Lilly and Adverum announce expiration and completion of Adverum tender offer and acquisition

Lilly and Adverum announce expiration and completion of Adverum tender offer and acquisition

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)  and Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) today announced that the tender offer (the "Offer") by Flying Tigers Acquisition Corporation ("Purchaser"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Lilly, to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares ("Shares") of Adverum's common stock in exchange for (i) $3.56 per Share, net to the stockholder in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding, plus (ii) one non-tradable contingent value right ("CVR") per Share, which represents the contractual right to receive up to two contingent cash payments of up to an aggregate of $8.91 per CVR, net to the stockholder in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding, upon the achievement of specified milestones, expired as scheduled at one minute past 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 8, 2025 (such date and time, the "Expiration Time").

Computershare Inc., and its affiliate, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., collectively, as the depositary and paying agent for the Offer, has advised Lilly that, as of the Expiration Time, 16,493,335 Shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer, representing approximately 64% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the Expiration Time. All conditions to the Offer have been satisfied. Accordingly, Lilly and Purchaser have accepted for payment, and will promptly pay, for all Shares accepted for payment pursuant to the Offer.

The parties expect to consummate the acquisition on December 9, 2025, in accordance with, and subject to the terms of, the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 24, 2025, by and among Adverum, Lilly and Purchaser.

"This acquisition presents the opportunity to expand gene therapy's potential to alleviate the burden of age-related conditions, including vision loss," said Andrew Adams, Lilly group vice president, Molecule Discovery. "We are excited to welcome Adverum colleagues to Lilly and work together to develop innovative genetic medicines." 

For Lilly, Ropes & Gray LLP is acting as legal counsel. For Adverum, Aquilo Partners, L.P. is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP is acting as legal counsel.

About Lilly
Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. F-LLY

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians' offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Lilly's acquisition of Adverum. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs and expectations; however, these statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to various factors, risks and uncertainties. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that Lilly will realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Adverum, or that all or any of the contingent consideration will become payable on the terms described herein or at all. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's and Adverum's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, neither Lilly nor Adverum undertakes any duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Refer to:

Ashley Hennessey; gentry_ashley_jo@lilly.com ; 317-416-4363 (Media);
Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com; 317-617-0983 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-and-adverum-announce-expiration-and-completion-of-adverum-tender-offer-and-acquisition-302636620.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eli Lilly and CompanyLLYNYSE:LLY
LLY
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Anat Ashkenazi has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry. "On behalf of our board of directors, leadership team and employees, I would like to thank Anat for her 23 years of... Keep Reading...
Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality

Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Melissa Seymour will join the company as executive vice president of Global Quality and member of the company's Executive Committee, effective July 22, 2024 . Seymour currently serves as the chief quality officer for Bristol Myers Squibb and... Keep Reading...
Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Data demonstrated promising monotherapy activity with olomorasib across a range of KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, and a tolerability profile in combination with pembrolizumab that is well-suited to first-line lung cancer development Eli Lilly and Company... Keep Reading...
Lilly, UNICEF expand support to help millions of young people at risk of noncommunicable diseases

Lilly, UNICEF expand support to help millions of young people at risk of noncommunicable diseases

New $6.5 million commitment will help strengthen systems to improve health outcomes across resource-limited areas in India During the World Health Assembly today, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced it will donate $6.5 million to the United States Fund for UNICEF to expand UNICEF's work... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Smackover Lithium Receives Indications of Interest for Over $1 Billion in Project Finance for the SWA Project

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare