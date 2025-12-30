L3Harris Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.
The company will then host an earnings call on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com . A replay of the call will also be available on L3Harris.com following the event.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251230173523/en/
Tony Calderon
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170
Sara Banda
Media Relations
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927