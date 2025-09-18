Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Participate at the Atlantic Council Nuclear Energy Policy Summit 2025 in New York City

Lightbridge Corporation ("Lightbridge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Seth Grae will participate in a distinguished panel discussion at the Nuclear Energy Policy Summit 2025, hosted by the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center.

The panel, titled "Building Reactors, Fuel, and the Workforce," is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. ET at The St. Regis New York. The session will bring together leading executives and experts to address the critical infrastructure and human capital needs facing the nuclear energy sector as it experiences unprecedented growth.

Mr. Grae will join an elite group of panelists, including:

  • Katie Aittola, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Chief Risk Officer, Duke Energy
  • Rafał Kasprów, Chief Executive Officer, ORLEN Synthos Green Energy
  • Brian Smith, Director, Nuclear Reactor Development, Idaho National Laboratory

The panel will be moderated by The Honorable Sherri Goodman, Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center and Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. Ms. Goodman also serves as an independent director on Lightbridge's Board of Directors.

"This panel represents a unique opportunity to discuss the interconnected challenges of reactor deployment, fuel innovation, and workforce development that are essential to meeting global nuclear energy ambitions," said Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge. "Lightbridge Fuel's advanced metallic fuel technology is designed to help existing and new reactors operate more efficiently and safely, contributing to the infrastructure solutions the industry needs."

The Nuclear Energy Policy Summit brings together senior government officials, industry executives, financiers, and policy experts to address the pathways for accelerating nuclear energy deployment globally.

For more information and to register for the Nuclear Energy Policy Summit 2025, visit: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/event/nuclear-energy-policy-summit-2025/

About the Atlantic Council
The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community's central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council — through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

About Lightbridge Corporation
Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy's operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com .

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts

Lightbridge is on YouTube. Subscribe to access past demonstrations, interviews, and other video content at https://www.youtube.com/@Lightbridgecorporation

Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/Lightbridgecorp .

Forward Looking Statements
With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge's ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge's product and service offerings; Lightbridge's ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge's fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge's nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge's business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge's intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements," all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com .

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093
ir@ltbridge.com


