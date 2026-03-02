L3Harris Appoints Ken Sharp Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ken Bedingfield President of Missile Solutions

L3Harris Appoints Ken Sharp Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ken Bedingfield President of Missile Solutions

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced the appointment of Kenneth (Ken) Sharp as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 16. Kenneth (Ken) Bedingfield will focus exclusively on leading the Missile Solutions segment and rapidly scaling solid rocket motor manufacturing to meet the nation's urgent missile demand. He will also be responsible for the eventual initial public offering of Missile Solutions.

Sharp, 55, brings more than 30 years of financial leadership in defense and technology, with a proven record of driving growth and strengthening financial operations. He joins L3Harris from national security company Peraton Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President and CFO. Previously, Sharp was CFO of DXC Technology, a publicly traded global IT services company, and CFO of Northrop Grumman's Defense Systems business. He began his career as an auditor at Ernst & Young and is a veteran of the Marine Corps, having served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ken to our leadership team," said Christopher Kubasik, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. "He brings relevant expertise, operational rigor, and a deep appreciation for the responsibility we carry in serving our customers and warfighters. I'd also like to congratulate Ken Bedingfield, who will dedicate his full attention to leading Missile Solutions as it prepares for its initial public offering later this year. His experience, business knowledge and leadership will ensure accelerated production of solid rocket motors for critical defense programs."

"I am honored to join L3Harris at such an important time for the company and the industry," said Sharp. "L3Harris has an exceptional portfolio of mission-critical technologies and a strong commitment to innovation. I look forward to working alongside Chris and the leadership team to support our customers' missions and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statement about an initial public offering is forward-looking and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory developments and risks related to the proposed transaction with the Department of War. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact :
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

L3Harris Technologies Inc.LHXnyse:lhx
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Related News

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610