Lightspeed Advances Its Connected Commerce Platform to Help Merchants Run Smarter and Capture More Demand

New Retail, Hospitality and Golf capabilities connect customer acquisition to transactions, simplify complex operations and use AI to turn commerce data into action
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announced a new wave of product innovations across Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Golf that further connect how merchants attract customers, transact, fulfill demand and run their operations. The innovations extend Lightspeed beyond the point of sale, using connected commerce data, AI and integrated workflows to help merchants turn demand into revenue and make smarter operating decisions.
Retailers, restaurants and golf courses are managing demand across more channels while facing rising operational complexity. Lightspeed's latest innovations address these challenges with stronger connections between digital advertising and in-store sales, more flexible purchasing and fulfillment workflows, AI-powered operational insights, easier guest booking, and new ways for golf courses to fill available inventory. Together, these innovations strengthen the connections across the merchant journey, from attracting and converting demand to fulfilling transactions and understanding business performance.
"Businesses don't need more disconnected tools, they need technology that turns complexity into clear business value," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "Our latest innovations help merchants and operators make smarter decisions, capture more demand and deliver better experiences across every part of their business. From connecting digital advertising to in-store sales and simplifying fulfillment, to helping restaurants convert more searches into reservations and golf courses turn cancellations into new bookings, Lightspeed is helping businesses work more efficiently, serve customers better, and grow with confidence."
"Commerce businesses already generate valuable context across transactions, inventory, customers and operations. Our opportunity is to connect that context and increasingly use AI to turn it into intelligence and action," said Bhawna Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Lightspeed. "We're building toward a platform that doesn't just help merchants run their businesses, but helps them understand what's happening, make better decisions and act on those decisions faster."
New product innovations across Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Golf include:
Run Smarter With Connected Operations and Intelligence
- Faster, smarter stock receiving with AI Doc Import
AI Doc Import turns supplier invoices, packing slips and order confirmations into purchase orders in seconds, helping retailers track and receive stock, getting products on the shop floor faster. Teams can review, edit and approve imported data - including products and quantities - in one streamlined workflow, with bulk product creation and automatic product matching available on the web dashboard or Scanner mobile app.
- Lightspeed and ShipStation help retailers turn out-of-stock moments into completed sales
With ShipStation connected directly to the Lightspeed POS and ecommerce platforms, retailers can access shipping infrastructure without adding disconnected systems or manual workflows. Orders flow between platforms through a unified dashboard, helping merchants turn out-of-stock moments or special orders into easy sales by shipping items directly to customers with greater speed, accuracy and control.
- Lightspeed AI helps hospitality operators turn business data into actionable insights
Lightspeed AI helps operators move from questions to action with new capabilities across the hospitality platform. Custom Charts allow merchants to turn AI-generated charts into live dashboard tiles that update as new transactions come in, while Saved Charts turn AI-generated insights into live, self-updating reports, helping operators keep important business answers visible and current.
- New Customer Display hardware creates a faster, more connected checkout experience
Lightspeed's new hospitality Customer Display hardware is an 8-inch customer-facing display with integrated payments, designed to increase transaction speed and improve order accuracy at high-volume restaurants. Currently available to select Lightspeed customers, the display is integrated with Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Payments so customers and staff stay in sync throughout checkout.
- Scan to Pay and Pay at Table enhancements simplify the payment experience for guests and staff
Lightspeed is improving the payment experience for restaurant guests and staff with integrated Scan to Pay and Pay at Table enhancements. With Scan to Pay, guests can scan a QR code on their receipt to view their bill, split payment, add a tip and pay directly from their phone. Currently in Beta, the enhanced Pay at Table app integrates with Lightspeed Restaurant, enabling servers to retrieve checks, split bills and process payments directly at the table with Lightspeed Payments Smart Terminals.
Capture More Demand and Turn It Into Revenue
- Lightspeed helps retailers connect digital advertising to in-store sales with Meta Conversions API
With Lightspeed with Meta Conversions API, retail merchants can connect their stores directly to Meta, automatically sync their in-store product catalog, and securely send point-of-sale transactions into Meta Conversions API. This helps retailers measure how digital advertising influences in-store purchases, optimize campaigns around revenue-driving outcomes and understand their return on ad spend, without an online store or complex setup.
- Reserve with Google helps restaurants turn discovery into reservations
Lightspeed Reservations now supports Reserve with Google, allowing guests to discover availability and book directly from Google Search and Maps. By reducing the steps between discovery and booking, the feature is designed to help restaurants capture more demand and create a smoother path to a reservation.
- Lightspeed introduces On Deck to help golf courses recapture canceled tee-time demand
Through the Lightspeed Golf booking experience, golfers can submit an On Deck request for a preferred tee time or time window. When a matching opening becomes available because of a cancellation or rescheduling, they receive an automated email with an opportunity to book it. On Deck gives golfers an easier way to express interest in the tee times they want while helping courses connect newly available inventory with golfers who are ready to play.
- Omni Customer Accounts help retailers extend customer relationships beyond the store
Omni Customer Accounts give brick-and-mortar retailers a digital customer profile experience without requiring an ecommerce store or complex setup. Shoppers can create an account, and view their purchase history and loyalty information online, helping retailers strengthen customer relationships beyond the store.
To learn more about these new features, visit Lightspeed's website.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.
With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.
Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's partnerships, product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
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