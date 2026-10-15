Lightspeed AI Expands From Insights to Action With New Agentic Capabilities for Retail

New AI agent helps retailers automate routine work, identify next steps and approve every change
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announced new agentic capabilities within Lightspeed AI that go beyond answering questions and surfacing insights by helping retailers take action. Built for the operational complexity of modern retail, Lightspeed AI can reason across a retailer's catalog, inventory, sales and purchasing data, recommend what to do next and prepare actions for the retailer to review and approve, all within the same conversation.
Retailers can use Lightspeed AI to move from insight to action in one conversation. They can ask a question, receive a recommendation and prepare a task—such as tagging unsold items as clearance, updating product information or planning an inventory transfer—for review and approval.
Lightspeed AI brings together the operational context unique to physical retail, including catalog, inventory, sales and purchasing data across locations. That context enables the agent to identify low-stock products, prepare purchase orders, update product data, surface sales opportunities and move inventory toward locations where demand signals are strongest.
Every action is designed to keep retailers in control. Before a change is made, Lightspeed AI shows a preview of what action it will take and waits for the retailer's explicit approval to move forward. Actions are recorded in an audit log, giving retailers a faster way to get work done without giving up visibility or accountability.
"AI should make a retailer's day easier, not add another system to manage," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "With our newest capabilities in Lightspeed AI, retailers can ask a question, see what is happening in their business, decide what to do next and have the agent act on their behalf, in one workflow. By taking routine, often complex work off their plates, we're helping them spend more time on their stores, teams and most importantly, their customers."
The new capabilities build upon Lightspeed AI's existing conversational AI experience, along with additional tools that span from AI driven content creation to operational insights. "The value of an AI agent comes from the context it has about the business and its ability to work within the systems merchants already use every day," said Bhawna Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Lightspeed. "By bringing AI together with Lightspeed's commerce data and operational workflows, we can take on increasingly complex work for retailers while keeping them in control of the decisions that matter."
The new agentic capabilities within Lightspeed AI are currently being introduced to select customers through an opt-in beta, with broader availability coming soon. To learn more, visit the Lightspeed AI for retail page.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.
With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.
Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
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