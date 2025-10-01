Lockheed Martin Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Webcast

Lockheed Martin Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Webcast

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its third quarter 2025 earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET . Jim Taiclet chairman, president and CEO; Evan Scott chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will discuss third quarter 2025 results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Third quarter 2025 results will be published prior to the market opening on Oct. 21 .

The live webcast will be available at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor and the accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts will also be available on the same website prior to market open.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 , at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor , and a podcast will be available here .

For additional information, visit the company's website: www.lockheedmartin.com .

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security ® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com .

