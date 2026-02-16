L3Harris Receives New Contract to Power THAAD Interceptors

L3Harris Receives New Contract to Power THAAD Interceptors

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a new contract valued at nearly $400 million to produce additional solid rocket boost motors and Liquid Divert and Attitude Control Systems (LDACS) as a supplier to the prime contract for the Missile Defense Agency's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. THAAD is one of the nation's primary defenses against short, medium and intermediate-range missiles.

"THAAD is the only U.S. system designed to intercept targets outside and inside the atmosphere, making it a critical part of the United States' missile defense system," said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "THAAD is paramount to the security of this nation and our allies, and we are dedicated to delivering our proven propulsion for years to come."

THAAD is combat-proven and has a 100% success rate in intercept tests, with 17 for 17 THAAD system intercepts, since production began. In 2024, L3Harris announced it delivered the 1,000th solid rocket boost motor and 1,000th LDACS ahead of schedule.

L3Harris manufactures the THAAD solid rocket boost motor in Huntsville, Alabama, and Camden, Arkansas. The company manufactures the LDACS in Los Angeles. This highly responsive thruster system keeps THAAD's kinetic kill vehicle on target during the latter stages of an intercept.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about contract values are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :
Jessica Carlton
Missile Solutions
Jessica.Carlton@L3Harris.com
256-922-6185

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire

