Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Lake Resources NL Important Progress Towards DFS Completion - Investor Webcast

Lake Resources NL Important Progress Towards DFS Completion - Investor Webcast

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) confirms that it is on track to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its flagship Kachi project ("Kachi") by December 2023, as previously announced.

"We have drilled deeper for better grades and improved our drilling performance by 40 percent this year," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"Grades from recent extraction tests are 20 percent higher than exploration samples and we can expect further JORC updates prior to submitting the DFS."

Dickson said the process plant had been relocated closer to the resource extraction area.

The revised plant Plot Plan has been drafted, for this new location, with a model review now scheduled.

He said Lake had now demonstrated the viability of extraction and injection in its core resource area.

In the attached ASX presentation and in an investor webinar today Lake also gives details on the power solution for the project. The base case for the project includes an off-grid solution for train 1 commissioning and start-up with connection to the grid for full Phase 1 capacity. Lake continues to review alternatives including a full off-grid solution for Phase 1 built around solar and battery storage with technical reviews ongoing at this time.

"We have revised our design to include capability for off-grid commissioning and early production of Lithium Carbonate," Dickson said.

"We are pleased to now have the optionality for a power solution, and we are also considering aspects of grid connection and the needs of local communities."

Mr. Dickson said he had visited Argentina recently and had productive meetings with mining regulators and federal, state, and local governments.

"We continue working with United States and Argentina authorities on strengthening the lithium supply chain."

He said he was also having regular updates with Export Credit Agencies in the United Kingdom and Canada and with offtake partners while working with strategic advisors on capital management.

The webinar can be accessed here:
https://app.webinar.net/nm8qZ6bZbda

*To view the webinar presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8208707F



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources
Lake Resources NL Further Drilling at Flagship Kachi Project

Lake Resources NL Further Drilling at Flagship Kachi Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) reports that deeper drilling at the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina indicates significantly larger horizontal and vertical extents of the lithium-bearing brine than previously understood.

In Lake's resource update on June 15, 2023, the Company reported that future drilling was targeting additional step out holes and exploring the deeper resource beyond 400 metres below ground surface. This update provides highlights from drillhole K23D40 which is the first hole at the Project drilled beyond 430 metres below ground surface to a total depth of 610 metres below ground surface.

The data from this drillhole will be used to support planned resource updates and the hydrogeologic models being developed to simulate the extraction and injection wellfields as part of the Project's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Phase 1.

"The latest drilling intercept results indicate that this resource is much larger than initially anticipated as the known lithium brine extent continues to expand laterally and vertically," commented Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology of Lake Resources.

"The K23D40 hole represents the first time Lake has drilled significantly beyond 400 metres to over 600 metres.

Even more exciting is that average lithium grades in all brine samples collected between 400 and 600 metres are above 209 mg/L, proving that the brine extends at depth to over 600 metres at K23. This has big implications for what may be present in the central resource area at these depths."

Lake CEO David Dickson commented, "In drilling 180 metres deeper than we have before, we are excited to find lithium-bearing brine the whole way down, increasing the extent of known brine in the vertical dimension by 30%."

"These findings could have a major impact on the resource if it is also present at these depths in the remainder of the brine footprint. This work will contribute to further resource updates, which we expect to provide in September, in support of the completion of our Phase 1 DFS."

The Kachi Project has shown continual increases in mineral resource estimates since the maiden estimate of 4.4 Mt of contained battery grade Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in Inferred and Indicated categories was announced in November 2018. The resource was significantly upgraded in January 2023 with a Measured and Indicated resource of 2.2 Mt of LCE and approximately 3.1 Mt of LCE of Inferred mineral resources. The total resource was again increased in June of 2023 with more than 2.9 Mt LCE in Measured and Indicated and approximately 5.3 Mt of LCE in the Inferred category for a total resource estimate of more than 8.1 Mt of LCE. As reported in the the Company's June 15, 2023 ASX announcement, the lithium grade of the Measured Resource (0-400 metres) across the salar is 210 mg/L lithium, the Indicated Resource immediately south-east is 174 mg/L lithium, and the surrounding Inferred Resource (0-400m) has a concentration of 199 mg/L lithium.

Recent extraction and injection testing has built on the existing knowledge around the large lithium brine resource and demonstrated that the reservoir in the resource area is permeable and that productive wells can be drilled and constructed. The additional drilling and testing results from K23D40 provided in this announcement demonstrate that the resource is present significantly further west and north of the core resource area and extends to more than 600 metres, which is significantly deeper than previously defined.

Step out hole K23D40 (K23 Platform), drilled about 3.5 kilometres northwest of K22D39 (K22 Platform; Figure 1*), has an average lithium grade of 232 mg/L from twelve (12) samples collected between 288 and 610 meters below ground surface. All samples were collected with single packer configurations generally with a test interval of about 10 metres, although this varied depending on hole conditions. Standard operating procedures are followed with significant development of the test interval, at least 3 borehole volumes (measured from surface to hole bottom), and sampling only occurs once brine is clear and field chemistry parameters are stable and indicative of reservoir fluids.

A standpipe piezometer was installed and screened between 372 to 384 metres below ground surface and was developed and sampled via air-lifting and a measured lithium concentration of 224 mg/L (Alex Stewart Laboratory, Jujuy, Argentina), which is consistent with the packer test sample from 360 metres to 390 metres below ground surface which measured 230 mg/L (Table 1*).

Multiple exploration targets for injection of spent brine, locations north and south of the Project (K21, K22, and K23; Figure 1*), have all encountered lithium-bearing brine above 200 mg/L. The results for K21 and K22 have been reported previously by Lake Resources with average lithium grades of 219 and 283 mg/L lithium, respectively. Results from K23, approximately 3.5 km northwest of K22, indicate that brine is also present beneath the present-day surface expression of the alluvial fan west of the salar (Table 1, Figure 1*). Results reaffirm Lake's conceptual model of the presence of lithium brine within the alluvial fan deposits west of the central resource area. A highlight from the results is that the lithium brine occurs within coarser grained materials such as gravelly sands, sandy gravels, and clean sands (Figure 2 and Figure 3*).

As a result of the significant spatial expansion of the known lithium-bearing brine intercepted to both the north and south of the central resource area, additional exploration drilling and testing for suitable injection locations will be necessary. As injection targets are located further outside the central resource area, coarser-grained, more permeable sediments have been encountered (e.g. K22 and K23). Permeable coarse-grained stratigraphy would provide conditions even more favorable for injection than that demonstrated with the positive results from the injection trials at KB and KC (see Lake's 16 August 2023 ASX announcement - Lake Resources Completes Intermediate Milestone to Achieve DFS with Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at its Flagship Kachi Project). Results from K23D40 confirm that the basin consists of coarse-grained sediments west and northwest of the central resource area.

Additional infill drilling in the southern region of the Project area is ongoing at K24D41 (K24 Platform) and K25D42 (K25 Platform) (Figure 1*). The objective of drilling and testing at these locations is to improve understanding of the hydrogeologic system in addition to collecting brine samples, which could potentially allow for the upgrade of resource areas from inferred to indicated and indicated to measured, subject to additional testing (Figure 1 and Table 2*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9U3297CH



Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar to be held on 23 August 2023

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar to be held on 23 August 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Following the quarterly report, a Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor webinar will be held on 23 August 2023.

The briefing will commence at 11.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The webinar will be hosted by CEO, David Dickson, Senior Vice President Field Development & Evaluation, Sean MiIler, and Senior Vice President Technology, Strategy & Risk, Scott Munro. They will be speaking on the drilling program and resources and reserves at the Kachi Project, along with other updates since the company's last webinar on 19 June 2023.

Investors are encouraged to register ahead of the event, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/271K939D

Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the webinar, either directly on the registration form or to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.



Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that company executives will present at The XII International Seminar on Lithium in the South American Region (Seminario Internacional de Litio en la region de Sudamerica).

In addition to sponsoring this important industry event, Lake executives will present to attendees on August 10, at 15:50 p.m. ART (GMT-3), providing details on the company's flagship Kachi Project, including the recent operational update on the new phased approach to delivering maximum plant capacity of 50,000 tpa (refer to ASX announcement on June 19, 2023) as well as the innovative, sustainable DLE process that will be used to produce high purity lithium carbonate.

Held this year in Salta, Argentina, the annual event is hosted by Panorama Minero and brings together over 800 participants from major mining companies, suppliers, technology manufacturers, local and international institutions, and authorities across the lithium value chain.

The agenda for this year's conference covers:

- Global economic situation and geopolitical analysis 2023-2030

- Panorama of the region and the main producers

- Analysis of the pre-election political-economic situation in Argentina

- Global lithium market: review of prices and expectations of supply and demand

- Status of the lithium industry in Australia, Chile, China and the United States

- Electric vehicle industry news

- Critical Minerals and Battery Production Considerations

- Use of water and technologies linked to the preservation of the environment

- Lithium, environment and decarbonization

Lake will be represented at the conference by Country Manager, Amalia Saenz, Hydrogeology Manager, Christian Vega, and Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk, Scott Munro.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/10518AW6



Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL's (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) recent JORC update revealed a 37% increase to Measured, higher grade resource at Kachi, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Additionally, the update revealed the growth of inferred resource at Kachi, supporting further potential expansion opportunities.

Based on the growing resource base and following a rigorous project reassessment, Lake provided a significant and comprehensive operational update on 19 June 2023, with revised project timelines and a two-phased approach to production.

During the quarter, Lake further strengthened its management team with the addition of Ms. Lindsay Bourg as Chief Accounting Officer.

Lake is well funded with a cash balance of $A90.1 million and no debt at 30 June 2023.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8U22E94Q



Lake Resources NL Two Phase Development to Targeted Production of 50Ktpa - Investor Presentation

Lake Resources NL Two Phase Development to Targeted Production of 50Ktpa - Investor Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce an operational update on its Kachi brine project ("Kachi") in Argentina, which is utilising DLE technology to produce cleaner battery-grade lithium carbonate.

- Phased approach of 2 x 25Ktpa plants de-risks project execution and accelerates time to first lithium production with clear milestones.

- Confirmed ~37% increase in Measured higher grade resource, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Potential Kachi resource expansion to 8.1 million tonnes LCE supports further expansion opportunities.

- Adjusted timing on DFS, consistent with increasing resource base and outcome of project reassessment, to allow for greater project definition, optimal power solution and infrastructure considerations.

- Proven extraction and reinjection without significant disruption to water tables.

- Strong technical and leadership expertise delivering high quality project pathway

"The plans announced today to the ASX show a clear path to battery grade lithium carbonate production in 2027 and phased expansion to a target of 50ktpa by 2030," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"Our new, phased approach de-risks project execution while ensuring battery grade lithium carbonate comes to market in a cleaner, efficient way.

"Over the past nine months, we have applied our extensive expertise in drilling, hydrogeology, and construction of large, specialty chemical projects to comprehensively reassess this project and better position us for success. Our findings regarding infrastructure, power, logistics requirements, and our reservoirs resulted in this path to production which will unlock value and maximise execution efficiency. This approach also provides expansion optionality to 50Ktpa, and potentially more."

"Our proven process flow incorporates both the "mine and refine" stages of producing battery-grade lithium carbonate, ensuring product consistency and designed to mitigate environmental impact," Dickson said.

Independent testing of lithium carbonate produced from the Kachi Project in Argentina has confirmed grades and purity greater than 99.8 percent.

"We have validated the major commercial process systems for the Kachi Project and the ability to produce high-quality, battery-grade lithium carbonate from Lake's brine resource using Lilac DLE technology."

Mr Dickson said phased production delivers these benefits:

1. Takes full advantage of potential resource upside.

2. "Design one, build many" approach creates productivity improvements from lessons learned.

3. More flexible power solution and reduced reliance on grid connection for plant startup.

4. Provides optionality on plant size and product type, allowing it to adapt to prevailing market conditions;

5. Allows for management of potential reservoir impacts;

6. Reduces peak labor requirements during construction and makes operations more resilient.

"We have consulted with our project stakeholders including our debt providers and offtake partners, and they are supportive of the phased plan," Mr Dickson said.

Lake is targeting completion of the DFS by December 2023.

To view the Investor Presentation Update, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/A3N468IX



