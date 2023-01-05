Kangankunde Delivers Outstanding High Grade Rare Earths Assays

LG TVS UP THE ANTE BY PROVIDING EXPANDED SELECTION OF GAMER-CENTRIC SERVICES ALL IN ONE PLACE

Company's Latest TVs Geared up With Luna, GeForce NOW at 4K for More Compelling, All-Around Cloud Gaming Experiences, Plus 2020 Models Now Streaming

LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its strong commitment to delivering a premium TV gaming experience that offers enhanced convenience through the new webOS UI featuring a dedicated gaming hub, the addition of cloud gaming service Amazon Luna and buttery-smooth gameplay at 4K 60 FPS streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOW on its latest TVs at CES 2023.

LG's latest TVs offer a premium TV gaming experience, now with a dedicated gaming hub, the addition of cloud gaming service Amazon Luna and 4K 60 FPS streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOW (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Popular cloud gaming services, which can now be conveniently accessed from LG Game Card on webOS 2023 simply via voice command * , offer avid and casual gamers alike numerous gaming titles from leading partners such as NVIDIA, Blacknut, Utomik and now Luna and Boosteroid, with no downloads or additional hardware needed. LG's award-winning OLED TVs supply players with the smoothest gameplay courtesy of superior image quality, an ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and super-low input lag, as well as a more personalized gaming experience through various customization features including Game Optimizer and genre-specific picture settings.

Already available in FHD on 2021 and 2022 LG TVs running webOS 6.0 or above, GeForce NOW is now streaming on 2020 models, and will start streaming in 4K on select models later this year, LG TV owners being among the first to stream impressively smooth, highly immersive 4K gameplay at 60 FPS, on the big screen with just a compatible controller.

GeForce NOW is NVIDIA's open cloud gaming service that taps into the thriving PC gaming ecosystem by streaming with world-class NVIDIA GeForce RTX performance. Gamers can play their favorite PC titles already purchased from popular digital stores – including many of the most-played free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Destiny 2 – with and against millions of other PC players. GeForce Now Ultimate members will enjoy streaming at up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS on supported LG TVs, with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences.

Accessible from LG's Game Card in the US, Amazon Luna is joining other cloud gaming services on the webOS Home Screen of LG's latest TVs. A Luna subscription offers access to games for everyone, from AAA titles, retro-side scrollers, family games and more, and titles including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Everspace and Team Sonic Racing , while the Prime Gaming channel gives Amazon Prime subscribers access to various exclusive and free-to-play titles each month.

LG's perfect-for-gaming OLED TVs will be on show at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in the company's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Centre). To keep up with every LG CES announcement, follow #LGCES2023 on social media.

* Voice command functionality varies by content provider and will be available by mid-year.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $63 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea . LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario , is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca .

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

LG NOVA SELECTS COMPANIES, ENTREPRENEURS FOR SECOND ANNUAL MISSION FOR THE FUTURE PROGRAM

LG Electronics North American Innovation Center Explores New Ideas to Accelerate for Innovation Program with Cohort Led by Digital Health

The LG Electronics North American Innovation Center LG NOVA has announced its new selection of companies in the second annual Mission for the Future Global Search for innovative concepts and transformative solutions that create a positive impact on people and planet. Selected from 2,170 submissions, these companies are joining the LG NOVA program to explore joint business creation with LG NOVA.

CES2023: Eye-Minders Announces solutions to decipher user's inner world

Using Eye-Technologies (IP), Eye-Minders unveils new data on user, enabling stellar consumer experiences in AR/VR/XR

Eye-Minders a leading provider of a disruptive and enabling technology for deciphering one's mind, announced today its first consumer centric solutions, at the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at booth no. 62000.

BIGBIG WON Unveils New Switch, PC Controllers at CES 2023

Leading consumer electronics manufacturer BIGBIG WON brought its full range of innovative products and technologies to the United States this week to showcase at the world-famous Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES. The company also unveiled details of two brand-new products at the event, which runs from January 5-8 in Las Vegas .

The company confirmed that its new BLITZ ELITE Nintendo Switch controller and new-generation Rainbow 2 PC controller would land on the market in 2023. The BLITZ will be the first game controller with full mechanical micro-switches on the market. The Rainbow 2 is a continuation of the AURORA RGB System from RAINBOW 1 controller at the same time improved the performance all around by adding the trigger-stop switch, four function buttons, and rubberized grip.

Two video game console controllers.

Gaming Market 2022 Year-End Review

The video game investment storyline struggled in 2022 as expectations for the market continued to adjust following the incredible highs seen early in the pandemic.

But while the world of video games has taken an unpredictable path in the past few years, experts told the Investing News Network (INN) it's not time to let disappointment settle in.

Read on to see what industry insiders think about the key gaming events seen in 2022.

Study shows video game industry leaves billions on the table

Despite the strong performance of the video game industry overall, a study by Blue Owl AI reveals billions in untapped revenue—and how it could be captured. The ongoing research, begun in 2019, reveals console and PC gamers' buying interests, behaviors, attitudes, and motivations.

Source: Blue Owl AI

This week, Blue Owl AI shared estimated short-term market opportunity for 10 titles released over a year ago showing over $1.5 billion left on the table.

TEN TITLES OVER 1 YEAR OLD

WITH OVER $120 MILLION IN SHORT-TERM OPPORTUNITY*



Assassin's Creed Valhalla

$181 Million

Halo Infinite

$174 Million

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

$173 Million

Resident Evil 3 Remake

$171 Million

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

$167 Million

Spider-Man

$164 Million

The Avengers

$139 Million

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

$135 Million

Red Dead Redemption 2

$124 Million

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

$123 Million



*Gamers indicating high interest in buying at optimal price

Source: Blue Owl AI Video Games Study updated January 2, 2023

"Video games is a hypercompetitive industry, with millions of titles vying for the gamer's dollar," says Jeff Brazell , Professor of Marketing at the University of Utah and CEO of Blue Owl AI. "It's hard to break through the noise to make gamers aware of your title and get them to consider it. It's much harder moving gamers from consideration to purchase or download."

So what can publishers do to capture the opportunities? "It's critical to continuously gather intelligence on market interest along with gamer attitudes, motivations, and preferences at each stage of the marketing funnel. In Blue Owl AI, we see the profile of gamers interested in a given title changes over time," continues Professor Brazell. "That means marketing messages that resonated and persuaded a month ago may not be effective today. Agile marketers use profile intelligence to change their messages to resonate with and persuade gamers who are ready to buy. And, it doesn't have to take long. Using Blue Owl intelligence, one publisher changed messaging and saw ROI of over 2,800% in 30 days."

Blue Owl AI gathers survey research 24/7/365, sizes opportunities, and profiles gamers so publishers can craft messages that win. Insights are delivered in seconds to web browsers on any device. These kinds of insights have been available to Fortune 500s, but until now have been out of reach for the video game industry. For information about this research, contact jeff.brazell@blueowlai.com .

SOURCE Blue Owl AI

Panasonic announces the MZ2000 flagship OLED TV, delivering a new era of OLED brightness and expression

  • Panasonic's pioneering new design ushers in a new era of OLED expression, comprising a state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array, and a bespoke multi-layer heat management configuration. 1
  • The brand's HCX Pro AI processor and Hollywood tuning ensures stunningly accurate HDR picture quality.
  • An improved Filmmaker Mode means that viewers can enjoy content as the artist intended – in whatever environment they're watching.
  • New gaming features include NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility, True Game Mode, source-oriented tone mapping, and Game Sound Modes.
  • Panasonic's proprietary 360° Soundscape is now further enhanced by an upgraded Bass Booster algorithm for deeper low frequencies.
  • Available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes.

Today, Panasonic announces its flagship OLED TV for 2023, the MZ2000, available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes.

Panasonic OLED TV MZ2000

With their Hollywood tuning and superb color accuracy, Panasonic OLED TVs have long been lauded as the finest choice for films, TV shows, and gaming. Now Panasonic's latest flagship model comes with a state-of-the-art new panel and remarkable heat management system 1 , alongside a host of proprietary picture processing, gaming, and audio improvements. The result is Panasonic's best and brightest picture – making the MZ2000 a must-have TV for 2023.

PANASONIC'S BEST HDR PICTURE YET

When it comes to delivering a perfect HDR picture, brightness is everything – and the MZ2000 introduces a completely new era in the possibilities of OLED expression and brightness. 1

The MZ2000 uses Panasonic's new custom module, called the "Master OLED Ultimate", which uses a state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array, combined with a new multi-layer heat management configuration developed by Panasonic engineers. The result is a major step-up in brightness, with peak brightness increases of approximately 150%, and average brightness also improved compared to last year's models. The combination of the new module with Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor ensures every detail is clear, with realistic highlights and stunning color accuracy. 1

Also, as with previous models, the MZ2000 supports a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ 2 , HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG Photo, the still image format that brings still photography into the HDR world.

CINEMA QUALITY VIEWING

The new MZ2000 OLED represents the combination of a brand-new panel and module, with Panasonic's technical accuracy made possible by Japanese knowhow and engineering, merged with the color-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld .

Stefan Sonnenfeld , Founder and CEO of Company 3 is a trusted collaborator of some of the world's best filmmakers. Sonnenfeld is among a handful of leading artists who have championed the power of color grading to tell stories and communicate emotion.

Described by NPR as the "da Vinci of the movies," Sonnenfeld has applied his skills as a colorist to many of the most acclaimed and popular features of the past decade: Top Gun: Maverick, A Star is Born, Wonder Woman, Man of Steel, Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, 300 and many more. Like many other leading colorists, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors in his daily workflow. Indeed, Panasonic's OLED TVs are widely used in studios and postproduction houses.

In addition, the MZ2000 features an improved Filmmaker Mode that ensures that viewers can enjoy their content exactly as the artist intended – whether they're watching in a purpose-built cinema room or an airy family living space.

Ambient color temperature sensing has been upgraded for Filmmaker Mode, ensuring accurate picture reproduction in any lighting conditions; for example, by lowering the temperature in response to warmly lit conditions, or brightening the dark tones in extremely light environments.

SEAMLESS STREAMING

As well as optimising the picture based on its surroundings, the MZ2000 also improves the streaming experience for most sources.

Important for streamed content that can vary from HD and beyond, the Streaming 4K Remaster algorithm identifies the resolution and analyses textures by area to deliver more detailed, cleaner images through adaptive advanced processing. The result is crisper and more natural-looking streamed content.

INCREDIBLE GAMING EXPERIENCES

Gaming has developed rapidly in recent years. Plots are scripted like Hollywood blockbusters, 3D worlds are bigger and more realistic than ever before, and there are myriad gaming universes to explore.

To fully immerse in this growing world of entertainment, gamers have traditionally turned to monitors to get the most out of the latest consoles and PCs that offer advanced rendering technologies and superfast load times.

However, this can all now be achieved with the new MZ2000. With support for HDMI 2.1 key features, full 4K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-low latency, and input lag, VRR, and AMD Freesync Premium, the MZ2000 is the perfect solution for gamers.

The MZ2000 is also NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. When connected to a system using a NVIDIA RTX graphics card 3 , it automatically optimises input lag and VRR settings for tear- and stutter-free gaming sessions, on a TV validated and now recognized by NVIDIA.

To ensure every title looks its best, the new True Game Mode brings all the color accuracy features available for movies into the world of gaming, while improved HDR Tone Mapping delivers source-oriented expression from the gaming device. In addition, True Game Mode is calibratable and shows the Calman Calibrated logo after adjustment with Portrait Displays, Inc.'s industry-standard color calibration software. This means True Game Mode truly reproduces the vision of game creators. Meanwhile, Dolby Vision 2 Gaming unlocks the most lifelike visuals each game has to offer 4 .

Of course, there's more to crafting a great gaming experience than delivering the perfect image. Newly added gaming sound modes allow users to fully lose themselves in the gameplay, adding new layers of intensity, tension, and reality tailored to whatever title they're playing.

Available to set up in the MZ2000's upgraded Game Control Board, RPG (Role-Playing Game) Sound Mode is designed to make users feel as though they are submerged inside the game's virtual world, while FPS (First-Person Shooter) Mode provides accurate audio location, allowing users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps for a tactical advantage.

SUPERIOR SOUND

For 2023, the Bass Booster algorithm has been upgraded. When selected from the menu, it delivers a deep, fast responding bass, meaning that customers can enjoy truly dynamic sound through Panasonic's 360° Soundscape all-in-one TV audio package. Tuned by Technics, the multiple built-in upward-firing, side-firing, and front-firing speaker units produce a fully immersive spatial soundstage with Dolby Atmos 2 that brings movies and games to life.

Running the entire length of the TV behind the front speaker grille, the array speakers allow for a wider, more precise soundstage, as well as the ability to adjust the relative audio volume in different parts of the room.

The MZ2000 comes with three Sound Focus modes: Pinpoint Mode, which allows the sound to be directed to one specific point; Area Mode, which lets you shift the sound to a group of people in a specific area of the room; and Spot Mode, which boosts the volume in one spot while allowing other to still hear the sound.

Directional sound unlocks a plethora of usability benefits. Parents with young children sleeping behind a wall on one side of the room can direct the sound away from them so that the children can sleep peacefully while still allowing the parents to enjoy great sound. Another practical application is being able to boost the volume for a viewer who is hard of hearing.

MY HOME SCREEN 8.0 IMPROVEMENTS

The MZ2000 features the latest iteration of Panasonic's highly rated smart TV OS, my Home Screen 8.0, which supports all major video streaming services and comes with improvements to the Bass Booster function, accessibility features, and the myScenery function.

Panasonic has worked with the German Federation of the Blind and Partially Sighted to further improve our accessibility options. In the initial set up, the MZ2000 offers different setting options for both hearing and visually impaired users, which then can be guided through the initial setup by Voice Guidance to simplify the first-time installation of the Panasonic TV. In addition, it provides a function for visually impaired users to learn the buttons by audible feedback. 5

As well as offering these important accessibility improvements, the MZ2000 also helps you relax. The myScenery feature, which allows you to choose a selection of restful images and videos 6 , has new nature sounds, which have been collected from all over the world by the Joy Foundation, inc. 7 and newly encoded in Dolby Atmos 2 format.

About the Panasonic Group

A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 , with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today's world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 56.40 billion ( 7,388.8 billion yen ) for the year ended March 31, 2022 . Devoted to improving the well-being of people, the Panasonic Group is united in providing superior products and services to help you Live Your Best.

To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

1 Available in 55- and 65-inch models
2 Dolby, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
3 SPD Auto Game Mode (NVIDIA GPU Detection) works only for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card and above.
4 Only available with 60Hz.
5 Europe and UK only.
6 In collaboration with LoungeV Studio ( www.loungev.com ).
7 Production/editing: Healing Garden / Joy Foundation, inc.; Creative Producer: Keiichiro Kita ; Field Recording: Satoru Nakada , Takuya Mori ; Editorial supervision: The Society for Harmonic Science ( https://www.sound-healing.jp/)

Panasonic Logo

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

