Li Auto Inc. Launches the All-New Li L8, a Five-Seat Flagship SUV

Li Auto Inc. Launches the All-New Li L8, a Five-Seat Flagship SUV

Li Auto Inc. ("LI Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today officially launched the all-new LI L8, with deliveries to commence within this week. The vehicle is available in Ultra and Livis trims, priced at RMB369,800 and RMB429,800, respectively. For more details on the all-new LI L8, please visit LI Auto's official website.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Be Proactive, Change the World. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. It offers high-tech flagship family MPVs, Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and Li i series battery electric SUVs. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "likely to," "challenges," and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto's limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto's ability to compete successfully; Li Auto's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto's vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: Li@christensencomms.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Li Auto Inc.LInasdaq:li
LI
The Conversation (0)
Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc.

Keep Reading...
TomaGold Commences Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric Survey at its Berrigan Mine Project

TomaGold Commences Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric Survey at its Berrigan Mine Project

Highlights Advanced AMT Survey Designed to Unlock District-Scale Discovery Potential The survey aims to better define the district's structural architecture, identify deep conductive corridors associated with mineralized systems such as those observed in the Main and Deep Zones at the Berrigan... Keep Reading...
Charbone Annonce Les Resultats De L'assemblee Generale Annuelle Et Extraordinaire Des Actionnaires Et L'octroi D'attributions D'actions

Charbone Annonce Les Resultats De L'assemblee Generale Annuelle Et Extraordinaire Des Actionnaires Et L'octroi D'attributions D'actions

(TheNewswire) Varennes (Québec), le 23 juin 2026 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
Charbone Announces Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders' Results and Grants Equity Awards

Charbone Announces Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders' Results and Grants Equity Awards

(TheNewswire) Varennes, Quebec, June 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP")... Keep Reading...
ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Closes Private Placement

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Closes Private Placement

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH0) ("ILC" or the "Company") announces that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing of common shares (the "Offering") announced on April 8, 2026. On closing, the Company issued 19,125,000 common... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals' Exploration Program Confirms Tungsten Skarn Discoveries at past Producing Mine at Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals' Exploration Program Confirms Tungsten Skarn Discoveries at past Producing Mine at Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") announces the confirmation of two tungsten skarn zones at its Tungstonia Claims within its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada. Highlights: Skarn mineralization confirmed at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Successful $1.21M Placement

Centurion Announces Fully Subscribed $1,000,000 Private Placement

Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary May Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Related News

uranium investing

Uranium Market Reset: Consolidation Today, Deficit Tomorrow

precious metals investing

Centurion Announces Fully Subscribed $1,000,000 Private Placement

cleantech investing

Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

base metals investing

Red Metal Reports $397,500 in Warrant Exercises and Engages Marketing Consulting Firm

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims, Outlines 2026 Work Program at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

energy investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Canada Announce Upcoming Exploration and Drilling Plans for Summer 2026 at Preston Lake Uranium Project

energy investing

Generation Uranium Integrates MMT Survey into Historic Targets and Investigates AI Targeting