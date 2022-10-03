Chromium Investing News

KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) ("KWG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that on September 30, 2022 it gave notice to all holders of Series 2021 Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures") that it has elected to convert all principal and accrued interest owing on the Debentures aggregating $6,609,419.86 into shares and warrants on November 2, 2022.

Under the terms of the Debentures, KWG has the option, exercisable at any time after September 29, 2022, on 30 days' notice, to convert the principal amount owing under the Debentures, together with interest on the amount being converted, into units (each a "Unit") at a price of $15.00 per Unit, with each such Unit currently (following the 3:1 subdivision of multiple voting shares of the Corporation on November 5, 2021) being comprised of six (6) multiple voting shares in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Multiple Voting Share") and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each such Warrant enabling its holder to acquire three (3) Multiple Voting Shares from treasury upon payment of $3.20 per share at any time on or before the earlier of: (i) December 15, 2023, or (ii) two (2) business days after completion of a take-over bid or a merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other form of business combination as a result of which the shareholders of the Corporation immediately prior to the completion of such bid or business combination do not own a majority of votes attaching to the voting securities of the Corporation or of the resulting issuer, as the case may be, or do not have the power to elect a majority of the directors of the Corporation or of the resulting issuer, as the case may be, after completion of such bid or business combination.

By mailing notices on September 30, 2022 (such notices being deemed to be given on the next business day, namely on October 3, 2022), KWG will, on November 2, 2022, complete the conversion of all of the principal amount of $5,862,053.51 of Debentures currently outstanding and $747,366.35 of accrued interest, aggregating $6,609,419.86, into 2,643,767 Multiple Voting Shares and 440,628 Warrants.

KWG:

KWG is the Owner of the Black Horse chromite project (part of the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" properties). Bold Ventures Inc. is carried through exploration of the former Fancamp claims for 10%. KWG holds a 15% vested interest in the McFaulds copper/zinc project and a vested 30% interest in the Big Daddy chromite project. KWG also owns 100% of CCC which staked mining claims between Aroland, Ontario (near Nakina) and the Ring of Fire. CCC has conducted a surveying and soil testing program to assess the prospects for the engineering and construction of a railroad along that route between the Ring of Fire and Aroland, Ontario. CCC engaged Cormorant Utilities and Rail-Veyor Technologies for Engineering Proposals for the construction of a transportation and utility corridor within the route and has received those proposals. KWG has also acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP has acquired two chromite-refining patents in Canada and one in each of the USA, South Africa and Kazakhstan, and is prosecuting an application in Turkey.

For further information, please contact: 
Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ info@kwgresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and KWG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities that may be described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Acquires Securities of KWG Resources Inc.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Acquires Securities of KWG Resources Inc.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") is pleased to announce that, on September 1, 2022, KWG Resources Inc. (" KWG "), an exploration stage mining company headquartered in Ontario, issued the following securities to Fancamp: (a) a secured convertible promissory note of KWG (the " Secured Convertible Promissory Note ") in the aggregate principal amount of C$34,500,000 (the " Principal Amount "), convertible into multiple voting shares in the capital of KWG (" MVS "); and (b) warrants (the " Warrants ") to purchase MVS. The Secured Convertible Promissory Note and the Warrants were issued by KWG to Fancamp as partial consideration for the acquisition by KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) mining claims located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Closing of the Sale of Fancamp's Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Closing of the Sale of Fancamp's Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) and KWG Resources Inc. (" KWG ") (CSE: KWG, KWG.A; FSE: KW61) are pleased to announce that, further to their joint press releases dated July 21, 2022 and August 10, 2022, they have closed the sale (the " Transaction ") by Fancamp to KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) "legacy" mining claims (the " Mining Claims ") that cover approximately four (4) square kilometers, overlying the axis of the Ring of Fire intrusion, host to all the known chromite deposits located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

KWG Purchase from Fancamp to Proceed to Closing as Bold Ventures Waives Right of First Refusal

KWG Purchase from Fancamp to Proceed to Closing as Bold Ventures Waives Right of First Refusal

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) and KWG Resources Inc. (" KWG ") (CSE: KWG, KWG.A; FSE: KW6) are pleased to announce that Bold Ventures Inc. (" Bold ") (TSXV: BOL) has delivered a signed waiver in respect of its right of first refusal to acquire Fancamp interests in the four Koper Lake-McFaulds mining claims that contain the Black Horse chromite discovery, which KWG has offered to acquire from Fancamp as previously announced (the " Proposed Transaction "). The receipt of Bold's waiver will enable Fancamp and KWG to proceed with the Proposed Transaction, which is currently scheduled for closing on or prior to August 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including any regulatory approvals or filings. For more details on the Proposed Transaction, please refer to the joint news release of Fancamp and KWG dated July 21, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Binding Agreement for the Sale of Fancamp's Beneficial Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Binding Agreement for the Sale of Fancamp's Beneficial Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC) ("Fancamp") and KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW61) ("KWG") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding agreement dated July 20, 2022 with respect to a proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") involving the sale by Fancamp to KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) mining claims (the "Mining Claims") located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario.

The consideration payable by KWG to Fancamp for the purchase of the Mining Claims and the Fancamp Closing Payment (as defined below) will consist of: (a) the issuance by KWG to Fancamp (or otherwise as Fancamp may direct to be held in trust for Fancamp) of a secured convertible promissory note (the "Secured Convertible Promissory Note") in the principal amount of C$34.5 million (the "Principal Amount"), having the principal terms set out below; (b) the issuance by KWG to Fancamp of such number of warrants (the "Consideration Warrants") to purchase multiple voting shares of KWG ("MVS") equal to one-half (1/2) of the Principal Amount divided by the ten (10) day volume-weighted average trading price of the MVS and the subordinate voting shares of KWG ending on the trading day immediately prior to the date of the binding agreement (such volume-weighted average trading price, the "Base Conversion Price"); and (c) the grant by KWG to Fancamp of a 2.0% net smelter return royalty (one-quarter of which may be purchased by KWG at any time for C$5 million and the next one-quarter of which will be subject to a right of first refusal in favour of KWG) on any direct or indirect interest in the Mining Claims held by KWG on and after the closing date (the "Royalty").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Top 5 Chromium-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Top 5 Chromium-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Chromium is a hard, brittle gray metal with both a high melting point and corrosion resistance.

Those characteristics make it a key element in stainless steel production. In fact, chromium producers sell about 60 percent of their output to the steel industry.

The steel industry consumes chromium somewhat indirectly in that stainless steel production requires ferrochrome, an alloy of chromium and iron that contains 50 to 70 percent chromium by weight. Essentially, chromium is used to produce ferrochrome, which is then used to make steel.

How to Invest in Chromium

How to Invest in Chromium

Chromium is a tough, gray material that has a high resistance to heat, corrosion and decomposition.

It is one of the more durable metals available, and is an integral component in stainless steel, which is used in infrastructure and machinery and supports construction activity around the world.

Although it's not as well known as some metals, chromium can be a compelling investment opportunity. To help those interested in the space, we’ve put together a brief guide on chromium supply and demand dynamics. Read on to learn more about how to start investing in this industrial metal.

KWG Resources Inc.

KWG Resources Inc.

KWG Resources Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of base and precious metals and in the development of a transportation link to access the areas where these are located. It also has interests in technology relating to the production of chromium iron alloys. The company is focused on the development of chromite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario, Canada. Its properties include Black Horse, Big Daddy claims, Koper Lake, and McFaulds Lake.

Chromium Investing

Hurricane Forces Elementis to Temporarily Halt Chromium Plant

English chromium producer Elementis (LSE:ELM) has temporarily shut down its Castle Hayne plant due to ongoing clean-up efforts and after effects of Hurricane Florence.

The Castle Hayne plant is located in North Carolina, which saw widespread flooding when Hurricane Florence made landfall earlier this month.

JSE:BAU

Chrome Miner Bauba Optimistic for Year Ahead

Despite chrome prices remaining relatively flat, African miner Bauba Platinum (JSE:BAU) remains optimistic that a potential demand increase may be on the horizon for 2019.

Bauba’s hopeful forecast is the result of a planned underground production ramp-up at the company’s Moeijelijk mine and the commissioning of a new wash plant.

JSE:BAU

Bauba Platinum Signs Chromite Offtake Agreement

South African platinum miner Bauba Platinum (JSE:BAU) has formally signed a chromite ore commodity purchase contract with two private South African companies.

The deal gives Gerald Metals and Pelagic Resources proprietary access to chrome ore for the run of mine. Bauba’s chromite is 40 percent Cr2O3 and produced at the company’s Moeijelijk mine.

