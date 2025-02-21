Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Laramide Releases Final Results from 2024 Drill Campaign at Westmoreland; Updated Resource Estimate on Track for Q1 Delivery

Highlights:

  • Laramide's largest program ever with 106 holes completed
  • Multiple targets tested including infill and extensional drilling of known zones and greenfield targets in both Queensland and the Northern Territory
  • Consistent observation from results demonstrates the potential and scope for broad mineralisation styles enveloping narrow high-grade intercepts
  • The consistency and scalability underscore economic viability and reinforce Westmoreland's position as a potentially important future source of global uranium supply
  • Resource expansion potential is largely wide open with many follow-up targets warranting large-scale future exploration campaigns

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant projects in the United States Australia and Kazakhstan is pleased to report a summary of the 2024 drilling campaign completed at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ). The 2024 drill program has concluded with successful results confirming the high-quality of the Westmoreland uranium deposit and supporting a Global Mineral Resource Estimate Update expected by the end of Q1 2025.

The 2024 Drill program was designed to improve the Westmoreland Mineral Resource through extensional and infill drilling of uranium mineralisation and to gain a deeper understanding of the potential for gold mineralisation within the system. As well, following up on Laramide's past campaigns, targets were identified to explore satellite uranium deposits with long-term outlook for sustained project growth. And finally, to advance on-ground access logistics and targeting within the Murphy Project in the Northern Territory (see Figure 1 for scope of the project area).

Significantly, results from the 2024 drilling program returned broad mineralisation from each prospect area. Notably, many of these wide intercepts envelope narrow high-grade intercepts found across the Westmoreland project area (see Figure 2).

Results for eleven holes from infill drilling at Junnagunna, three holes drilled at Amphitheatre, and two exploration holes from the Southern Comfort-Mageera Trend in the Northern Territory have recently been received. Receipt of these results conclude a successful program. The 2024 drilling campaign across the broader Westmoreland Project was completed on the 4th of November and comprised 106 holes (includes 60 RC and 46 DD) for 11,263 meters, across multiple targets.

Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said:

"The 2024 Drill Campaign represents Laramide's most ambitious effort to date, with 106 holes for over 11,000 metres drilled across the Westmoreland Project. This aggressive approach was designed to demonstrate the scalability and quality of the Westmoreland asset, reinforcing our commitment to advancing to its full potential."

Figure 1: Westmoreland and Murphy Projects showing prospect locations (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Figure 2: Map showing examples of broad mineralised intercepts from 2024 drilling at key Resource Target areas Huarabagoo, Junnagunna and the link zone (note: JG24DD010 results recently received, all other results previously announced1) (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Figure 2: Map showing examples of broad mineralised intercepts from 2024 drilling at key Resource Target areas Huarabagoo, Junnagunna and the link zone (note: JG24DD010 results recently received, all other results previously announced 1 )

______________________________
1 News Release 16 January 2025: Laramide releases further assay results from successful 2024 drill campaign at Westmoreland Project, Queensland, Australia

Junnagunna

The Junnagunna deposit, located in the structural Redtree corridor, is included in the restated 2016 Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate 2 .

The 2024 drilling at Junnagunna was designed to extend and infill data gaps within the deposit (Figure 3). The reported results continue to support the model and confirm lateral continuity but also vertical continuity, reflecting narrow higher grading intercepts within broad mineralizing envelopes.

  • JG24DD004 – 8.00m @ 325.61 ppm U 3 O 8 from 26.00m , including 1.00m @ 1,297.12 ppm U 3 O 8 from 28.00m
  • JG24DD010 – 10.00m @ 693.90 ppm U 3 O 8 from 32.00m , including 2.00m @ 2,617.82 ppm U 3 O 8 from 33.00m

JG24DD003 confirms continuity of mineralisation intersected in historical drilling along strike to the north-east. JG24DD008 intersected the dyke feeder system however JG24DD009 and JG24DD010 (drilled along the fence line to the north – see Figure 3) intersected notable mineralization but did not intersect the dyke. Mineralisation remains open to the north-east and future exploration drilling could delineate the extents.

Figure 3: JG24DD009 & JG24DD010 Cross-section and plan view of drill hole locations displaying mineralisation intersected downhole. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Amphitheatre

Drilling in 2024 comprised a total of 8 diamond holes ( 1,334.55m ). Initial 5 holes (AMD008-AMD012 previously reported) targeted extensions to uranium mineralisation both laterally and down dip and successfully identified new zones for follow up. The final holes (AMD013-AMD015) followed up on potential blind mineralisation continuing to the north, obscured by cover.

Drilling successfully intersected mineralisation near surface and at depth and indicates potential for broad mineralizing zones to the north of Amphitheatre.

  • AMD013 – 3.00m @ 853.74 ppm U 3 O 8 and 0.15 g/t Au from 112.00m , including 1.00m @ 1,450.42 ppm U 3 O 8 and 0.38 g/t Au from 114.00m

Importantly, AMD014 intercepted 10 discrete zones of sandstone hosted uranium mineralisation 3 O 8 (Table 2 and Figure 4) located 500 meters to the north of AMD013 presenting a significant exploration target, buried under alluvial cover, which will be subject to more exploration drilling in 2025.

Figure 4: AMD014 Cross-section displaying multiple zones of mineralisation intersected downhole, and 2024 drillhole locations at Amphitheatre. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Southern Comfort/Mageera

Two holes totaling 303.55 m were completed at the Northern Territory "Southern Comfort" prospect which is situated at the base of a northeast trending fault, known as the JN Fault, and is the focal feature of the Mageera Zone. The geological setting is analogous to the Westmoreland Uranium Deposit. Offset to the southwest of the JN fault is the Southern Comfort Lineament ("SCL"). Historical drilling has lightly tested this region, however limited modern exploration has occurred since.

The drill program sought to delineate the SCL extensions and test the conformity related uranium, vanadium and REE potential of the Seigal Volcanics-Westmoreland Conglomerate.

SC24DD001 peaked at 260.04 ppm at U 3 O 8 & 1,082.19 ppm V 2 O 5 from 8.00m along the faulted contact between Seigal Volcanics-Westmoreland Conglomerate faulted contact.

Figure 5: SC24DD02 Cross-section displaying mineralisation intersected downhole and plan view of drill hole locations at Southern Comfort Prospect. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

SC24DD002 was funded by the Northern Territory Geological Survey as part of the Geophysical and Drilling Collaboration program. Samples were subject to multi-element analysis for uranium and other critical minerals such as vanadium and rare earth elements (REEs) that might be associated with the Southern Comfort-Mageera trend. Drilling intersected an overlying Seigal Volcanics in faulted contact with the Westmoreland Conglomerate, hosting a dolerite dyke. Uranium, minor gold and moderate vanadium confirms enrichment at this contact, successfully testing the geological concept ( 0.4m @ 346.68ppm U 3 O 8 and 1238.93ppm V 2 O 5 from 20.4m depth). No Rare Earth anomalism was noted.

Results from both holes are considered a technical success in identifying anomalism along the conformity and further work is planned at Southern Comfort and the Mageera Zone in 2025.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size and production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects. As well, Laramide has expanded its pipeline with strategic exploration in Kazakhstan where the company is exploring over 5,500 km 2 of the prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin for world class roll-front deposits which are amenable to in-situ recovery.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details

Prospect

Hole ID

GDA_Easting

GDA_Northing

RL (m)

Depth (m)

Grid Azi

Dip

Hole type

Drilling
started

Drilling completed

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD008

209879

8074908

93

241.6

90

-60

DD

01/07/2024

09/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD009

209928

8074816

90

202.9

270

-80

DD

10/07/2024

15/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD010

209954

8074725

90

203.4

90

-60

DD

15/07/2024

26/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD011

209958

8074620

99

200.3

90

-60

DD

26/07/2024

02/08/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD012

209928

8074820

90

84.5

90

-55

DD

03/08/2024

05/08/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD013

209700

8074902

94

150.55

90

-50

DD

29/10/2024

31/10/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD014

209906

8075341

68

125.65

80

-50

DD

01/11/2024

02/11/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD015

209428

8075270

67

125.65

94

-50

DD

02/11/2024

04/11/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD001

197607

8066711

78

158.05

135

-50

DD

02/10/2024

05/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD002

197299

8066964

77

98.6

139

-50

DD

03/10/2024

05/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD003

197120

8067186

77

104.6

135

-50

DD

06/10/2024

13/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD004

196897

8066059

78

114.4

135

-55

DD

08/10/2024

11/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD005

196932

8066142

78

117.5

135

-55

DD

12/10/2024

14/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD006

196946

8066019

78

120.1

135

-55

DD

13/10/2024

16/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD007

196977

8066091

80

114.3

131

-55

DD

15/10/2024

18/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD008

197030

8066051

81

120.7

135

-55

DD

19/10/2024

21/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD009

197127

8066101

78

131.7

135

-55

DD

18/10/2024

20/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD010

197019

8066195

78

120.1

135

-55

DD

17/10/2024

18/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24DD011

197089

8065993

79

126.4

135

-55

DD

22/10/2024

25/10/2024

JUNNAGUNNA

JG24RC001

196986

8065965

77

114

317

-75

RC

01/09/2024

01/10/2024

SOUTHERN COMFORT

SC24DD001*

817207

8058777

112

101.65

140

-60

DD

23/10/2024

24/10/2024

SOUTHERN COMFORT

SC24DD002*

816005

8058560

119

201.9

144

-55

DD

24/10/2024

27/10/2024

* drill collar co-ordinates are in GDA94 Zone 53

Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8

Hole
number

From

To

Length (m)

U 3 0 8 ppm

Au g/t

JG24DD001

38

39.3

1.3

303.05

0.01

JG24DD002

No Significant Intercepts

JG24DD003

16

17

1

137.97

0.03

JG24DD003

50

51

1

153.30

0.01

JG24DD004

26

34

8

325.61

0.01

including

28

29

1

1297.12

0.01

JG24DD005

24.25

28

3.75

491.22

0.01

JG24DD006

35

36

1

127.94

0.01

JG24DD006

41

44

3

1192.17

0.01

including

43

44

1

2606.03

0.01

JG24DD007

20

22

2

136.79

0.01

JG24DD007

25

28

3

1773.91

0.05

including

27

28

1

4610.67

0.12

JG24DD008

42

43

1

265.32

0.01

JG24DD008

65

66

1

707.52

0.01

JG24DD008

69

73

4

255.13

0.01

JG24DD008

77

78

1

449.81

0.01

JG24DD008

89

95

6

394.93

0.01

JG24DD009

30

32

2

392.67

0.03

JG24DD009

53

54

1

136.79

0.01

JG24DD010

32

42

10

693.90

0.01

including

33

35

2

2617.82

0.01

JG24DD010

45

46

1

103.42

0.01

JG24DD010

78

80

2

3177.94

0.01

JG24DD011

No Significant Intercepts

JG24RC001

No Significant Intercepts

AMD013

4

5

1

126.17

0.01

AMD013

47

52

5

152.31

0.01

AMD013

85

90

5

148.08

0.01

AMD013

103

104

1

159.19

0.01

AMD013

112

115

3

853.74

0.15

including

114

115

1

1450.42

0.38

AMD014

19

21

2

153.00

0.02

AMD014

37

38

1

101.76

0.005

AMD014

48

50

2

143.57

0.055

AMD014

66

68

2

209.90

0.005

AMD014

75

77

2

234.07

0.055

AMD014

80

82

2

267.68

0.02

AMD014

87

88

1

103.42

0.005

AMD014

93

94

1

110.49

0.005

AMD014

103

104

1

108.13

0

AMD014

118

119

1

114.85

0.005

AMD015

32

33

1

237.02

0.01

AMD015

71

72

1

172.16

0.01

AMD015

109

111

2

122.99

0.03

AMD015

118

119

1

212.85

0.02

SC24DD001

No Significant Intercepts

SC24DD002

20.4

23

2.6

280.76

0.11

* Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8

#   intercept is above >1% U 3 O 8

Table 3: Significant intercepts >0.1 g/t Au

Hole
number

From

To

Length (m)

U 3 0 8 ppm

Au g/t

JG24DD005

57

60

3

14.66

0.13

JG24DD005

103

104.35

1.35

4.60

0.30

JG24DD007

27

28

1

4610.67

0.12

JG24DD007

85

88

3

1.38

0.37

including

86

87

1

1.42

0.73

JG24DD007

91

92

1

1.30

0.40

JG24DD008

117

118

1

13.56

0.20

JG24DD011

9

10

1

2.36

0.19

SC24DD002

22.1

23

0.9

217.56

0.19

AMD013

97

98

1

49.05

0.11

AMD013

114

115

1

1450.42

0.38

AMD015

85

86

1

8.73

0.27

* Included intercepts are above >0.5g/t Au; with intercepts above >1g/t Au

Table 4: Significant intercepts >200 ppm V

Hole
number

From

To

Length (m)

U 3 0 8 ppm

V 2 O 5 ppm

SC24DD001

0

9

9

34.28

437.02

including

4

5

1

3.89

578.40

And

8

9

1

260.04

1082.19

SC24DD002

0

22.1

22.1

30.26

373.51

including

14

15

1

2.59

526.63

and

20.4

20.8

0.4

346.68

1238.93

* Included intercepts are above >500 ppm V 2 O 5

Laramide Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/21/c4630.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide ResourcesLAM:CALMRXFUranium Investing
LAM:CA,LMRXF
Global Atomic Provides Corporate Update

Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to provide an update on recent activities at the Company and the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

NIGER UPDATE

At the African Mining Indaba Conference held in Cape Town last week, the Company held several important meetings with Niger's Mines Minister Abarchi, who was present at the largest mining conference in Africa , promoting his Country to attract potential investors interested in the mining sector. The Minister emphasized the Government's strong support for Global Atomic and the Dasa Project, and confirmed his government has no intention to nationalize the Dasa Project.

In various meetings attended by Minister Abarchi at the Conference, he stated that Niger welcomes and encourages investment by foreign mining companies specifically including those from Canada , the United States and Australia.  Further, at the end of last week the Niger government announced plans to hold a major conference in mid-February to establish a process that will govern the transition to a democratic election.

The Company held additional meetings in Cape Town , including with new groups interested in financing the Dasa Project, as well as suppliers and contractors who are currently working with Global Atomic and SOMIDA.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

The advancement of the Dasa underground has progressed on the first two levels along the footwall of the ore body.  Five-meter diameter ventilation raises have been completed and commissioned enabling continued underground development while maintaining safe working conditions and efficiency.

Plant construction is proceeding on schedule with earthworks nearing completion and civil works underway and the concrete batch plant now under construction.  Large pieces of processing equipment such as the SAG mill shell, crusher and acid plant are now on site.  The camp that will house the plant construction crew is well underway with a large percentage of housing now ready for occupation.

FINANCING

Since the inauguration of President Trump in the United States of America , the market reaction has been that debt funding for the Dasa Project is unlikely to come from the USA .  However, these discussions continue as well as the advancement of the Joint Venture final documentation. It is important to remember that the Company has entered into off-take agreements for 8.8 million pounds U 3 O 8 over the first 7 years of the Mine; 90% of which has been sold to US utilities.  As a result of the many successful meetings at the Indaba Conference, new parties have indicated a willingness to participate in the final funding solution for Dasa. Management is confident that these initiatives will continue to progress, and we reiterate our belief that prior to the end of Q1, 2025, further clarity can be shared with the market.

Stephen Roman , President & CEO of Global Atomic, stated, " By advancing the development of the mine, processing plant and infrastructure, we have significantly moved the Dasa Project closer to production while continuously adding to the intrinsic value of the Dasa Project.  This is the basis of appraisal for all our financing discussions and not the current value of our shares."

A recent video of our progress in Niger is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITl8r104-MA .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026.  Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that can be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture.  Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX 30 - OTX 50 (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/12/c0271.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

