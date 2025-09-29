Largo Corporate update on Sustained Operational Progress and Sales Impact of US Tariffs and Short-Term Liquidity

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".
- Annual production on track with vanadium pentoxide production of 931 tonnes in August and 856 tonnes in July and ilmenite plant expansion currently targeting October 2025 commissioning
- Limited working capital has delayed the release of inventory under the Company's inventory financing facilities for delivery to some customers and is affecting payments to suppliers and service providers. Largo is evaluating various financing solutions
- 50% tariffs on U.S. imports of high purity vanadium products and current liquidity issues have resulted in delayed and/or some defaulted deliveries
- The Company is evaluating opportunities to unlock the value of its tungsten projects; Largo owns 100% of the Northern Dancer tungsten-molybdenum project in Yukon, Canada as well as its Currais Novos tungsten project in Brazil
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) announces an operational update, adjustments to its U.S. sales strategy amid ongoing tariff measures, and a financing update.
Vanadium Production Update
The Company is pleased to report sustained production levels during Q3 2025. In August 2025, the Company produced 931 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, an improvement from 856 tonnes of V 2 O 5 produced in July 2025. These results further reflect the progress of the operational turnaround program initiated earlier this year, which continues to deliver improvements in mine planning, equipment availability, and overall plant performance.
Ilmenite expansion under installation and aiming for late October commissioning
Largo produced 4,141 tonnes of ilmenite concentrate in July 2025 and 3,298 tonnes in August 2025 with TiO 2 grades above 46%. In September 2025, the Company started the installation of additional flotation cell circuits to increase its capacity to 115,000mt from 42,000mt of ilmenite concentrate annually. The ilmenite circuit stopped production in September 2025 for the equipment installation and is currently expected to resume operations in November 2025, with a ramp up to the expanded production levels currently expected to occur by year end. Annual guidance of 25,000mt to 35,000mt of ilmenite production for 2025 is maintained.
U.S. Sales Strategy Update
The Company finances all of its inventory during transit and ferrovanadium conversion. The Company has recently been unable to deliver vanadium products under certain contracts due to the Company's limited working capital. To address this situation, the Company had discussions with affected customers and is evaluating various other short-term financing solutions.
On July 30, 2025, Executive Order 14323 increased tariffs on imports from Brazil to the U.S. from 10% to 50%, effective August 6, 2025. This tariff increase did not affect Largo's ferrovanadium sales in the U.S., but is impacting Largo's high purity vanadium sales contracts in the U.S. As a result of the tariffs and the short-term liquidity issues, the Company is seeking to renegotiate affected contracts and has resulted in delayed shipments and some defaults to U.S. customers. The Company has been actively lobbying the U.S. government to exempt vanadium products from tariffs on the basis that Largo's high purity vanadium products are sold to customers in the titanium alloys and chemical industries, which are of critical strategic importance for the U.S. aerospace and defense industries.
Corporate Update
The Company is evaluating opportunities to unlock its ownership in tungsten projects, given that tungsten is deemed a critical material by multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S. and Canada. Largo owns 100% of the Northern Dancer tungsten-molybdenum project ("Northern Dancer") in Yukon, Canada as well as its Currais Novos tungsten project ("Currais Novos") in Brazil. Preliminary economic assessments were completed for Northern Dancer and Currais Novos in 2011. The Company is evaluating strategic alternatives for these assets to potentially unlock value.
The Company believes Cirque Capital LLC is in default of its payment obligations to the Company in connection with certain factoring transactions. The Company is seeking an amicable resolution of the default but reserves all its legal remedies.
Due to the current liquidity issues, Largo's operation is at risk of operating disruptions given the accounts payables owed to its mining contractor and other suppliers. The Company is evaluating several financing alternatives in the near-term to address this issue.
Going Concern
This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, which are available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.largoinc.com ). As disclosed in the Company's interim financial statements and MD&A released on August 12, 2025, the Company will require additional financing to repay its liabilities, support its working capital to fund operating activities, and continue to operate as a going concern. The Company is actively pursing financing options to raise additional capital. There is no assurance that these initiatives will be successful, timely or sufficient.
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "The Company continues to navigate its current liquidity issues and challenging market conditions following the implementation of Executive Order 14323 and the resulting 50% tariff on imports from Brazil affecting our high purity vanadium supply which is of critical importance for the U.S. aerospace and defense industries. While these tariffs and our current liquidity issues have resulted in delayed shipments and/or some defaults on certain vanadium sales contracts, we are actively evaluating options to increase liquidity and continue negotiating payment plans with our suppliers and contractors." Mr. Tellechea added, "Our operational turnaround initiatives are delivering results with sustained production of vanadium pentoxide of 931 tonnes in August after 856 tonnes in July, reflecting the progress made in strengthening mine and plant performance"
