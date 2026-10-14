Lockheed Martin Expands Advanced Munitions Manufacturing in Texas, Driving Thousands of New American Jobs

New Hadrian partnership bringing world-class, commercial-style manufacturing technology to accelerate production of critical munitions
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced plans to create 6,000 jobs across the United States including 2,000 in Texas, as the company expands advanced manufacturing capacity to accelerate production of critical munitions.
At the center of that growth is Lockheed Martin's Grand Prairie operation, where the company is investing $300 million and expanding its manufacturing footprint to more than 735,000 square feet. The expansion includes 100,000 square feet of new space and 85,000 square feet of office space being transformed for advanced manufacturing, creating additional capacity for automation, digital manufacturing and high-precision machining.
The company also announced today that Hadrian will bring an innovative, highly automated machining cell to the Grand Prairie facility, operated by the world-class Lockheed Martin production workforce. Expected to be operational in early 2027, the 24-machine cell will bring commercial-style manufacturing technology directly into Lockheed Martin's production environment and add dedicated capacity for critical defense components.
THE BIG PICTURE
Lockheed Martin is building a manufacturing model designed for speed, scale and sustained production, bringing together the best of defense and commercial manufacturing to build a more resilient, automated and digitally integrated production model designed to deliver critical capabilities faster. The new Hadrian cell is the latest example of that strategy. It follows Lockheed Martin's recently announced collaboration with GM Defense to apply commercial automotive manufacturing expertise to defense production.
EXPERT PERSPECTIVE
"This expansion is more than just a new facility; it is a stronger supply chain and a more resilient industrial base," said Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment. "Today in Grand Prairie, American industry is answering the call to support our warfighters."
"Lockheed Martin has brought together commercial speed and combat-proven performance because America needs both," said Jim Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin. "By combining advanced technology with the expertise of our American workforce, we're transforming manufacturing to deliver critical munitions at speed and scale."
"The warfighter can't wait on peacetime timelines. Hadrian is bringing the automation, software and workforce training from our own factories directly inside Lockheed Martin, so we can produce more, faster. Rebuilding the Arsenal of Freedom at the scale America needs will take partnerships that combine expertise and speed, and this is what that looks like," said Chris Power, CEO of Hadrian.
WHY IT MATTERS
- Delivering critical munitions: Lockheed Martin's Grand Prairie facility supports all Missiles and Fire Control programs, including PAC-3 MSE, THAAD, PrSM and JATM. The expansion and partnership announced today will help Grand Prairie reach record production levels and deliver components to final-assembly sites including Camden, Arkansas, and Troy, Alabama.
- Investing ahead of demand: The $300 million investment in this expansion is part of the company's broader commitment to invest $8–9 billion through 2030 to scale munitions production and modernize or expand more than 20 facilities across the United States.
- Building a manufacturing model that can scale: Lockheed Martin is combining a highly skilled workforce with automation, digital manufacturing, precision machining and commercial manufacturing practices to increase capacity and strengthen the defense industrial base.
- Creating greater predictability: Working with Department of War leadership, Lockheed Martin is applying commercially inspired contracting approaches through landmark agreements for PAC-3 MSE, THAAD, PrSM and JATM. These agreements provide greater predictability to invest in people, equipment and supply chains while accelerating production and delivery.
ADDITIONAL CONTEXT
- The Grand Prairie facility is already home to hundreds of critical machining and advanced manufacturing assets, and Lockheed Martin is rapidly adding even more capacity. In just a few months, the company has transformed former office space into advanced manufacturing areas and installed more than 30 additional high-precision machines now producing thousands of critical components each week.
- By the end of 2026, Lockheed Martin expects to have added nearly 100 new advanced machines across the facility.
- Nearly 800 production employees currently work at the facility which manufactured 250,000 parts in 2025.
- Today's announcement with Hadrian follows the signing of a seven-year agreement signed by both companies in 2025.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
About Hadrian
Hadrian is rebuilding America's industrial base with highly automated factories that combine process engineering, AI, and robotics. Its mission is to help space and defense manufacturers produce full programs at scale in the U.S. while giving American workers the tools to compete globally.
The company operates four facilities covering just under 3 million square feet: two in Torrance, California, and newly launched sites in Arizona and Alabama, with additional sites in development across the country. More information at https://www.hadrian.co/.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-expands-advanced-munitions-manufacturing-in-texas-driving-thousands-of-new-american-jobs-302909170.html
SOURCE Lockheed Martin