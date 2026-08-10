Lockheed Martin Announces Successful Static-Fire Test of Next Generation Interceptor's Stage 2 Motor

Lockheed Martin Announces Successful Static-Fire Test of Next Generation Interceptor's Stage 2 Motor

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has announced the Stage 2 rocket motor for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program has successfully completed a static fire test inside a high-vacuum chamber that replicates the conditions of low-Earth orbit, preparing it for its intended future missile defense mission.

L3Harris conducts successful hot fire test of the Stage 2 solid rocket motor for Lockheed Martin's Next Generation Interceptor program. (IMAGE COURTESY L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES)

The test demonstrated the L3Harris Technologies' Stage 2 motor will sustain the extreme thermal and pressure stresses expected during interceptor missions, confirming key performance metrics such as thrust, chamber pressure and combustion stability.

"This successful static fire test is a significant milestone on the path to the Critical Design Review and confirms our confidence that the NGI motor will meet the demanding performance envelope required for fielding by 2030," Christopher Jewell, Lockheed Martin NGI vice president said. "The data gathered will directly inform the final interceptor design and accelerate integration with the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense architecture."

Why It Matters
An on-time fielding of NGI answers the call for an advanced missile defense capability. A successful outcome of the static-fire test reflects the program's forward trajectory, hitting a key milestone to CDR. Other factors pushing NGI toward deployment completion include:

  • Advanced design and speed: Leveraging NGI's "born‑digital" foundation, designs that once required years of physical iteration are now produced, fabricated and validated in a matter of months. 
  • Capital investments: Lockheed Martin is investing millions to construct or expand purpose-built manufacturing facilities in Alabama. This includes incorporating advanced manufacturing techniques, production lines, tooling and plant layouts to meet urgent production demand.
  • Whole of Industry Support: Lockheed Martin is leveraging significant supply chain capabilities across the nation to deliver NGI.

About NGI
NGI is being built to enable a much more capable Ground-Based Midcourse Defense architecture and will serve as a critical piece of a next generation missile defense solution. NGI greatly increases the nation's firepower against the most destructive ballistic missile threats to the nation.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at www.Lockheedmartin.com

 

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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