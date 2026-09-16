Lexston Mining Corporation Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Lexston Mining Corporation Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Lexston Mining Corporation
 

Vancouver, British Columbia September 16, 2026 TheNewswire - Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT; OTCQB: LEXTF; Deutsche Börse Frankfurt: L75) is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all matters presented at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on September 15, 2026. Shareholders fixed the number of directors at four and re-elected Jagdip Bal, Jatinder J. Manhas, Clinton Sharples and Richard Walker to the board of directors. WDM Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year. Shareholders also re-approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

Lexston Mining Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects. The Company seeks to advance its exploration portfolio and create value for stakeholders. Lexston currently holds mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nevada and is evaluating a proposed acquisition of mineral claims in Guyana.

The Company trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol LEXTF. The OTCQB Venture Market serves early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are current in their reporting and complete an annual verification and management certification process. Real-time quotes and market information for Lexston are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Email: info@lexston.ca

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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