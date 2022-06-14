Iron Investing News

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX:LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022 and is to be paid on July 26, 2022 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

iron ore mining process

3 Biggest ASX Iron Companies in 2022

Like many industries, the mining industry was impacted by the pandemic, but for iron ore, the effect was slightly different.

Since 2016 the price of iron had been on a slow steady rise; however, in the spring and early summer of 2021, iron ore spiked to a high of AU$294.03. This lasted only a short while as prices plummeted to AU$131.97 in the latter half of 2021.

This was the result of demand and supply chains playing cat and mouse. In response to the pandemic, China — the world’s biggest producer of steel — began major construction to keep the economy afloat. Iron ore suppliers around the world were short-staffed and unable to keep up with the demand due to COVID-19. Large demand and short supply meant higher prices, but when the suppliers finally returned to work, the demand was no longer present. Production was also paused during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $15.1 million or about CDN. $19.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders.  LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Financial Performance

Types of Iron Ore: Hematite vs. Magnetite

Knowing about the different types of iron ore is useful for investors interested in the space.

Iron, a key material in steel and other applications, is most often found in hematite and magnetite ores, though goethite, limonite and siderite ores are also common sources.

Below the Investing News Network has put together an overview of some basic information about hematite and magnetite ores, including what they are and where they’re found. Keep reading to learn more.

iron ore mine

Iron Ore in Australia

It is more common than air, but invaluable to our society. We use it to build, craft and make steel and other alloys, and it shows up in everything from buildings to utensils.

Iron is one of the fundamental elements used by humans. It makes sense, then, to consider iron as an investment opportunity. The ubiquity of the metal, not just in our environment, but in our daily life, shows off its value. That value can be translated into an investor's portfolio.

When we specifically talk about iron in Australia, we are talking about the largest export in the country — it just narrowly edges out coal. Both the price and the production of iron has increased over the past five years, with most of Australia's iron being produced in Western Australia.

