Labyrinth Resources

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) ) refers to the ASX announcement dated March 1, 2024 regarding the sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash (also see ASX release dated February 2, 2024 for details of agreement).

Under the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’) with Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd (‘GPWA’), the rescheduled settlement date was March 29, 2024.

Labyrinth advises that the parties to the SPA are working through the Conditions of the SPA and will advise upon resolution.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL)

Labyrinth Resources


Labyrinth Resources
