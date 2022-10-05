Precious MetalsInvesting News

Leocor Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 5, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) ( OTC:LECRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option to purchase agreement (the " Option Agreement "), dated September 14, 2022, with an arms-length party(the " Vendor "), pursuant to which it has been granted the right to acquire the Joes Lake Property (the " Property ").  The Property consists of a 300-hectare exploration-stage parcel located in the Province of Newfoundland.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company can acquire the Property by completing a series of cash payments and share issuances to the Vendor and incurring exploration expenditures on the Property over a six-year term, as follows:

Cash Payments

Share Issuances

Exploration Expenditures

On Closing

$7,500

30,000

First Anniversary

$10,000

50,000

$10,000

Second Anniversary

$10,000

75,000

$10,000

Third Anniversary

$15,000

100,000

$15,000

Fourth Anniversary

$25,000

150,000

$15,000

Fifth Anniversary

$32,500

250,000

$25,000

Sixth Anniversary

$25,000

Total

$100,000

655,000

$100,000

Assuming the Company exercises the option and acquires the Property, it will remain subject to a two percent (2.0%) net smelter returns royalty in favour of the Vendor on commercial production from the Property.  One-half (1.0%) of the royalty can be purchased from the Vendor at any time by completing a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.

All common shares issued to the Vendor will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.  No finders' fees or commissions are owing by the Company in connection with the entering into of the Option Agreement.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada.  Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District.  Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor.  The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration

Contact Information

Leocor Gold Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone : (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the progress of the exploration program initiated in late August 2022 on its Scott property near Chibougamau, Quebec 100% owned by the Company.

As of October 5, 2022 three holes have been drilled on the property for a total of 2,615 meters. During this program, which is still ongoing, the company discovered a well mineralized 6.6 meters zone of sulphide rich in chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) centered at a vertical depth of about 925 meters. The sulfide zone has so far been intersected by two drill holes, about 60 meters apart and a third is being executed. This zone of sulfide coincides with a modeled electromagnetic conductor 150 by 150 meters, 300 meters west of known Scott Lake deposit. The average thickness of this zone is not known at this moment. Indeed, the two holes that intersected the conductor only scratched the surface of the eastern edge (EST) of the electromagnetic conductor, according to our interpretation and the modeling made by Inter-Géophysique from Rosemère in Quebec. The current drilling is now targeting the center of the conductor in order to determine the potential size of the lens.

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Exploration Update on the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Exploration Update on the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on 2022 exploration activities at the Flying Vee Nickel Project ("Flying Vee", or the "Project"), located in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Exploration

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter Operations Update

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter Operations Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update for the third quarter.

  • Gold production was approximately 13,300 oz, up 28% from second quarter
  • Mined 266,292 tonnes and 230,399 tonnes crushed and stacked in third quarter
  • At September 30, total estimated recoverable gold in inventory is 71,000 ounces

Gold production in the third quarter was approximately 13,300 oz, up 28% from the second quarter where the Company produced 10,400 oz. The Company has continued with its regular pour schedule, twice per month. Ongoing deliveries to MongolBank attract a 5% premium to the LME Spot price.

Falcon Gold Acquires Strategic Nickel Copper Claim Group Contiguous To Go Metal's HSP Property

Falcon Gold Acquires Strategic Nickel Copper Claim Group Contiguous To Go Metal's HSP Property

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report the acquisition of 413 claims covering 22,302 hectares of strategic ground through an option agreement and staking contiguous and proximal to Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper PGE Project 130 km north of Havre St. Pierre, Quebec (Figure 1). The staking covers approximately 135 km of prospective contact of the Havre St. Pierre Anorthositic Complex (HSAP) where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides". (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022). The most westerly block of the Falcon Gold claims covers the southwest extension of the anorthositic complex, on a prospective fold nose structure and is located less than 2.2 km from prominent airborne TDEM anomalies identified by Go Metals and host to the Nickel-Copper mineralization (Figure 2

NV Gold Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

NV Gold Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of Robert Ferguson of Freeform Communications Inc. ("Freeform") of Vancouver, BC, to provide various investor relations, communications and consulting services for, and on behalf of, the Company in connection with the Company's interactions with shareholders, media and members of the investment community. The retainer is for a period of one year

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Chubb Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Chubb Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Chubb Lithium Property, consisting of thirty-five (35) mineral claims comprising approximately 1,509 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada (the "Property");

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by:

