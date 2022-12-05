Technology NewsInvesting News

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Howard Atkins to the board, effective December 5, 2022.

Mr. Atkins brings deep financial management, capital markets, transaction, foreign exchange, and public company experience to the Lake Resources Board. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake board and build the business for the long term. He has over 30 years of financial leadership experience, including 20 years serving as a CFO for organisations including Wells Fargo, New York Life Insurance Company, and Midlantic Bank Corporation.

Mr Atkins previously held senior roles at Chase Manhattan Bank, including as Head of Foreign Exchange and Markets Businesses for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and head of the bank's worldwide interest rate derivatives trading business.

He has served on the boards of Occidental Petroleum, whose markets included the US and South America; and Ingram Micro, a global technology and logistics company also with operations in the US and South America. He has served on the Human Resources, Audit, Finance, and Technology Committees during his public board service.

Mr Atkins holds an MA in Economics from Ohio State University and a BS in Mathematics from City College of New York.

"Mr. Atkin's experience in governance, financial control, and capital markets and his connections in energy markets will be vital as we move toward FID on Kachi," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said.

"We are fortunate to add Mr. Atkin's deep expertise as a global financial leader to the Lake board," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "We welcome his breadth of experience, oversight and guidance as we transition the business to a new stage of development and execution".

Mr. Dickson, who assumed the position of CEO in September 2022, is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

Mr. Atkins will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Mr. Atkins was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake ResourcesASX:LKETech Investing
LLKKF
Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cheemin BoLinn to the board of Lake Resources, effective December 5, 2022. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources board and build the business for the long term.

Dr. Bo-Linn is an accomplished CEO, former Fortune 100 operations executive, and board director with over 25 years of governance expertise at private organizations and public companies across the Americas and Europe. Her board leadership experience at public companies includes her appointment as Lead Independent Director, Chair of every major committee (Audit, Compensation, Nomination/Governance), Chair of Sustainability/ESG, and Chair of the Technology and Cybersecurity committees. Her related current board service includes Flux Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced sustainable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for industrial mobility fleets.

Dr. Bo-Linn has been recognized internationally for her achievements, including by The Financial Times in its 2021 "Top 100" global board director diversity list and the National Association of Corporate Directors in its 2019 "Top 50 Board of Directors" list, recognizing the most influential directors and corporate governance leaders with boardroom excellence in innovation and integrity. In recognition of her contribution to the scientific and technological communities, Dr. Bo-Linn was inducted into the international "Hall of Fame" for Women in Technology and was also named "Top Woman of Influence" by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Until recently, Dr. Bo-Linn was CEO of Peritus Partners, a valuation accelerator which also provided consulting and operations expertise in software (SaaS), IoT, mobile, and digital (analytics, marketing, e-commerce, supply chain, and cybersecurity). Previously, during her 20+ years in senior IBM executive roles, she led global teams as IBM's VP of Indu trial Sector/Electronics, responsible for IBM's software, semiconductor chips, storage, and consulting services.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow commented that considering the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains, which will bring a higher level of scrutiny to issues of sustainability in the lithium mining sector, the appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn is invaluable and timely.

"Dr. Bo-Linn brings highly relevant and extensive experience, particularly in sustainability, governance and the renewables supply chain," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "Her industry expertise along with her environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategies will position us for growth and the creation of shareholder value, as we transition to a new development stage."

Dr. Bo-Linn has a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) in Computer based Information Systems and Organizational Change from the University of Houston and was appointed as Visiting Professor at the joint Columbia University, London School of Business, and Hong Kong University EMBA/MBA program. She also completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Certificate Programme.

The appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multi-billion dollar resource projects.

Dr. Bo-Linn will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Dr. Bo-Linn was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Lake Resources NL Appoints Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Freeman as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Lake Resources. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

Mr. Freeman is a highly accomplished legal executive with over 30 years' experience in leading global companies.

His extensive experience leadership experience includes serving as Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary for McDermott International; General Counsel and Executive Vice President for Technip S.A.; Global Ethics and Compliance Director for Baker Hughes, in addition to other legal and compliance positions within that organization. Mr. Freeman has also served as Prosecuting Attorney for the U.S. Office of Special Counsel and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

In this role, Mr. Freeman will lead the Company's legal and compliance functions and provide strategic guidance to the Board of Directors and executive management team.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow said as the company transitions from exploration stage to execution, enhancing its governance, compliance and controls is mission critical.

"Mr. Freeman's world class legal and compliance experience will be invaluable as Lake expands its business and continues its transformation."

Lake CEO David Dickson adds "Mr. Freeman brings a wealth of global experience spanning our sector and beyond. He joins us at a critical time and will play a key role working with me, our Board and the rest of our team as we continue to grow and strengthen the company."

Mr. Freeman holds a JD from the Washington & Lee University School of Law, and B.B.A. from The University of Texas, Austin.

The appointment of Mr. Freeman follows the appointment of Mr David Dickson in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Chairmans Annual General Meeting Address and Presentation

Lake Resources NL Chairmans Annual General Meeting Address and Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Stuart Crow, I am a fellow shareholder and currently the Executive Chairman of Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF). I'm very pleased to report to you on the recent activity of your company, it's been a year of significant transition for Lake Resources.

This year has been one of significant achievement and change for Lake as the momentum gathers for a move to electrification of transport. Your company has achieved a great deal.

We have seen continued growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) sales with recent numbers up nearly seventy percent year on year. It's expected that annual sales will surge to close around 11m EV sales in 2023. Volume growth and demand continues to rise strongly but still the global supply chain is challenged by battery raw material shortages. Deficits are now evident across the supply chain and are expected to remain in place toward the end of the decade at least with limited new supply coming to market as demand surges.

Activity in 2023 for Lake has been two-fold with activity on site and corporately as we look to build out the executive team and board bringing in new skills and experience as we to move toward execution of the development strategy.

In this year, 2023, we intend to deliver the following outcomes for shareholders:

1) Finalisation of the demonstration plant test work expected to be finalised early in 2023 with initial samples converted into final Lithium Carbonate.

2) DFS, ESIA completion.

3) Advancing project financing discussions to a Final Investment Decision

4) Expanded exploration activity & test work across three other projects in Jujuy.

5) An expanded Board and Executive team bringing additional skills and experience to guide the company through to project execution.

We will finish the year in a very strong financial position having secured Conditional Framework Agreements with SK On and WMC Energy for offtake up to 50,000 tpa that will come with a significant investment to assist with the equity required for project funding upon Final Investment Decision, a strong cash balance and a commitment from our technology provider Lilac Solutions to fund their share of project finance as we move to commence construction at Kachi.

The rising prices of lithium in global markets delivers an exceptional opportunity for your company. Lake is now one of only a few companies with near term production ambitions that remain independent, and we intend to remain so as supply chain issues come to the fore. We are also one of only a few with additional projects to bring to market in the years ahead which provides shareholders with considerable potential organic growth.

With increased efforts underway to build out new home-grown supply chains across Europe and North America we see a significant opportunity to be a part of that growth.

With an expanded executive team, we intend to aggressively pursue the expansion of the three brine projects in Jujuy with an intention to deliver higher volumes to market as the deficit grows later in the decade. We remain committed to bring these new projects to market with a sense of urgency to deliver an aspirational target of 100,000 tpa or more lithium product by 2030. Your board is confident in delivering this target as Lake has the benefit of using Ion Exchange Extraction to extract the lithium from the brines delivering much higher recoveries than traditional methods whilst requiring less freshwater usage and a scalable process delivering a sustainably produced high purity product that is keenly sought by the market.

I would also like to focus on the new executive team being built by our new CEO/Managing Director David Dickson who will make a presentation following the official part of the meeting. We are fortunate to have been able to recruit a number of highly motivated professionals to our team with vast experience in delivering large scale projects into production, I welcome David and his team to our company and look to the coming year with excitement as we move your company from a focus on exploration to one of construction and project execution.

I would like to thank shareholders for their ongoing continued support of their company. Whilst we have achieved a lot this year the lithium sector remains volatile, but we remain focused on our long-term goal of production at Kachi and expansion of the three other projects in Jujuy.

This year we have also welcomed a growing number of institutional investors onto our register for the first time as we entered the ASX 300 and more recently ASX 200 indices. International interest in our company continues to grow as we move to complete test work at the Kachi Demonstration Plant, and I anticipate strong conversion of this interest into active participation in our company as results come to hand as we seek to continually de-risk the project and move toward construction phase.

Our company could not have achieved the growth and success it has over the last 12 months without a great team on the ground in Argentina, here in Australia and more recently the United States. My thanks to all employees, partners, consultants, and bankers globally and of course my fellow board members for their commitment through trying and disruptive times, I am truly grateful for your continued support and for the great work you do, thank you.

The year ahead, whilst challenging, I suspect will be the company's most formative year yet as we move toward financing and construction phase of the Kachi project and continued development of other projects.

I look to the coming year with great anticipation and pride as a founding shareholder as your company strives to become one of the world's significant suppliers of high purity lithium products.

Thank you.
Stuart Crow
Executive Chairman
Lake Resources NL

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/O5KA33HI



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Provides Kachi Project Contract Update

Lake Resources NL Provides Kachi Project Contract Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to advise that a contract amendment has been signed to resolve the dispute between Lilac Solutions ("Lilac") and Lake Resources ("Lake"). This amendment allows the teams to reset the relationship and jointly focus on delivery of the world class Kachi Project which will lead the industry in terms of high-quality Lithium produced with a minimal environmental footprint. In resolving the dispute, Lake and Lilac have agreed to an amended timeline which both are confident can be achieved; as before, Lake will have certain buy back rights if Lilac does not meet agreed testing criteria in a timely manner.

Lilac and Lake continue work at the Kachi Project Demonstration Plant, with performance of the plant in line with expectations. The Demonstration Plant has now produced more than 15% of the total Demonstration Plant forecast output in the short period since the Plant came online this quarter. 20,000 litres of LiCl have been produced to date and ongoing production is proceeding, consistent with the Demonstration Plant's planned operational schedule.

The Demonstration Plant is currently operating continuously at 90 percent of steady state capacity, volume, and production. Hatch Ltd engineering personnel will travel to Argentina to observe and validate the operations of demonstration plant in steady state in coming weeks.

The Kachi Demonstration Plant continues to produce in-spec LiCl solution between 1900 and 3800 mg/L.

Previous testing on Kachi brines at Lilac's California headquarters Oakland delivered 1400-2354mg/L.

Lilac Solutions is preparing samples for shipment to Saltworks and Lilac's facility in Oakland CA for conversion into Lithium Carbonate.

Lake CEO and MD David Dickson said the progress and test work being achieved was promising.

"We are fortunate to be working with Lilac as our partner, who is equally interested in doing things differently so we can efficiently deliver the large volumes of high-quality lithium chemicals needed by battery makers.

"Importantly, this lithium can be produced cleanly and in a way that respects and involves local communities and protects the environment.

"Lilac has worked extensively with Kachi brine since 2020, generating the data needed for engineering studies. These next steps, along with the strong alignment of our companies, are quite encouraging," he said.

Lilac Solutions CEO David Snydacker commented, "Lilac and Lake are working together closely to set a new standard for pace of project development in the lithium industry. Progressing the on-site plant from completion of construction to shipping of on-spec bulk samples of lithium chloride in just two months is significantly faster than conventional projects move, where commissioning of evaporation ponds typically takes many years. We expect to continue to improve upon the traditional project development timeline as we advance toward commercial production, ultimately bringing the Kachi project on-line years ahead of competing projects. This will put the Kachi project in an excellent position to supply the lithium raw material urgently needed by automakers and capture the high prices we see in the market due to the failure of conventional approaches."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints Ms Karen Greene SVP to Lead Investor Relations

Lake Resources NL Appoints Ms Karen Greene SVP to Lead Investor Relations

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Greene to lead investor relations at Lake Resources. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

- Successful in building and implementing investor relations programs, targeting and transforming the investor base.

- Extensive capital markets experience.

- A proven track record in strategic marketing and communications campaigns.

- Seasoned leader of business transformation and growth.

- ESG experience.

Ms Greene is an accomplished investor relations executive with over 20 years' experience in leading US companies.
Her investor relations leadership experience includes Senior Vice President, Global Client Experience and Corporate Communications, member of Senior Leadership Team at Q4 Inc, Toronto; and as Managing Director, Public Investor Relations at Hamilton Lane Corp and Actua Corporation in the US.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains meant the lithium mining sector would be scrutinized more closely in terms of its sustainability and that the appointment of Ms Greene with experience in US markets recognized this.

"She also has hands-on experience in helping companies grow and mature - as well as branding and marketing expertise as we progress our cleaner way of producing lithium.

Lake CEO David Dickson said that as Lake evolved through its next chapter of growth, it recognized the importance of communicating Lake's strategy, progress, and milestones with the investment community, and continuing to build strong relationships with current and prospective shareholders.

Ms Greene has an M.B.A., Boston University and Temple University, Dean's List; and B.A., Political Science, Dean's List, University of Rochester and the Universite de Sorbonne, Paris, France.

The appointment of Ms Greene follows the appointment of Mr David Dickson in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko announces Flow-Through Financing, Annual and Special Meeting Notice and Corporate Update

Lomiko announces Flow-Through Financing, Annual and Special Meeting Notice and Corporate Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to offer up to 17,500,000 flow-through units at $0.04 (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $700,000. The Company would also like to provide a corporate update on the Annual and Special Meeting and the previously announced sale of wholly-owned subsidiary Lomiko Technologies Inc.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director of Lomiko Metals: "We are pleased to announce the flow-through financing of up to $700,000 will be used to further our La Loutre and regional natural flake graphite exploration campaign and prospects at the Bourier lithium project. 2023 is a year to build on all our operational milestones and position ourselves for the significant doubling in investment into Electric Vehicles by automakers, forecast to be nearly $1.2 trillion in 2023, according to Reuters. In addition, demand growth for graphite is forecast to increase to 40% year on year, according to Fastmarkets, from 30% a year ago. Lomiko is well positioned in Quebec as a responsible operator developing a secure supply of graphite projects in Southern Quebec."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Montfort Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Montfort delivers record Q3 revenue and record net comprehensive income;
completes acquisition of Langhaus Financial after quarter end~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including a Large Interval of 4.49% Cg Drilled Over 144.3m Including 8.43% Cg Over 55.5m in the Battery Zone

Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including a Large Interval of 4.49% Cg Drilled Over 144.3m Including 8.43% Cg Over 55.5m in the Battery Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the sixth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005428/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended September 31, 2022 and 2021. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Q2 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Reports Positive Cash Flow in Q3

ScreenPro Reports Positive Cash Flow in Q3

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the third quarter. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the quarterly results ending September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022").

Q3 2022 Financial Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Announces TSXV Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Premier Health Announces TSXV Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announced today that the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") has accepted the Corporation's application for its normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB ") for a portion of its outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ") as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time. The Corporation's NCIB will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the NCIB, Premier Health may repurchase up to a maximum of 1,428,571 Common Shares representing approximately a value of $500,000 at the current market price and 7% of its public float, where the aggregate public float as at November 14, 2022, was 19,664,860 Common Shares. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the TSXV, based on the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The NCIB will be funded using existing cash resources and any Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×