L3Harris Awards CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Contract for Next Generation Jammer Low Band Program

L3Harris Awards CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Contract for Next Generation Jammer Low Band Program

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU), a leading manufacturer of structural assemblies in both the commercial and military defense aerospace markets, announced today that it received a fully definitized contract from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) totaling $13.6 million to deliver airborne pod structures. The previously announced undefinitized contract action (UCA) had a not-to-exceed of $12.1 million. This contract supports L3Harris' delivery of operational prototype pods to the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for fleet assessment and additional test assets for airworthiness and design verification. The NGJ-LB pods will fly on the EA-18G Growler and are integral to the Navy's plan to replace the aging ANALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System. CPI recently delivered the first Test Article to L3Harris and has been providing Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DFMA) engineering support since the program commenced in late 2024.

The Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) is an advanced airborne electronic warfare system. L3Harris' solution consolidates advanced processing with increased jamming capability and will be easier to maintain than the Navy's current system through a modular, open-system architecture that enables seamless upgrades. The L3Harris system will operate with joint and allied forces to provide growth capacity for future technology integration to stay ahead of adversarial capabilities.

"Working with our newest customer, L3Harris, on this transformational program has been rewarding. Knowing that our NGJ Low Band pods will join our NGJ Mid Band pods flying on every EA 18G Growler—supporting a mission that is critical to joint and coalition armed forces—makes this milestone especially meaningful," stated Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero  

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products.

Our OEM customers in the defense sector include (i) Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky Aircraft, for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK©, the MH-60 Seahawk, the CH-53E and the CH-53K King Stallion; (ii) RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon, for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers, the Advanced Tactical Pods, the MS-110 & TacSAR Reconnaissance Airborne Pods, Hypersonic Missile Wings, and B-52 Radar Modernization; (iii) L3Harris for the Next Generation Jammer Low-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers; (iv) Collins Aerospace, for RF Enclosures; (v) Northrop Grumman Corporation, for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, the Airborne Laser Mine Detection Pod, welded tubes, aerial refueling probes, and welded fluid tanks; and (vi) the DOD/USAF and the Defense Logistics Agency for the T-38 Pacer Classic and T-38 Talon. Our OEM customers in the civil aviation market include Embraer S.A. for the Phenom 300 and Phenom 100.

Our funded backlog of remaining performance obligations exceeds $95 million and the unfunded backlog of future orders for the expected duration of existing programs is $400 million. Our total backlog is $495 million.

Forward-looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements including statements regarding the Company's backlog, future performance, and other future events or expectations. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including, among others, the important factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on X @CPIAERO.

Contacts:   
Investor Relations Counsel CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
Alliance Advisors IR Robert Mannix
Jody Burfening Chief Financial Officer
(212) 838-3777 (631) 586-5200
cpiaero@allianceadvisors.com rmannix@cpiaero.com
  www.cpiaero.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

L3Harris Technologies Inc.LHXnyse:lhx
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Summit Royalties Secures Up to US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility; Provides Other Corporate Updates

NextSource Materials Announces Updated Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150k tpa of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

Related News

copper investing

Experts: Smart Investing in a Volatile Resource Market

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Secures Up to US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility; Provides Other Corporate Updates

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Updated Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150k tpa of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

gold investing

iMetal Resources Provides Update on Private Placement

copper investing

Rokmaster Options Undrilled Porphyry Copper Target in Northern Chile

critical minerals investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Grid Metals Rises 56 Percent