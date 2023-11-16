Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (‘Lancaster') is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pivotal regulatory site visit at its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico. The site visit, conducted on November 14, included key staff from the Bureau of Land Management (‘ BLM ') and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (‘ EMNRD ').

During the visit, the Lancaster team, alongside representatives from BLM and EMNRD, conducted a thorough walk-through of the proposed drilling locations and geophysical program. This comprehensive review focused on several crucial aspects, such as access routes, site conditions, and local vegetation. The visit provided a valuable opportunity for open discussions regarding the planned drilling activities, access requirements, and the full claim area geophysical work at the site.

A core focus of the discussions was the commitment of Lancaster Resources to minimize the environmental impact of its maiden drilling program and the subsequent full claim area geophysical Magnetotelluric (‘ MT ') program. The Company is dedicated to a strong collaborative effort with regulatory agencies to ensure minimal impact from the use of ATVs, trucks, drilling rigs, and MT sensors.

Lancaster Resources is actively working with BLM and EMNRD to establish proper and fit-for-purpose reclamation requirements. The company is fully aware of the need for expediency in its operations and the desire to leave no lasting impact on the environment while working towards obtaining the necessary approvals.

Continued engagement with BLM, EMNRD, and all stakeholders is a priority for Lancaster Resources. The Company is committed to working transparently and diligently with both agencies to answer all queries in support of its application processes.

This successful site visit marks a significant milestone in the development of the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project. Lancaster Resources remains dedicated to advancing its project responsibly, with a steadfast focus on environmental stewardship and community collaboration.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring battery and critical metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size that Lancaster is exploring for concentrated sub-surface lithium brine deposits. Lancaster's vision is to produce Net Zero Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar or geothermal energy.

Lancaster also holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


×