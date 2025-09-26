Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Receives Five-Year Contract to Build Up to 99 CH-53K® Heavy Lift Helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Receives Five-Year Contract to Build Up to 99 CH-53K® Heavy Lift Helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps

Multi-year award will help stabilize U.S. industrial base, ensure consistent aircraft deliveries

- Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), received a $10.855 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to build up to a maximum of 99 CH-53K ® King Stallion ® helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps over five years, the largest-quantity order to date for the aircraft. The award will ensure consistent deliveries of the United States' most powerful heavy-lift helicopter between 2029 and 2034 and reinforce the U.S. industrial base by sustaining thousands of production roles at Sikorsky and across its nationwide supply chain.

"This award reflects trust and confidence in Sikorsky to deliver these technologically advanced, heavy-lift helicopters that will revolutionize the Marine Corps' operational capabilities by adding unrivaled power, performance, survivability and dependability to the fleet," said Rich Benton , Sikorsky vice president and general manager. "The multi-year contract enables Sikorsky to partner with the Department of the Navy to drive long-term affordability, optimize production efficiencies and stabilize our supply chain and workforce, ensuring the Marines maintain the strategic advantage with the CH-53K in a rapidly evolving battlespace."

The contract combines five separate aircraft orders — defined as Lots 9-13 — into a five-year multi-year procurement, ensuring price predictability and consistent flow of materials from 267 CH-53K suppliers across 37 states, and 17 suppliers from eight countries. The contract allows the U.S. Government to buy up to 99 CH-53K aircraft for the Marine Corps or to fulfill orders from international military customers.

Sikorsky has delivered 20 CH-53K aircraft to the Marine Corps. An additional 63 aircraft (Lots 4-8) are in various stages of production and assembly.

"This contract represents a huge 'win' for the entire CH-53K team," said Col. Kate Fleeger , Program Manager, H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopter Program Office (PMA-261). "The contract allows Sikorsky to bundle purchase orders from suppliers to achieve better pricing and pass the savings on to the government, giving us the ability to provide dependable delivery to the fleet and a consistent and predictable timeline for the transition from the CH-53E to the CH-53K."

To date, the U.S. Marine Corps has transitioned one CH-53K fleet squadron, and has CH-53K aircraft flying at one developmental test squadron, one operational test squadron and one training squadron to support operational requirements.

Sikorsky designed the CH-53K helicopter to meet the Marine Corps' lift requirements for today's battlefield — to transport troops, supplies and heavy equipment forces across a contested environment — and survive.

The Department of the Navy declared Full Rate Production for the CH-53K program in December 2022 . The U.S. Marine Corps' Program of Record remains at 200 CH-53K aircraft.

For more information, visit: www.lockheedmartin.com/ch-53k; and NAVAIR .

CH-53K ® and KING STALLION ® are trademarks of the Department of the Navy.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security ® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-sikorsky-receives-five-year-contract-to-build-up-to-99-ch-53k-heavy-lift-helicopters-for-the-us-marine-corps-302568567.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lockheed MartinLMTNYSE:LMTTech Investing
LMT
The Conversation (0)
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in violation of ERISA. In addition to AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), and Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), against which lawsuits have already been filed, according to SEC filings andor Athene's public statements, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), ATI, Inc. (NYSE: ATI), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), and General Electric (NYSE: GE) have offloaded pension obligations to Athene.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Searchlight Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Related News

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$46, Gold Sets Another New All-time High

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

Precious Metals Investing

AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement