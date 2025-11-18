L3Harris and EDGE Group to Collaborate on Defense Technology Programs in UAE

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) and EDGE Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further their collaboration in the UAE. This preliminary agreement serves as a strategic platform for developing innovative solutions that contribute to the UAE's growing defense capabilities and expands L3Harris' operational involvement in the Middle East and globally.

L3Harris and EDGE will jointly pursue national and regional defense opportunities, with the MOU laying a framework for joint research and development in artificial intelligence and autonomy and for deploying these technologies.

"Partnerships are a hallmark of our Trusted Disruptor strategy, and EDGE is the kind of disruptive innovator we're seeking to collaborate with," said Christopher Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. "Together, we'll accelerate the development and delivery of the advanced solutions the UAE needs to confront emerging threats."

"Partnering with L3Harris will provide the groundwork for further close collaboration in critical areas supporting EDGE's product development roadmap, particularly in domains where we are rapidly progressing," said Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group. "Growth through such mutually beneficial cooperation enables us to be perpetually ready to develop and deliver breakthrough solutions that meet the requirements of our global customers."

L3Harris has provided capabilities to customers in the UAE for more than 35 years and currently maintains a corporate office in Abu Dhabi.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

About EDGE Group

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security. For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

