TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar to be held on 23 August 2023

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar to be held on 23 August 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Following the quarterly report, a Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor webinar will be held on 23 August 2023.

The briefing will commence at 11.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The webinar will be hosted by CEO, David Dickson, Senior Vice President Field Development & Evaluation, Sean MiIler, and Senior Vice President Technology, Strategy & Risk, Scott Munro. They will be speaking on the drilling program and resources and reserves at the Kachi Project, along with other updates since the company's last webinar on 19 June 2023.

Investors are encouraged to register ahead of the event, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/271K939D

Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the webinar, either directly on the registration form or to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

LLKKF
Lake Resources
Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces successful testing that has proved the concept of extraction and injection to support the production of high purity battery grade lithium carbonate at the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

"The extraction and injection testing confirms highly favourable reservoir hydraulic properties and allows us to optimise the future wellfield," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"The tests represent a significant milestone for the Project, as they provide important data and higher confidence for our modelling, which is essential for the completion of our DFS for Phase 1.

The results are indicative of high-yield, production-scale, extraction wells in the core resource area." "Partners, offtakers and future buyers will demand sustainable lithium supply and Kachi is essential to meet this need."

Lake last updated its resource with a 53 percent increase in resources at Kachi with Measured, Indicated and Inferred increasing from 5.29 Million Tons (Mt) to more than 8.1 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). The mineral resources last reported on June 15, 2023 have not materially changed since that date.

Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology for Lake Resources, said "the injection tests demonstrated the suitability of the reservoir for injection and bulk brine samples indicated that exploration sampling results were conservative."

"The positive results of this testing now allow for design of scaled up production and injection wells for the next stage of testing and production wellfield design".

The Kachi Project has shown continual increases in mineral resource estimates since the maiden estimate of 4.4 Mt of contained LCE in Inferred and Indicated categories was announced in November 20182 . The resource was significantly upgraded in January 2023 with a Measured and Indicated resource of 2.2 Mt and 3.1 Mt of Inferred mineral resources. The total resource was again increased in June of 2023 with more than 2.9 Mt LCE in Measured and Indicated and 5.3 Mt in the Inferred category for a total resource estimate of more than 8.1 Mt . The testing detailed in this announcement provides positive results related to the recoverability of these extensive lithium brine resources.

Completion of high-volume tests

The primary objectives of the extraction and injection tests were three-fold:

1) quantify hydraulic properties of the reservoir controlling well production / injection rates;

2) test the viability of injecting into the core resource area reservoir; and,

3) develop a robust dataset to support hydrogeologic modelling that will be used for wellfield design and reserve estimation.

Pumping and re-injection tests have successfully been completed in two test wells, KB and KC, located in the central portion of the resource area (Figure 1*). These pumping tests provide key data for hydrogeological models which are used to model the extraction and injection wellfields for the commercial operation.

The KB and KC pumping tests resulted in high transmissivity (the hydraulic conductivity x reservoir thickness) estimates of 145 m2/d and 156 m2/d, respectively.

These transmissivities extrapolate to high projected flow rates in larger diameter production scale wells, with longer intervals of screens, through which brine can be extracted, or in different locations where spent brine can be injected outside the production area.

Brine extracted from KC was injected into KB. The pumping extraction and reinjection order was then reversed, as this minimised requirements for tanks and brine storage at surface when pumping from the extraction to injection wells (Figure 1*). Minimal interaction was interpreted in the subsurface at the wells from the pumping and reinjection (i.e., minimal well interference) during the test periods.

Testing resulted in more than 14-million litres injected at KC and over 19 million litres injected at KB for a total of over 33 million litres of water successfully injected during the testing period.

The successful injection demonstrates the viability of injection in the core resource area and confidence that injection is also possible in geologically more favourable areas outside of the salar core.

The tests represent the first successful salar injection test in Catamarca known to the Company.

The data collected during these tests are being used in the development of the hydrogeologic model that will be applied to simulate and optimise the extraction and injection wellfields.

Of the twenty-five samples collected from the two test wells, the average lithium concentration was 263 milligrams per litre (mg/L).

Extraction testing indicates the reservoir is highly productive.

Injecting into the core resource area provided a mechanism to evaluate brine disposal, utilising the same wells from which brine pumping tests were conducted. This provided a cost-effective way of defining hydraulic parameters related to both pumping extraction and injection and also allowed Lake to prove out the concepts around injection and provided additional data for ongoing technical design.

Subsequent injection testing will be undertaken in the primary areas targeted for injection, south of the core resource area.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OZS702JQ



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that company executives will present at The XII International Seminar on Lithium in the South American Region (Seminario Internacional de Litio en la region de Sudamerica).

In addition to sponsoring this important industry event, Lake executives will present to attendees on August 10, at 15:50 p.m. ART (GMT-3), providing details on the company's flagship Kachi Project, including the recent operational update on the new phased approach to delivering maximum plant capacity of 50,000 tpa (refer to ASX announcement on June 19, 2023) as well as the innovative, sustainable DLE process that will be used to produce high purity lithium carbonate.

Held this year in Salta, Argentina, the annual event is hosted by Panorama Minero and brings together over 800 participants from major mining companies, suppliers, technology manufacturers, local and international institutions, and authorities across the lithium value chain.

The agenda for this year's conference covers:

- Global economic situation and geopolitical analysis 2023-2030

- Panorama of the region and the main producers

- Analysis of the pre-election political-economic situation in Argentina

- Global lithium market: review of prices and expectations of supply and demand

- Status of the lithium industry in Australia, Chile, China and the United States

- Electric vehicle industry news

- Critical Minerals and Battery Production Considerations

- Use of water and technologies linked to the preservation of the environment

- Lithium, environment and decarbonization

Lake will be represented at the conference by Country Manager, Amalia Saenz, Hydrogeology Manager, Christian Vega, and Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk, Scott Munro.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/10518AW6



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL's (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) recent JORC update revealed a 37% increase to Measured, higher grade resource at Kachi, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Additionally, the update revealed the growth of inferred resource at Kachi, supporting further potential expansion opportunities.

Based on the growing resource base and following a rigorous project reassessment, Lake provided a significant and comprehensive operational update on 19 June 2023, with revised project timelines and a two-phased approach to production.

During the quarter, Lake further strengthened its management team with the addition of Ms. Lindsay Bourg as Chief Accounting Officer.

Lake is well funded with a cash balance of $A90.1 million and no debt at 30 June 2023.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8U22E94Q



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Two Phase Development to Targeted Production of 50Ktpa - Investor Presentation

Lake Resources NL Two Phase Development to Targeted Production of 50Ktpa - Investor Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce an operational update on its Kachi brine project ("Kachi") in Argentina, which is utilising DLE technology to produce cleaner battery-grade lithium carbonate.

- Phased approach of 2 x 25Ktpa plants de-risks project execution and accelerates time to first lithium production with clear milestones.

- Confirmed ~37% increase in Measured higher grade resource, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Potential Kachi resource expansion to 8.1 million tonnes LCE supports further expansion opportunities.

- Adjusted timing on DFS, consistent with increasing resource base and outcome of project reassessment, to allow for greater project definition, optimal power solution and infrastructure considerations.

- Proven extraction and reinjection without significant disruption to water tables.

- Strong technical and leadership expertise delivering high quality project pathway

"The plans announced today to the ASX show a clear path to battery grade lithium carbonate production in 2027 and phased expansion to a target of 50ktpa by 2030," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"Our new, phased approach de-risks project execution while ensuring battery grade lithium carbonate comes to market in a cleaner, efficient way.

"Over the past nine months, we have applied our extensive expertise in drilling, hydrogeology, and construction of large, specialty chemical projects to comprehensively reassess this project and better position us for success. Our findings regarding infrastructure, power, logistics requirements, and our reservoirs resulted in this path to production which will unlock value and maximise execution efficiency. This approach also provides expansion optionality to 50Ktpa, and potentially more."

"Our proven process flow incorporates both the "mine and refine" stages of producing battery-grade lithium carbonate, ensuring product consistency and designed to mitigate environmental impact," Dickson said.

Independent testing of lithium carbonate produced from the Kachi Project in Argentina has confirmed grades and purity greater than 99.8 percent.

"We have validated the major commercial process systems for the Kachi Project and the ability to produce high-quality, battery-grade lithium carbonate from Lake's brine resource using Lilac DLE technology."

Mr Dickson said phased production delivers these benefits:

1. Takes full advantage of potential resource upside.

2. "Design one, build many" approach creates productivity improvements from lessons learned.

3. More flexible power solution and reduced reliance on grid connection for plant startup.

4. Provides optionality on plant size and product type, allowing it to adapt to prevailing market conditions;

5. Allows for management of potential reservoir impacts;

6. Reduces peak labor requirements during construction and makes operations more resilient.

"We have consulted with our project stakeholders including our debt providers and offtake partners, and they are supportive of the phased plan," Mr Dickson said.

Lake is targeting completion of the DFS by December 2023.

To view the Investor Presentation Update, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/A3N468IX



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Provides JORC Update on its Flagship Kachi Project

Lake Resources NL Provides JORC Update on its Flagship Kachi Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource estimate for the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource estimate is based on continued drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the Company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the Project. The Company is currently in the process of testing production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the Project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) with further details to follow.

Highlights

- Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources have increased from 2.19 to 2.93 million tonnes (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m (meters) over 106 square kilometres (km2 ).

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred Resources of 5.18 Mt LCE defined over 161 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 600 to 700 m below ground surface (bgs) and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The footprint of the Inferred Resource has expanded substantially north and south from recent characterization activities and transient electromagnetic geophysics suggests the lithium brine may extend significantly further indicating substantial additional exploration potential.

- The lithium grade of the Measured Resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 210 mg/L lithium, the Indicated Resource immediately southeast is 174 mg/L lithium, and the surrounding Inferred Resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 200 mg/L lithium.

- Step out holes drilled near the limits of the previously defined northern and southern extents of the January 2023 Inferred Resource, K21D38 (K21) and K22D39 (K22), measured lithium grades of 219 mg/L and 283 mg/L, respectively, from piezometers screened from 395 to 407 m bgs.

- Properties are 100% owned by Lake Resources.

- Current and future drilling is targeting additional step out holes and defining the deeper resource beyond 400 m bgs.

"The ongoing hydrogeological characterization activities started in March of last year have led to a significantly improved understanding of both the spatial and vertical extent of lithium brine but also the permeability of the reservoir materials. These studies demonstrate that the resource potential within the basin is much larger than the resource defined to date. These results will be incorporated into our ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and support our vision for the potential scale of the Project moving forward," commented Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology at Lake Resources.

In March and April of this year, two well pumping tests were completed and will be reported upon when all laboratory tests and analyses are completed in the coming weeks. Development of the flow and transport models to support the conversion of the lithium resource to reserve are progressing well and aiding in further improving the Company's understanding of the basin scale hydrogeology.

These models will be used to optimize the production and reinjection wellfields being developed as part of the DFS and to evaluate potential hydrologic impacts for ongoing environmental impact assessments.

Project Background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the Project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 million tonnes (Mt) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) over an area of 61 square kilometres (km2), surrounded by an Inferred Resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2 . The resource was defined from 50 m bgs to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to a maximum depth of 417 m across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional transient electromagnetic (TEM) geophysics was recently completed across the salar and surrounding area, which showed the brine body is much larger than previously thought, and continues beyond the northern and southern TEM lines, which are 8 km and 9 km respectively from the centre of the Measured resources, significantly increasing the overall potential for future resource definition within the basin.

This TEM geophysical survey also provided clear definition of the brine body and defined in detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the Project. A follow up passive seismic survey is currently underway at the Project, to define the depth to the bedrock beneath the unconsolidated sediments. Previous passive seismic measurements allowed definition of the basement depth to approximately 700 m deep in the west of the Project area, adjacent to the western mountain range.

The ongoing survey has also provided infill data confirming this earlier interpretation.

In January 2023, the resource estimate was updated from the maiden 2018 resource, defining a new combined M&I mineral resource containing 2.2 Mt of LCE in the central area of Kachi. An inferred mineral resource estimate of 3.1 Mt LCE was defined in the surrounding area. That resource estimate was based on infill drilling in the central Project area and increased the resource classification and confidence in that area of the resource to support initial production. Drilling and receipt of assay results subsequent to the January 2023 resource has provided further information expanding the central area and increased the overall resource footprint and resource size (see reference to drilling at K21 and K22). Combined with the TEM survey it reveals the true scale of the brine body and the potential for further resource expansion. This June 2023 resource estimate supersedes the January 2023 resource estimate.

Location

The Project is located in the Puna region of Northwestern Argentina, in the Province of Catamarca. It is approximately 520 km northwest of the capital of Catamarca Province, San Fernando de la Valle de Catamarca. It is 22 km west of the town of El Penon, and 50 km south of Antofagasta de Sierra, which is the regional administrative centre (Figure 1*). The Project is situated at an altitude of 3,000 m above sea level, which is relatively low for the Puna region and considered a major advantage for the Project.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

