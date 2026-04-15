L3Harris Announces Billion Dollar Expansion to Boost Solid Rocket Motor Production in Orange County, Virginia

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and the Orange County Board of Supervisors have announced an agreement to further expand L3Harris' solid rocket motor production capacity at its site in Orange County with the creation of the Virginia Advanced Propulsion Facilities (VAPF).
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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, L3Harris VP Mark Farley, and state and local leaders announce major solid rocket motor expansion in Orange County.
The more than $1 billion expansion project, which builds on a previously announced expansion at the Orange County site, is expected to more than double the manufacturing space and create more than 350 jobs over the next five years.
"L3Harris' continued investments in solid rocket motor facilities are bolstering manufacturing capacity for key national defense programs," said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "With a talented workforce and a community committed to long-term success, our expanded presence in Virginia will deliver additional capability to the Department of War and our allies."
"I congratulate L3Harris on its historic expansion in Central Virginia," said Gov. Spanberger. "With a deep talent pipeline and strong track record in the defense and advanced manufacturing sectors, the Commonwealth is ready to fill the hundreds of new positions coming to Orange County. L3Harris exemplifies the kind of partnership that builds the future of Virginia, and we look forward to celebrating this investment for many years to come."
"On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and our Economic Development team, we are thrilled to recognize and support L3Harris' $1.265 Billion expansion and the creation of 350+ new jobs in Orange County. This is a transformational announcement that will benefit Orange County for decades," said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bryan Nicol. "L3Harris has been an important, long-time member of our business community – making their growth and continued investment here particularly gratifying. This project is a recognition of Orange County's strong business climate, its economic vitality and our region's qualified workforce. The Board is grateful to be receiving a grant from Governor Spanberger's Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund and support from the General Assembly's Major Employment Investment Project Approval Commission to bring this opportunity to the Commonwealth."
"I'm pleased to see L3Harris expanding its operations in Virginia, bringing hundreds of good-paying jobs to Orange County while strengthening manufacturing capacity for critical national defense programs," said Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va. "This investment will more than double their footprint and build on a long track record of success in the region. I look forward to continuing to partner with L3Harris to support this growth, create new opportunities for our workforce, and advance the aerospace innovation that drives both our economy and our national security."
L3Harris plans to construct new facilities at the site to support key solid rocket motor production operations spanning multiple Department of War programs. The VAPF will support company operations such as mixing, grinding, casting and final assembly.
L3Harris' site in Virginia currently has 256,000 square feet of manufacturing space and serves as the company's Center of Excellence for Propellant Research and Small to Medium-sized Solid Rocket Motor Production.
L3Harris is also modernizing and expanding solid rocket motor production at its sites in Camden, Arkansas, and Huntsville, Alabama. The company's ongoing investments in new facilities, equipment and processes will enable it to double, triple and quadruple solid rocket motor production rates for a range of key programs.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about production rates are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts :
Meaghan Cox
Missile Solutions
Meaghan.Cox@L3Harris.com
256-690-9626
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927