Lockheed Martin Debuts PAC-3 Edge for the U.S. Army's Innovative Future Interceptor Program

Next-generation Army interceptor adds cutting-edge capability against hypersonic and advanced missile threats to the Arsenal of Freedom
Today, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) debuted its new interceptor that will add a revolutionary defensive capability against hypersonic and advanced missile threats. The new interceptor, called PAC-3 Edge™, leverages combat-proven PAC-3® MSE technology and the latest, industry-leading capability to deliver decisive performance against the Army's most critical threats.
THE BIG PICTURE
Lockheed Martin's new interceptor is part of the U.S. Army's Future Interceptor program currently in competition. The Army's decision to progress Lockheed Martin into the next stage of development affirms its confidence in Lockheed Martin's proven Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) experience and the company's ability to deliver an advanced, layered defense against what's next.
Lockheed Martin will advance development and begin testing PAC-3 Edge in 2027 to prepare for rapid deployment by 2031.
WHAT'S NEW
PAC-3 Edge delivers the highest level of performance through a transformative Lockheed Martin-built seeker designed by Lockheed Martin's Strigo Product Center. This seeker will feature the most advanced defense technology available, enabling improved performance to counter the most advanced threats. PAC-3 Edge also features a multi-pulse solid rocket motor designed by Northrop Grumman, implementing advanced enhancements to deliver precision thrust throughout the interceptor's flight. Lockheed Martin also implemented control system upgrades to deliver increased PAC-3 EDGE performance at range and altitude.
EXPERT PERSPECTIVE
"Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 Edge interceptor leverages the combat-proven PAC-3 MSE, delivering even greater maneuverability, power and velocity to ensure the Army's layered defensive architecture remains the most advanced in the world," said Tim Cahill, Lockheed Martin, Missiles and Fire Control president.
WHY IT MATTERS
- Enhanced Threat Coverage – The new interceptor is designed to counter a wide range of air, missile and hypersonic threats at higher altitudes and longer ranges, expanding the Army's IAMD coverage.
- Combat-Proven Lineage – PAC-3 Edge builds on the heritage of the PAC-3 family of missiles, which includes the lower cost PAC-3 ACE, legacy PAC-3 CRI and prestigious PAC-3 MSE, offering the most advanced interceptor capabilities to date.
- New Tech-Driven Capability – Lockheed Martin invested $250M into the Strigo Product Center to fuel new, industry-leading seeker technology that enables increased precision and maneuverability against evolving threats.
- Layered Defense – The new interceptor complements the Army's existing IAMD capabilities, strengthening a multitiered shield that protects critical assets in the homeland and abroad.
- Integration through Innovation – PAC-3 Edge is designed to be integrated with existing and future IAMD capabilities including the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), the M903 launcher, containerized launchers and HIMARS Flex.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin