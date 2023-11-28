Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Lake Resources NL Goldman Sachs Engaged as Financial Adviser for Kachi

Lake Resources NL Goldman Sachs Engaged as Financial Adviser for Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced today that the operating entity of Lake's flagship Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi") has retained Goldman Sachs as financial adviser in connection with exploring a potential strategic partnership for Kachi.

Lake currently owns 80% of Kachi, and ion exchange DLE technology provider, Lilac Solutions owns a 20% stake. Kachi plans to consider a range of funding alternatives, including, but not limited to, the introduction of a strategic partner, project finance, pre-payments from potential customers, and royalties. In particular, the strategic partner process will enable Kachi to widen the aperture of funding opportunities beyond the current Conditional Framework Agreements.
This approach will allow Kachi to better optimize the economics of its offtake, in accordance with what has been seen in the market over the past year.

"As our Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Kachi is targeted for completion next month, we are shifting our focus to the strategic delivery of this project", said Lake CEO David Dickson. "With delivery of Phase 1 of our proposed approach to project execution and the construction and delivery of a plant with a total capacity of 25,000 tpa of battery grade lithium carbonate in 2027, Kachi has the potential to be an important contributor to the world's lithium supply, bringing significant environmental benefits compared with other projects that employ hard rock and evaporation ponds."

The process for identifying a strategic partner will begin after the completion of the Phase 1 DFS for Kachi, which is still expected in December 2023. Kachi will look to select a strategic partner that can provide equity capital, as well as assist in mobilizing third-party project financing to fund the development capital expenditures for Kachi.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources
LLKKF
Lake Resources
Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource estimate for the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

The updated resource estimate is based on continued hydrogeological characterization since the last update in June 2023 and refined interpretations of the hydrostratigraphy, hydrogeology and hydrogeochemistry.

- Deeper drilling to 600 m bgs has led to significantly larger resource estimates.

- Measured and Indicated Resources have increased from 2.9 to 7.3 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent defined to a depth of 600 meters over 143.8 square kilometres.

- The updated total resource estimate exceeds 10.6 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent.

- Previous testing confirmed highly favourable subsurface conditions for both lithium extraction and injection in the central resource area where the measured and indicated resources are located.

- Surrounding the Measured and Indicated Resources are Inferred Resources of 3.3 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent defined over 130.9 km2.

- K24D41 in the southern sector intersected some of the highest lithium concentrations drilled to date at the project, returning grades of 180-348 mg/L lithium over 445 metres (166 - 610 metres) with an average of 267 mg/L.

- Deeper drilling at K23D40 in the northern sector intersected coarse-grained alluvial fan materials and averaged 228 mg/L over 322 meters with a maximum of 254 mg/L. This hole is 3.5 km northwest of K22R39.

This resource update defines the Mineral Resources to be used in the hydrogeologic model for the forthcoming maiden reserve estimate and will be the basis for the Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) expected in December 2023.

"Our expansive hydrogeological characterization program over the last year and half has led to significant improvements in our understanding of the geology, hydrogeology and geochemistry of the Carachi Pampa Basin," said Mr. Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology of Lake Resources.

The resource update incorporates the vertically expansive lithium intersects of the last six months and includes exceptional lithology and lithium concentrations intersected at K24D41.

The footprint of the lithium brine extent has been growing dramatically to the north, south and most important vertically.

The consistency of the lithium concentration and brine chemistry in the new step out holes demonstrates how well the brine has circulated and mixed within the basin.

The new results build on the strong track record of continued resource growth since the maiden resource estimate first announced in November 2018.

"Our improved hydrogeologic understanding of the system will allow us to develop an optimal extraction and recovery strategy to allow for responsible development of clean lithium in the basin while minimizing the consumption of water and related hydrologic impacts," Mr. Gabora said.

In Lake's resource update on June 15, 2023, the Company reported that future drilling was targeting additional step out holes and exploring the deeper resource beyond 400 metres below ground surface, the previous maximum depth drilled at site. A subsequent update on August 22, 2023 provided highlights from drillhole K23D40, the first hole at the Project drilled beyond 430 metres below ground surface, to a total depth of 610 metres below ground surface, which measured lithium brines over 322 m, returning grades of 209-254 mg/L.

Borehole K24D41 is the second hole that demonstrates lithium brine to depths of over 600 m. K24D41 has grades of 180-348 mg/L lithium over 445 metres (166 - 610 metres), with an average of 267 mg/L.

Additional surface geophysical surveys have been highly complementary to the step-out and deeper drillholes.

Recent supplemental passive seismic surveys have, in combination with previous passive seismic surveys, defined the thickness of unconsolidated sediments hosting the brine.

Drilling intercepts of the top of the basement rock (bedrock) surface at two locations has further improved the confidence in the reliability of the passive seismic data.

Transient electromagnetic (TEM) surveys were recently completed across the salar and surrounding area, which showed the brine body is much larger than initial estimates and continues well beyond the currently defined resource. Step-out drilling and historical drilling and testing results indicate that the TEM surveys are reliable indicators of the presence of lithium bearing brines in the basin.

The Kachi Project has shown continual increases in mineral resource estimates (Figure 1*) since the maiden resource estimate of 4.4 Mt of contained lithium carbonate equivalent in Inferred and Indicated categories was announced in November 2018:

- The resource was significantly upgraded in January 2023 with a Measured and Indicated Resource of 2.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent and approximately 3.1 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent as Inferred mineral resources.

- The total resource was again increased in June 2023 with more than 2.9 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent in Measured and Indicated and approximately 5.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent in the Inferred category for a total resource estimate of more than 8.1 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent.

- The total resource increase documented in this update is 7.3 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent Measured and Indicated Resource with 3.3 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent of Inferred Resource for a total resource estimate of over 10.6 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent (Figure 1 and Table 1*). Figure 2 and Figure 3* present resource areas.

- Pumping and Injection testing detailed in August 2023 demonstrated that the lithium reservoir in the resource area is permeable and that productive wells can be drilled and constructed for extraction and injection.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JI8DI2CS



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting on a panel on the opening day of Benchmark Week 2023, a flagship event hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, in Los Angeles on 14 November (PST) or 15 November (AEDT).

Benchmark Week is a premier gathering for the world's lithium-ion battery supply chain and the wider energy transition.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE will be participating on a panel on Tuesday 1:00 pm (PST) or Wednesday 8:00 am (AEDT), addressing the topic of whether lithium will replace oil as the key critical commodity of the new energy economy.

Joining him on the panel will be Salah Gamoudi, CFO of Standard Lithium and Roger Atkins, Founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook Ltd.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting and on a panel at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) in Sydney this week from 31 October-2 November.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE is presenting on Tuesday, 31 October at 11:15am AEDT on recent progress and milestones at the Kachi direct lithium extraction project in Argentina.

He will be speaking on managing infrastructure and logistics; structured project schedules; and building the future global lithium supply requirements.

He will also be speaking on a Keynote Panel on Wednesday, 1 November at 4:55pm on the role that new mining companies and their investors have in reshaping the commodity value chain.

Also today, the Company released the latest in a series of monthly investor webinars which featured David Dickson and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Evaluation. During the webinar they provided: an update on field operations; commentary on the Argentina elections; and an update on completion of the Kachi Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Reportt

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Reportt

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high-quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of sustainable, high purity lithium. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Recent operational updates have shown the methodical and sustained progress at the Kachi site. This includes the recent completion of successful extraction and injection testing at Kachi, which provided important data and higher confidence for our modelling, demonstrating the viability of our extraction and injection processes to support the production of high purity battery grade lithium.

The extraction and injection testing at Kachi represents an important milestone for the project on our path to achieving our Phase 1 DFS. Additionally, our drilling program at Kachi has shown the large scale and quality of the lithium-bearing brine at the site. The drilling results indicate that this resource is much larger than initially anticipated as the known lithium brine extent continues to expand laterally and vertically.

We have also made important progress towards finalising our power framework. Our revised design includes the capability for off-grid commissioning, including an option for 100 per cent standalone solar and battery backup. We are pleased to now have this optionality to power operations at Kachi, which takes into consideration aspects of grid connection and the needs of local communities.

*To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2F9S7H7P



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) confirms that Lilac Technologies' direct extraction technology has been proven successful through extensive field testing at the flagship Kachi project ("Kachi") in Argentina.

"This is a key milestone for DFS preparation for Phase 1 of the Kachi project and a major derisking of the Kachi project," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"This is a significant achievement as Kachi is one of the largest successful DLE testing programs ever undertaken and couldn't have been done without this on-site development.

"This work supports the phased approach to first commercial lithium production from 2H 2027, with a targeted plant capacity of 25,000 TPA of battery grade LCE by 2028, and targeted plant capacity of 50,000 TPA battery grade LCE from 2030"

He said process unit operations had been tested and data collected for the commercial plant design.

"The ion exchange DLE technology at Kachi is working extremely well with outstanding rates of recovery at ambient brine temperatures, minimal water consumption, and high lithium concentrations.

"We processed 120,000 liters of Kachi lithium chloride eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate which included:

- Bench scale validation testing
- 1,000-liter Pilot Plant testing
- 10,000-liter Demo Plant testing

"Then we made the Kachi lithium carbonate product available for quality validation to Saltworks and our off takers.

"This, along with our demonstrated viability of extraction and injection has us on track for a Definitive Feasibility Study for Phase 1 of the Kachi Project in December 2023."

In the attached ASX presentation and in an investor webinar today Lake says that process design, site power design, equipment list compilation, and further detailing of capital and operating expenditure is well underway.

"We continue working with United States and Argentina authorities on strengthening the lithium supply chain."

He said he was also having regular updates with Export Credit Agencies in the United Kingdom and Canada and with offtake partners while working with strategic advisors on capital management.

The webinar can be accessed at:
https://app.webinar.net/1yZ07ZdzGrl/on-demand



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $750,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $750,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement that was announced on October 18, 2023 with the issuance of 3,750,000 shares at $0.20 per share and 1,875,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable to purchase an additional common share of Sona at a price of $0.30 per share until November 24, 2025. (the "Financing"). Insiders subscribed for 175,000 common shares and 87,500 common share purchase warrants. As previously disclosed, Sona intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for further research and development of its Targeted Hyperthermia TherapyTM ("THT"), as well as for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the recent completion of a successful and productive site visit to the Company's rewilding and restoration project in Sierra Leone by the Fortune 100 customer announced earlier in 2023. The company provides the following update:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference in California, USA

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference in California, USA

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solution Sales will be present at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference as an invited speaker in Orange County, California

Date: December 11-12, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today a Letter of Intent with Transparency Wise, LLC, (TW) of St Petersburg, FL. Bion and TW will work to define a strategic partnership focused on providing their mutual producer partners and supply chain participants with resources and technology to measure, verify, and report regenerative practices and climate-smart impacts.

TW will provide Bion and their producer partners with TW's AgWise.io agricultural data management platform to measure, monitor, report, and quantify livestock production data. Relevant data will be shared with appropriate supply chain stakeholders and, ultimately, with the consumer via the Transparency Wise consumer app. TW will utilize their blockchain integration with IBM Food Trust TM to leverage the integrity of data collected.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the company's lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste has successfully been qualified by C4V's Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification program through testing in battery cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources
