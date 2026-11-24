Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet and CFO Evan Scott will participate in a fireside chat discussion at UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 10:30 11:10 a.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available via a link here: investor events. A replay will be available for two weeks after the presentation.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin