Vizsla Copper Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 10, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:


Votes For

Votes Against


Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Mark J. Fuller

23,044,140

93.37 %

1,636,860

6.63 %

Douglas F. McCutcheon

23,547,618

95.41 %

1,133,382

4.59 %

Dorothea E. Mell

23,544,310

95.39 %

1,136,690

4.61 %

William H. McNeil

18,647,305

75.55 %

6,033,695

24.45 %

Sandra L. Rosch

22,750,680

92.18 %

1,930,320

7.82 %

John F. Tuer

23,783,894

96.37 %

897,106

3.63 %

Patricia M. Volker

20,433,832

82.79 %

4,247,168

17.21 %


Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (" IOC ") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the first quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.30 million tonnes, comprised of 2.19 million tonnes of pellets and 2.11 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS).  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the first quarter of 2023 of 3.62 million tonnes, comprised of 1.95 million tonnes of pellets and 1.68 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto also announced that IOC's 2023 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 17.9 to 19.6 million tonnes remains unchanged.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - 2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE

 The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 and is to be paid on April 26, 2023 .

round iron bars

Top 10 Iron-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Iron ore prices have displayed volatility in the past few years as the world has dealt with the economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 lockdowns and rising levels of inflation.

Prices for the base metal reached a record high of over US$220 per metric ton (MT) in May 2021, but it wasn't long before they declined to a low point of US$84.50 in November of that year. At the time, analysts identified lower demand from China alongside rising supply levels as reasons why prices dropped so drastically in late 2021.

Iron ore prices had rebounded to the US$130 level as of early 2023, spurred on by supply issues in Australia and Brazil, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war; higher export duties in India and renewed demand from China also contributed to the commodity's higher prices. Bullish sentiment in the iron ore market is expected to continue throughout the year.

×