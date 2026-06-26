Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the June 24th & 25th Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through June 19th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Presenting Companies

Company Ticker(s)
MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ: MTVA)
Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: NSRX)
CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)
PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV)
Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RVPH)
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCID: ZIVO)
4DMedical Limited (Pink: FDMDF | ASX: 4DX)
Abingdon Health plc (OTCQB: ABDXF | LSE: ABDX)
Innovotech, Inc. (OTCQB: IOTCF | TSXV: IOT,OTC:IOTCF)
Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT)
Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTCID: KLYG)
IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN)
Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (OTCID: MUSLF | CSE: MUSL)
Envoy Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH)
Coiled Therapeutics plc (OTCQB: COTXF | AIM: COIL)
Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASBP)
Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF | CSE: AIDR)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO)
aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATYR)
NuFarm Ltd. (Pink: NUFMF | ASX: NUF)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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