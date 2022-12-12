LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS WITH WORLD'S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL

Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

LG Electronics (LG) is exhibiting its latest lineup of premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE) at CES 2023. The new UltraGear monitors demonstrate LG's leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market.

Premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors demonstrate LG's leadership in the fast-growing OLED category at CES 2023 (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Equipped with the world's first 240Hz OLED panel,* which is exclusively manufactured by LG, the new 27- and 45-inch models deliver a record-breaking response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG), not to mention superior self-lit picture quality complete with accurate, lifelike colours and infinite contrast. Courtesy of these cutting-edge display technologies, the latest models tick every box when it comes to what consumers want in a gaming monitor.

27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor with Unprecedented Speed
LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 27GR95QE) offers the level of performance needed to get the most of the latest game titles; its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display providing a 240Hz refresh rate and a staggering 0.03ms (GTG) response time for delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming. It also covers 98.5 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, ensuring vibrant graphics that fully capture the vision of the game designers and digital artists who created them. Additionally, the monitor's Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel makes it easier to see what is on screen so that users can enjoy a distraction-free gaming experience regardless of ambient light conditions.

Featuring support for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync, LG's 27-inch UltraGear provides seamless visuals with minimal tearing or stuttering. It also supports HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and incorporates a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to relish the realistic, spatial sound of DTS Headphone:X. Meanwhile, the included remote control provides quick and easy display management plus the added convenience of programmable hotkeys.

Next-level Immersion with 45-inch Curved OLED Display
A CES 2023 Innovation Award honouree, model 45GR95QE is LG's first-ever 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution screen. It is also the very first 45-inch display with an 800R curvature: an exciting, new form factor designed to deliver next-level gaming experiences. Certified as a low blue light product by leading global testing organizations TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions, the matt Anti-glare & Low Reflection OLED panel of the curved UltraGear monitor is easier on the eyes than a conventional LED panel, meaning users can play for longer with less eye discomfort.

The 45GR95QE's remarkable, curved OLED panel offers a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.5 per cent coverage of DCI-P3, producing the bright colours, deep blacks and crisp images that not only make the onscreen action come alive, but also heighten the player's focus. Like its 27-inch sibling, the 45-inch model has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and a 240Hz refresh rate. Harnessing the immense potential of OLED, the 45GR95QE provides total gaming immersion.

"Featuring our industry leading display technologies, these purpose-built monitors boast the speed needed for competitive gaming as well as picture quality that makes everything look and feel more real," said Seo Young -jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "As a pioneer of the gaming space, LG will continue to invent completely new customer experiences through its high-performance LG UltraGear gaming monitors that come in various sizes and form factors to satisfy every kind of gamer."

Visitors to CES 2023 from January 5-8 are encouraged to stop by booth #15501 in the Las Vegas Convention Centre to experience the latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. Available to pre-order in the U.S. and Canada starting December 12 , LG's latest OLED gaming monitors will be launching in key markets throughout North America and Asia in January, in Europe from February, and in the Middle East and Latin America in the following months.

Specifications:


LG UltraGear OLED Gaming

Monitor

(27GR95QE)

LG UltraGear Curved OLED

Gaming Monitor

(45GR95QE)

Display Type

OLED (AGLR)

OLED (AGLR)

Screen Size

27-inch

45-inch

Resolution

QHD (2,560 x 1,440)

WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)

Colour Gamut

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

Contrast Ratio

1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1

Refresh Rate

240Hz

240Hz

Response Time

0.03ms GTG

0.03ms GTG

C urvature

-

800R

HDR

HDR10

HDR10

Connectivity

HDMI 2.1 x 2

DisplayPort 1.4 x 1

USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream

x 2 Downstream

4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

HDMI 2.1 x 2

DisplayPort 1.4 x 1

USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream

x 2 Downstream

4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

Speaker

N/A

N/A

Remote Controller

Yes

Yes

Stand

Tilt: -5º to +15º (Manual)

Height: 110mm (Auto)

Swivel: ±10º

Pivot: Not Available

Tilt: -5º to +15º (Manual)

Height: 110mm (Auto)

Swivel: ±10º

Pivot: Not Available

*

As of December 12, 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.
LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $63 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea . LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario , is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca .

×