Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Closes Successful Quarter, Forging Key Industry Partnerships and Launching with American Football

Melbourne Australia – 31 July 2024: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Company or Linius) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 30 June 2024, along with the following financial and operational update.

Highlights:

  • Quarterly billings of $181,600, 42% higher than Q4FY23. Importantly, 94% of billings were from recurring fees
  • Year-to-date billings through Q4 of $760,300, 57% higher than the prior year period, and YTD cash receipts of $748,000 up 51% over the prior year period
  • Forged key industry partnerships to scale revenue growth
    • In April, signed partnership with Magnifi, leading provider of AI-driven automated highlights
      • After launch and rapid adoption of our auto-highlights product, we gained the attention of and now partnered with the #2 provider in this space
      • Together, Linius and Magnifi have a highly differentiated solution, well positioned to disrupt the automated highlights market
      • Magnifi will integrate and resell Linius Whizzard as their solution for archives as well as Linius Captivate personalised video product for fan engagement
      • Linius gains access to advanced AI technology for metadata and curation
      • Initial product integration and go-to-market planning are complete, with both companies now executing on opportunities with existing and new clients. Multiple proposals are in with potential customers
      • Magnifi is targeting its existing installed base of global broadcast and federation customers with upsell opportunities for these new solutions
      • Joint solution was demonstrated at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas in April 2024
  • Integration license agreement with Avid
    • With Whizzard disrupting archive search and curation workflows, it makes perfect sense to integrate into professional editing suites from industry leaders like Avid
    • Linius is one of the first partners to access the new SDK for Avid Media Composer, which will embed Whizzard into Media Composer UI and workflows, exposing Whizzard to Avid’s customer base of most major broadcasters and federations.
    • Integration is scheduled to be complete and demonstrated at upcoming IBC tradeshow in September
    • In June, Linius went live with its first deployment in American football
      • Linius Whizzard is now live with users at Lone Star Conference (LSC) for their American Football and basketball content from the 2023 season onwards
      • LSC, Linius’ second customer in the US college sports market, signed a 3-year agreement in April 2024 covering football and basketball
      • LSC using Whizzard to curate highlights and for automated highlights of all games
      • Deployment marks the first use of Linius solutions in American football, one of the most highly monetized sports globally
      • Reduced deployment time driving cost efficiencies for future growth in this market
      • Significant opportunity for Linius in US college sport as NCAA has 150 conferences and 1,100 schools

    Linius CEO James Brennan commented, “Q4 was focused on executing our strategies to scale revenue more rapidly in FY25. By far, the most important achievement in Q4 was our partnership with Magnifi, the #2 and fastest growing provider in the automated highlights segment. The combination of Linius’ highly efficient virtualized video and data-driven, personalized video assembly with Magnifi’s AI-driven live highlights solutions creates a combined solution that is set to disrupt the automated highlights segment. Through the quarter, we executed technical, product, and commercial integrations, with both companies now actively developing multiple joint opportunities with existing and new clients. We look forward to sharing the first successes from this partnership early in FY25.”

    “Additionally, we further penetrated the US college sport market, deploying our second college conference and our first live deployment for American Football, the sport that generates more revenue than any other globally. The football content for LSC looks amazing and truly showcases the power of Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights. We are also excited that existing customer PBC has chosen to expand their Whizzard deployment, adding men’s and women’s soccer in the fall.”


    Click here for the full ASX Release

    This article includes content from Linius Technologies, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

    asx stocksasx:lnuemerging tech investingesports investingartificial intelligence investinglinius technologies limitedtechnology investingEmerging Tech Investing
    LNU:AU
    XReality Group

    Quarterly Activities Report

    xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality)is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 together with an Operational Update.

    
    E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement

    E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement

    E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the flow-through non-brokered private placement (the "FT Offering") previously announced on July 24, 2024.

    An aggregate of 1,250,000 units (the "FT Units") of the Company were issued in the FT Offering at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years. All securities issued as part of the closing of the FT Offering, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Warrant Shares, are subject to a hold period in Canada until November 25, 2024, being four months and one day from the closing of the FT Offering, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

    News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

    
    Google search engine on computer screen.

    Strong Search and Cloud Revenues Propel Alphabet Past Q2 Estimates

    Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) parent company Alphabet reported its second quarter results headlined by US$84.74 billion in revenue, showcasing solid growth driven by its core search and cloud segments.

    Alphabet's revenue for Q2 surpassed the anticipated US$84.19 billion. Diluted earnings per share were US$1.89, slightly above the expected US$1.84, marking a 14 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

    Ad revenue alone comprised more than half of the company’s total revenue, bringing in US$64.62 billion. That's up from US$58.14 billion the previous year, when marketing budgets were tighter.

    
    E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

    E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

    E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of C$100,000 (the "FT Offering").

    Securities to be issued pursuant to the FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,250,000 units of the Company (the "FT Units") issued at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "FT Share") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), and one Warrant, each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years from the closing date of the FT Offering.

    News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

    
    Apple scores record 72 Emmy Award nominations and sweeps across top categories including Outstanding Limited series for "Lessons in Chemistry," Outstanding Drama for "The Morning Show" and "Slow Horses" and Outstanding Comedy for "Palm Royale"

    Apple scores record 72 Emmy Award nominations and sweeps across top categories including Outstanding Limited series for "Lessons in Chemistry," Outstanding Drama for "The Morning Show" and "Slow Horses" and Outstanding Comedy for "Palm Royale"

    With best-ever Emmy showing, Apple TV+ lands nominations across 16 Apple Originals including "Lessons in Chemistry," "The Morning Show," "Slow Horses," "Palm Royale," "Loot," "Hijack," "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces," "Girls State," "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy," "Masters of the Air," "Silo," "Physical," "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas," "The New Look," "Sugar" and more

    "The Morning Show" lands first-ever nomination for Best Drama and leads with the most performance nominations for a drama series, including Best Actress in a Drama for stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

    News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

    
    E-Power Resources Provides Tetepisca Exploration Update

    E-Power Resources Provides Tetepisca Exploration Update

    E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration completed and planned on the Company's Tetepisca Graphite Property and to announce the appointment of Dr. William Pfaffenberger to the Board of Directors.

    Exploration Update

    News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

    

    CardieX June Quarterly Appendix 4C

    BPH Global Raises $130,000 in Debt Funding

    June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

    Quarterly Activities Report: Melodiol Delivers $9.3m in Revenue During H1 FY24 – a 33% Increase the PCP

