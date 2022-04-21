Life Science NewsInvesting News

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve ...

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GATO:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/gatos-silver-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26238&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 25, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ABBV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26238&from=1

Class Period : April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 6, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AUPH:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26238&from=1

Class Period : May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 14, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law, Thursday, April 21, 2022, Press release picture

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE : Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698339/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-GATO-ABBV-and-AUPH--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH
wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Health Insurer Partner Extends the wellteq Digital Health Solution to All Australians

wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Health Insurer Partner Extends the wellteq Digital Health Solution to All Australians

  • nib (ASX: NHF) extends wellteq's digital health solutions to all Australians through the launch of GreenPass.

  • wellteq's digital health solution integrates its preferred partners, including Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and other health provider partners, into the nib-customised digital wellness app to deliver several benefit pathways, from online health assessments, personalised content and rewards to expanding virtual care services.
  • Digital health is projected to be a USD 295.4 billion industry by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising usage of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms across the region, which includes Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Singapore.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "wellteq"), is pleased to announce that one of Australia's largest health insurers, nib holdings limited (ASX: NHF), will now offer wellteq's digital health solution to all Australians, a population of over 25 million people.

nib Group (nib) is a trusted international health partner with over one million members across Australia. The launch of nib's GreenPass membership provides Australians with access to a range of exclusive health and wellness benefits without the need to take out a traditional health insurance product. The subscription-based service aims to empower more people to put their health and wellbeing first. Read more from nib's press release:

https://www.nib.com.au/media/2022/04/media-pages-nib-launches-unique-greenpass-health-membership

wellteq's digital health solution integrates its partners, including Garmin, Fitbit, Apple, and other health provider partners, into the nib-customised digital wellness app to help them deliver personalised content and healthy action nudges, gamification, rewards and more. nib's GreenPass membership enables non-private health insurance members to access several different benefit pathways, from personalised health plans, discounts on health and wellness services, rewards for reaching health goals through their well with nib app, an online skin check, fitness tracking and exclusive pricing with nib's network of trusted health professionals.

wellteq Chief Operating Officer, Jeames Gillett said: "wellteq has been working closely with nib for several years to evolve our shared ambition of providing personalised health and wellbeing at scale. We're incredibly excited to support nib in the launch of GreenPass as it extends access beyond private health insurance members to the wider Australian population. At a time when our health and wellbeing has been tested, access to GreenPass will provide individuals with an opportunity to have personalised support on their journey to better health."

Ed Close, nib Chief Executive Australian Residents Health Insurance said: "the GreenPass is a game-changer for the industry, designed to help more Aussies access the right tools, services and information they need to support their better health."

"By making membership as much about supporting good health as the treatment of sickness and injury we have an opportunity to play a bigger role in how we help more Australians to keep healthy and out of hospital,"

"With this in mind, we created nib GreenPass, which is intentionally created to empower people of all ages to better understand their health profile and offer health and wellness perks and services they can use every day to keep on top of their health."

This timely solution aligns with market projections1 that the global digital health industry will reach USD 295.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising usage of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms across the region, which includes Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Singapore.

Scott Montgomery, wellteq's Chief Executive Officer said: "when two companies missions align the synergies can create powerful things. nib's payer to partner strategy dovetails perfectly with wellteq's mission to coach healthier habits across the full continuum of healthcare. The manifestation of this synergy is GreenPass, a fantastic opportunity for anyone to try digital health tools at no cost and hopefully inspire them on a behaviour change journey that's good for them, good for nib and good for wellteq. The ideal win-win situation and another step towards proactive, equitable virtual care."

References

1. Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Healthcare Analytics, mHealth), By Component (Software, Services), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028.

About WellteQ Digital Health Inc.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. is a leading global provider of personalized digital health and wellness solutions across the continuum of care. To learn more, visit https://wellteq.co/

Download the wellteq Corporate Presentation:

https://wellteq.co/about/investors/

wellteq Investor Contact:
Glen Akselrod
Bristol Investor Relations
E: glen@bristolir.com
T: (905) 326-1888

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ERIC, CELH and AUPH

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Class Period: April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Shareholder Action Reminder: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6640/121175_69f2587394e6db5f_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Launches Plantein Plant-Based Entrees At Canadian Health Food Tradeshow

Naturally Splendid Launches Plantein Plant-Based Entrees At Canadian Health Food Tradeshow

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show on April 23 and April 24, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Center, promoting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees

CHFA NOW is Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event. The ‘NOW' in CHFA NOW, stands for; Natural; Organic; Wellness. CHFA NOW is considered the number one source for new products as well as education for retailers who are doing business in Western Canada. Most every major Canadian retailer will have representation at the CHFA NOW trade show, representing thousands of locations across Canada.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUPH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=26179&wire=4

AUPH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until June 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States .

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auph-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301529506.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GRAB, VLTA and AUPH

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×