kilometres, is located approximately 117 kilometres northwest of Montréal in southern Québec, 230 kilometres southwest of the Nouveau Monde Matawinie Project and 100 kilometres southeast of the Imerys' Lac-des-îles mine.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada, the Canadian division of the Australian-based global engineering firm with a 30 year track record with projects spanning more than 80 locations worldwide.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with some video comment from Lomiko's President and CEO, A. Paul Gill. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

Based on a drill hole database containing 117 drill holes, consisting of 15,160 metres of drilling and 8,850 assay intervals, the project has a mineral resource estimate of 23,165 kilo tonnes of 4.51% graphite for 1.04 metric tonnes of graphite in the Indicated category, and 46,821 kilo tonnes of 4.01% graphite for 1.9 metric tonnes of graphite in the Inferred category, using a 1.5% cut-off grade. The cut-off grade is based on a processing cost of CDN$11.85 per tonne, and General and Administrative Costs of CDN$2.37 per tonne. A cut-off grade of 1.5% has been used for the base case of the resource estimate, which more than covers the Process and General and Administrative Costs.

The mine plan includes 21.9 metric tonnes of mill feed and 88.4 metric tonnes of waste over the 14.7-year project life. Mine planning is based on conventional open pit methods suited for the project location and local site requirements. Owner-operated and managed open pit operations are anticipated to begin prior to mill start up, running for 14.7 years to pit exhaustion, with feed from the low-grade stockpile supplementing plant feed over the last two years. The PEA indicates the property has the geological potential to extend the mine life beyond the initial 14.7 years presented in the PEA as well as the opportunity to expand the scale of production by increasing the mineral resource through ongoing exploration and drilling.

With a strong treasury to support their next steps, Lomiko plans to commence a Preliminary Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Studies while continuing to explore the geological potential of the property. Management believes the PEA clearly demonstrates the potential for Lomiko to become a major North American graphite producer, with a positive after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 21.5% and after-tax Net Present Value of $186 million.

Management cautions that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For a more detailed analysis of the PEA, please refer to the news release. The shares are trading at $0.145. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91913

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals and its Option of Bourier Project in Quebec from Critical Elements as it Prepares to Explore for Lithium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has entered into an option agreement with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation giving Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Bourier project. Lomiko will earn its interest by way of a joint venture agreement.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

The Bourier project is located approximately 85 km east-northeast of the village of Nemaska and approximately 450 km north-northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, Québec. The Bourier property, potentially a new lithium field in an established lithium district in Quebec, consists of 203 claims covering approximately 10,252 hectares or 102.5 square kilometres.

A. Paul Gill, CEO, stated: "Recent consumer interest in electric vehicles has increased investor interest in Lithium and Graphite, two of the major components of a lithium-ion battery. Quebec is in a unique position of having ample supply of both commodities and now Lomiko has opportunities in additional battery materials."

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements' CEO, added: "This option agreement with Lomiko will allow the Bourier property to be explored in detail for battery minerals discoveries, such as Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Zinc. Critical Elements is currently focused on the development of its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. With Lomiko as a joint venture partner in the Bourier project, shareholders of both companies will be able to benefit from successful exploration of a highly prospective project."

The northern boundary of the property is marked by intrusive pink granite. The metasedimentary rocks in the centre of the property are intruded by mafic and ultramafic rocks, granites, pegmatites, and late diabase dykes. The pegmatites occur as either pink, which associated with oligoclase gneisses and granite, or white, which is associated with metasedimentary rocks. Outside of work program complete between 2010 and 2012 for Zinc-Copper and Gold by Monarques Resources Inc., there has been very limited lithium exploration undertaken at the Bourier Property.

The Bourier property is adjacent to the Lemare Lithium property, wholly owned by Critical Elements, where in 2012, a previous operator discovered a "granite pegmatite dyke containing a considerable amount of spodumene", which ranged in apparent thickness from 4.8 to 14.2 metres and was followed for close to 200 metres in length on surface.

Under the first option, Lomiko can earn 49% by paying $50,000 in cash, 5 million shares, and incurring $1.3 million in exploration expenditures by December 31, 2022. Subject to completing this first option, Lomiko can increase its interest to 70% by paying an additional $250,000 in cash, 2.5 million shares, and incurring $2 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate by December 31, 2023. Should Lomiko produce a drill-defined NI 43-101 resource estimate of between 5 and 20 million tonnes of lithium oxide, Lomiko will pay up to $2 million, payable in cash or shares, at Lomiko's discretion. Please refer to the company's news release for the specific schedule for these terms.

Critical Elements will retain a 2% NSR on the extraction and production of any minerals on the Bourier Property, of which Lomiko can purchase 1% for $2. million. During the agreement, Critical Elements will be the operator on the property. Critical Elements will also retain the exclusive right to market and act as selling agent for any and all Lithium products, including Lithium ore, concentrate and chemical, resulting from the extraction and production activities on the Bourier Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82629

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals stock

BTV Investor Alert Video: Lomiko Metals Inc. - Metals for the New Green Economy

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 8th to 14th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.lomiko.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Second Round of Analytical Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property, Drilling 11.64% Cg Over 42.0m at Southern End of EV Zone

Lomiko Announces Second Round of Analytical Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property, Drilling 11.64% Cg Over 42.0m at Southern End of EV Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 22, 2022 for more details about Lomiko's ECOLOGO certification.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved over 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese from lithium-ion battery production scrap

During the demonstration plant's leach stage testing, various operating parameters were investigated to determine the optimal conditions and collect data for ongoing commercial plant design and planning. Analysis of a range of leach data showed that the successful extraction results were achieved.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Updates Kachi Demonstration Plant Activity

Lake Resources NL Updates Kachi Demonstration Plant Activity

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that work proceeds with Lilac Solutions, Inc. (Lilac) on site at the Kachi Project in Argentina, with commissioning now underway on the demonstration plant.

Whilst on 14 September 2022 Lake issued a Notice of Dispute under its agreement with Lilac, in respect of certain performance timelines (Dispute), Lake wishes to advise that ongoing work is being done by Lilac at the Kachi Project and all parties are confident on-site operations will be successful.

Lake confirms that construction of the facility to house the Lilac demonstration plant is now complete.

Dry commissioning of the demonstration plant commenced on Wednesday September 14.

Lilac has advised Lake that, subject to completion of dry commissioning, it expects to begin wet commissioning of the plant on September 22; once wet commissioning is complete, Lilac expects to begin onsite processing of Kachi brines in the first week of October.

Whilst the test program is based on operating the demonstration plant for 1000 hours it is anticipated that the first 2000 litres of lithium concentrate produced from the demonstration plant will be sent for conversion into Lithium Carbonate once delivered. Lake proposes that this final Lithium product will then be qualified by a tier 1 battery maker to validate product specifications.

Lake will continue to update the market on the Kachi Project, the Dispute, and, as the demonstration test work continues, on the progress, the timelines, milestones and outcomes.

Lake confirms offtake discussions continue to advance and new appointments to the Lake board are in final stages of consideration.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Announces CFO Transition

Premier Health Announces CFO Transition

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, today announced that it is proceeding with a transition of the CFO functions and appoints Simon Belval as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Simon Belval is a seasoned professional that has demonstrated strong abilities and leadership in finance and accounting functions including IFRS reporting, tax planning, financing, and risk management in different environments. He has held several leadership roles in the technology and fintech sectors and has developed over the years an expertise in managing strategic initiatives and special situations. He started his career as an external auditor and later acted as senior financial analyst for major organizations in Eastern Canada. Simon is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrées du Québec (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturevan Launches Business Through Amazon

Naturevan Launches Business Through Amazon

 ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's wholly owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), will be distributed through Amazon starting October 1, 2022. The Company has entered into a partnership agreement with an Amazon supply agent, PTPT Stores Corp. ("PTPT") on September 12, 2022, for the distribution of the products to Amazon.

The Company is scheduled to deploy the first shipment through Amazon U.S.A on or about October 1, 2022, followed by Amazon Canada shortly after. Among twenty-two (22) of the Naturevan products, a few products have been chosen for the first roll out, including Probiotics for women, a top-selling supplement on the current Amazon market. Other supplements the Company is reviewing to distribute, which is subject to change, includes Aquamarine Collagen, rTG Omega3 and Cissus plus supplements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Update on Kachi Pilot Plant

Lake Resources NL Update on Kachi Pilot Plant

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) wishes to update the market in respect of progress under its Pilot Project Agreement dated on or about 21 September 2021 (Agreement) with Lilac Solutions Inc., (Lilac).

Lilac will earn in to the Kachi Project, up to a 25% stake, based on achievement of certain milestones under the Agreement by an agreed date.

These milestones include Lilac:

- completing at least 1,000 hours of operations (including uptime, maintenance, monitoring, and other work that constitutes operations as determined by Lilac in its reasonable discretion) of the Lilac Pilot Unit onsite at Kachi provided; and

- producing a Lithium carbonate feed totaling at least 2,500 kg of lithium carbonate equivalents from onsite operations.

Whilst work has been continuing at Kachi, a dispute has arisen between Lake and Lilac as to the date by which these milestones need to be achieved, with Lake considering the milestones must be achieved by 30 September 2022 and Lilac considering it has until 30 November 2022 to do so.

To resolve the dispute, Lake has exercised its rights to have the dispute resolved either by agreement of both Lake and Lilac or by arbitration.

If the milestones are not achieved by the required date, then Lake has certain buy back rights under the Agreement which it may exercise at its option.

Work continues on progressing the DFS and Lake will update the market in due course on both progress on resolution of the current dispute and the ongoing DFS.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×