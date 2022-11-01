Technology NewsInvesting News

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an update on progress at the Kachi project lithium processing demonstration plant.

Completion of construction of the demonstration plant on site and the wet and dry commissioning process took place during September and October.

The demonstration plant is now processing Kachi brines with final optimisation of the process now nearing completion.

Lilac Solutions Executive Vice President, Bart Packer, has been on site at Kachi to oversee the final adjustments to the plant to ensure optimisation of processes prior to continual processing getting underway.

"Initial operations of the demo plant have already delivered product at spec, with the demonstration plant achieving similar lithium recoveries that were achieved in the Oakland pilot plant test work in California.

"Optimisation work continues on site; Lilac anticipate the first samples of Lithium Chloride will be shipped for conversion to Lithium Carbonate within two weeks."

Lake proposes that this final lithium product will then be qualified by a tier one battery maker to vali date product specifications.

Lilac CEO, David Snydacker said these excellent early results validate Lilac's ability to quickly scale up lithium production at the Kachi site.

"Just one month after the start of wet commissioning, we are already achieving 80 percent lithium recoveries even as we complete the commissioning process and increase recoveries.

"Cheers to our field operations team, which has been working 24/7 to achieve these results in partnership with Lake Resource's fantastic team at Kachi.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with the Lake team as we work to fast-track commercia l-scale production of lithium carbonate," he said.

Lake CEO, David Dickson said Lake was delighted to see initial test results achieving anticipated specifications.

"This validates the many years of test work that took place in Lilac's Oakland facility during Covid whilst access to site was impossible.

"We look forward to seeing the test work move into to steady state and then for the process to be validated by Hatch so that work on the DFS can be completed."

Mr Dickson said every resource project in construction phase globally had faced inevitable challenges in recent times and he had been pleased to see the Lake and Lilac teams in Argentina working together closely to overcome early construction challenges and to now deliver excellent results from the initial work completed on Kachi brines.

Lake Executive Chairman Stu Crow said Lilac's method of producing high purity lithium would disrupt the battery materials supply industry as it was scalable, low cost, and delivers a consistent product quality with a significant ESG benefit.

"The news of successful demonstration plant results is timely as Lake Resources full board is in Sydney to attend the IMARC conference this week to meet and host a strong delegation of representatives from Argentinian Federal and Provincial Governments and Departments, as well as continue discussions with international and domestic investment banks and financial market participants who have been assisting Lake in developing its strategy as the company moves toward financial investment decision (FID) in 2023," he said.

As noted in the September Quarterly Report, Lake intends to make several new executive and board appointments before year end as it transitions from an exploration company toward development and production.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

About International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC):

The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is where global mining leaders connect with technology, finance, and the future. As Australia's largest and most influential mining event, IMARC creates a global conversation, mobilises the industry for collaboration and attracts some of the greatest leaders in the mining, investment, and technology industries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking.



Lake Resources NL Annual Report to Shareholders

Lake Resources NL Annual Report to Shareholders

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pursuing the production of sustainable, high purity lithium using ion exchange technology.

Lake aims to deliver a high purity, battery-grade product with minimal environmental impact, offering substantial ESG benefits.

The Company is finalising a definitive feasibility study for the production of 50,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) LCE at its Kachi Lithium Project.

Added to its other lithium projects of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, as part of 'TARGET 100' Lake is planning 100,000 tpa production by 2030 in Argentina's 'Lithium Triangle,' where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

Tier 1 EV and battery makers have been seeking more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials in their supply chain, and this is driving demand for Lake's product.

With analysts pointing to an increasing supply deficit for battery-quality lithium, Lake's projects are in the right location at the right time as we look to start development towards production.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8148250R



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL Strengthens Executive Team

Lake Resources NL Strengthens Executive Team

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has appointed Mr Scott Munro to the newly created position of Senior Vice President - Technology, Strategy and Risk. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

"This role will lead Technology engagement for the company as it transitions towards development of resources and will support the continuing evolution of Strategy and Risk processes in support of long-term value creation for stakeholders," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said.

"This is part of Lake's aspirational target to produce 100,000 tpa of high purity lithium ; underpinning Lake 's aim to become a leading lithium producer globally."

Mr Munro has significant experience and skills in strategic partnerships, corporate strategic planning, and technology development.

In addition, Mr Munro has experience of creating new business units and growing them rapidly to deliver large-scale industrial developments.

"Lake recognises the need for long term planning and the value of strategic relationships to support corporate growth as the company transitions from exploration to development and production in the high growth Lithium market," Mr Crow said.

Mr Munro has overseen the successful delivery of large-scale industrial projectsin international markets and has broad experience including general management, strategic planning, partnership development and overseeing technology development.

His prior roles included Corporate Development Officer at McDermott International with responsibility for Strategy Development following a period as Business Unit leaderforthe company's Americas, Europe, and Africa (AEA) Business Unit and overseeing its re-entry into these geographical areas.

In addition to these primary roles Mr Munro also sat on the board of directors of the McDermott / Baker Hughes Joint Venture consultancy company, io consulting, and the Low Carbon Technology development business NETPower as it moved through Pilot plant delivery.

This role will be part of the new executive structure at Lake to work alongside the COO and the newly appointed CDO.

The appointment of Mr Munro follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years 'experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with SK On

Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with SK On

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that is has entered into a Conditional Framework Agreement with SK On Co., Ltd. (SK On) for the offtake of up to 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium from the Kachi Project which includes 10 percent investment by SK On in Lake via the issue of new ordinary shares.

Significant terms of the CFA are as follows:

- A strategic investment of a 10 percent stake in Lake (20 trading-day VWAP prior to 12/10/22)

- Offtake of 50 percent of Kachi project lithium product up to 25,000dmt (LCE)

- Initial five-year term plus option for a further five years

- Offtake priced on an agreed market price formula based upon the average quoted price in the quotation period.

The CFA is subject to a standard set of conditions being achieved by Lake Resources including: DFS; Lilac demonstration plant results; financial due diligence; and product specifications.

The CFA becomes unconditional upon the satisfaction of conditions precedent.

"The CFA delivers a long-term strategic agreement with SK On, one of the world's pre-eminent lithium-ion battery producers with a major growing presence in the North American market," Stu Crow, Lake's Executive Chairman, said.

He said the agreement strengthens Lake's long term shareholder base and adds to the equity component required for the drawdown of debt facilities for project development.

Lake's new CEO and MD David Dickson said the CFA cements the ability of Lake to scale up environmentally responsible production and also affords SK On the opportunity to participate in Lake's other projects as they move to development to ensure a supply of high-quality lithium products are available to SK On.

"SK On is very pleased to execute this CFA with Lake, a clean lithium developer, which can allow SK On to secure a stable lithium supplier for its U.S. supply chain," Jinsuk Ryu, SK On's Vice President said.

"Lake fits particularly well with SK On's ESG policy as it utilises environment-friendly direct lithium extraction technology for production of lithium. With this CFA, both Parties will strengthen mutual partnership to advance opportunities to secure sustainable sources of raw materials in the future," she said.

SK On is one of the fastest-growing battery manufacturers in the industry, with battery production facilities operating in countries including the U.S., China, Hungary and Korea. SK On, an affiliate of Korea's secondlargest conglomerate SK Group, supplies batteries to major automakers, including Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company and Volkswagen.

SK On has consented to this market release. Lake will update the market on progress on the implementation of the CFA with SK On as soon as it is able to do so.

Lake is advised in this transaction by New Electric Partners (www.newep.com).



Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with WMC Energy

Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with WMC Energy

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that it has entered into a Conditional Framework Agreement (CFA) with WMC ENERGY B.V. (WMC) for the offtake of up to 25,000 mtpa of battery grade lithium from the Kachi Project and a 10 percent investment by WMC in Lake.

The key terms of the CFA are as follows:

- A 10 percent investment in Lake at AUD1.20 per share to support the realization of the Kachi Project;

- Offtake of 50 percent of Kachi project lithium product up to 25,000 mtpa of LCE;

- An initial offtake term of ten years with an option to extend the term with an additional five years;

- Offtake to be priced on an agreed market price formula based upon the average quoted price in the quotational applying a discount.

The CFA is subject to a standard set of conditions being achieved by Lake Resources including: finalization of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS); the performance of Lilac's demonstration plant; due diligence by WMC; and the LCE meeting the applicable product specifications.

The CFA becomes unconditional upon the satisfaction of said conditions precedent.

Stu Crow, Lake's Executive Chairman, states: "The CFA delivers a long-term strategic alignment with WMC and its supply chain into its European and North American customers."

"WMC Energy has a track record of being a market leader in nuclear fuels and expanded into battery materials including lithium to serve predominantly the US and European lithium-ion battery supply chain for EVs with their strategic needs", Mr. Crow continues.

The agreement strengthens Lake's long term shareholder base and adds to the equity component required for drawdown of debt facilities for project development.

Lake's new CEO and MD David Dickson states that the CFA cements the ability of Lake to scale up the production of LCE in an environmentally friendly fashion and offers partners like WMC an opportunity to participate in Lake's other projects. As Lake moves to develop these adjacent projects, a growing supply of high-quality lithium products becomes available to WMC and its partners and customers across the US and Europe.

"Increasing customer and consumer scrutiny around the environmental and ethical credentials of lithium projects particularly from the European markets drives our focus on sustainable extraction," Mr Dickson said.

"WMC is excited to support Lake Resources in its endeavours to make the Kachi Project a success. The engagement under the CFA will help Lake Resources expand its downstream footprint across the European and North American lithium-ion battery supply chain, enabling Lake to optimally benefit from the anticipated growth in demand for battery materials like lithium carbonate across these markets," states Amrish Ritoe, Director Corporate Business Development for WMC's battery materials team.

Mr. Ritoe continues: "With our extensive network in Europe and North America, we are well positioned to create a partnership with Lake and others that will help Lake to accelerate the development of the Kachi Project."



Lake Resources NL Nicholas Lindsay moves to Non-Executive Director Role

Lake Resources NL Nicholas Lindsay moves to Non-Executive Director Role

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that Dr Nicholas Lindsay's role as Technical Director concluded on 30 September 2022 following a period of 21 months overseeing the Company's DFS for the Kachi Project and other related work streams.

The Company would like to thank Dr Lindsay for his commitment and efforts over that period working with our technical team across all facets of the definitive feasibility study. Dr Lindsay will remain on the Lake Board as a Non-Executive Director.



