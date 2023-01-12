Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Korean Cathode Manufacturer Reports Battery Cell Test Using RecycLiCo Cathode Precursor Material

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or "the Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize the lithium-ion battery recycling industry.

The Company's recycled-upcycled precursor cathode active material (" Precursor ") has been successfully used by a Korean cathode manufacturer to create battery cells that demonstrate the same level of performance as commercial precursor material. Battery cell performance was validated using industry-standard metrics and benchmarked against multiple other recycled precursor and commercial precursor products.

The Korean cathode manufacturer reported that the battery cell using RecycLiCo's recycled-upcycled NMC811 (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) precursor outperformed other recycled cathode precursor materials and performed at the level of commercial NMC811 precursor material. RecycLiCo's commercial battery-quality precursor was produced directly from battery production scrap and black mass samples using the Company's novel closed-loop RecycLiCo process.

"These results not only validate our technological lead but also showcase the potential of our strategic business model that enables potential cathode and battery manufacturer partners to reintegrate recycled battery-ready materials while gaining economic and environmental benefits," commented Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. "We are excited to explore potential partnership opportunities and further advance technical due diligence with the Korean manufacturer as we push the boundaries of sustainability and innovation in the battery materials industry."

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

TSXV: AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE 2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., formerly American Manganese, a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"). The name change better reflects the Company's core competencies and mission in lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling and clearly communicates the Company's commercial opportunities to potential partners and shareholders

The Company's common shares began trading on the various stock exchanges on October 3, 2022, under the new name. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchanges will remain the same. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 75629Y108 and the new ISIN number will be CA75629Y1088.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has consented to the Company proceeding with the change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

The Company will be proceeding with its name change and expects to complete the process in the coming weeks. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchange will remain the same, after completion of the name change. On the TSXV the symbol will remain unchanged as "AMY"; on the OTCQB it will remain unchanged as "AMYZF"; and on the FSE it will remain unchanged at "2AM".

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved over 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese from lithium-ion battery production scrap

During the demonstration plant's leach stage testing, various operating parameters were investigated to determine the optimal conditions and collect data for ongoing commercial plant design and planning. Analysis of a range of leach data showed that the successful extraction results were achieved.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Highlights CO2 Emission Savings for Lithium Production

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to highlight the Company's advanced battery recycling and upcycling process's potential ability to produce less carbon-dioxide ("CO2") equivalent emissions than traditional extraction methods (i.e. mining and refining), when producing lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LHM"). The findings were reported in the life cycle assessment ("LCA") completed by Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy

Minviro estimates that for every kilogram of LHM being produced, the RecycLiCo process would potentially release 3.3 kg of CO2 equivalent emissions whereas traditional mining and refining would release an estimated 12.7 kg of CO2 emissions, based on industry averages. This means that on average, for every 100,000 new electric vehicle battery packs produced using LHM from the RecycLiCo process, potentially 40,570 tonnes (roughly the weight of 300 blue whales) of CO2 equivalent emissions may be avoided.1

Lake Resources NL Provides Operational Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces it has made important progress towards key operational milestones, while strengthening the organization and its Board with the addition of critical expertise.
Reorganization

To better position the Company for success as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi project, and further develop the future opportunities of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, Lake has expanded its operating team significantly, adding technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering experts, to oversee the technical requirements of this next stage of development.

Strategic and structural organizational changes have been put in place to optimize the productivity of this team.

These changes included the division of the role of operational oversight into two main areas of responsibility: 1) Process Plant Development and Operations; and 2) Field Development and Evaluation.

In addition to these changes, Gautam Parimoo, previously Chief Operating Officer, has left the organization.

Kachi Project Update

As announced to the ASX earlier this week, Lilac has achieved two important milestones of the Kachi Pilot Plant Agreement and Saltworks is expected to complete the conversion of the 40,000 litres of LiCl to Lithium Carbonate over the next months.

After an extensive drilling program Lake also reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

This further supports the Lake Resources business plan to produce 50,000 tpa (tonnes per annum) of Lithium Carbonate.

Considering this material resource upgrade, and with a new team now in place, the Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on early in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is continuing to advance its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs, which were previously announced to the ASX in October 2022.

Enhanced Board of Directors

Also previously announced to the ASX, Lake has added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to its Board in recent months. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLing and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

"We are pleased with the progress we are seeing at Kachi, especially regarding the recent update on the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate, and the good progress by our partner Lilac in developing and operating the demonstration plant," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources.

"With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization, and the enrichment of our Board, we are well-positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

"We look forward to producing high-quality, sustainable lithium for our customers and delivering value to all of our stakeholders".



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

~The new appointment comes as TIMIA founder and CEO, Mike Walkinshaw , focuses on leading Montfort Capital, TIMIA's parent company~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce Monique Morden as the new President of TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA"), a wholly-owned Montfort company. Founder and former CEO of TIMIA, Mike Walkinshaw is now primarily focusing on his role as CEO of Montfort .

Lake Resources NL Kachi M&I Resource Update 2.2mT LCE 3.1mT Inferred Resource

Lake Resources NL Kachi M&I Resource Update 2.2mT LCE 3.1mT Inferred Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource for the Kachi lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource is based on drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the project. The company is currently in the process of installing test production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the project DFS.

Highlights

- Additional drilling has upgraded and increased confidence in the resource in the central area of the salar, with Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources of 2.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m over 81 km2.

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred resources of 3.1 Mt LCE defined over 117 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 700 m and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The lithium grade of the Measured resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 212 mg/L lithium, the Indicated resource immediately southeast is 178 mg/l lithium, and the surrounding Inferred resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 198 mg/L lithium.

- Properties are 100% owned by Kachi Lithium PTY Ltd, in which Lake has a 90% interest and Lilac has a 10% interest.

- Additional assays are awaited to expand the area of high confidence (M&I) resources.

Project background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 Mt of LCE over an area of 61 km2, surrounded by an Inferred resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2. The resource was defined from 50 m to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to 400 m depth across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional geophysics will shortly commence to define extensions of the brine body and to define in more detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the project.

To view full project details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U06630NM



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce the on-time achievement of key milestones for Project Kachi. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with a minimal environmental footprint.

As outlined in the agreement between Lilac and Lake, Lilac has successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, and therefore has met all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac is in the process of being shipped to Saltworks and converted to lithium carbonate, after which it will be independently tested for purity.

Lake CEO and Managing Director David Dickson said the achievement of these milestones demonstrated the significant promise of Project Kachi.

"Lilac has proven to be an exceptional partner to work with in our joint pursuit of the efficient and cleaner delivery of high-quality lithium, which is in increasingly high demand by battery makers," said Mr. Dickson.

"We are pleased with our accomplishments to date and are intently focused on the next stages of this project. Above all, we are proud of the work we and Lilac have achieved thus far to innovate the production of lithium in a way that is inclusive and respectful of the local communities in which we operate, and protective of the environment."

Lilac Solutions CEO David Snydacker commented: "Lilac's ion exchange technology is revolutionizing lithium extraction, and we are very excited to ship these first truckloads of lithium chloride produced on site at the Kachi project. Increasing the global supply of lithium is critical for our energy transformation, and we are proud of our progress in building an environmentally- and socially responsible lithium supply chain. We look forward to future achievements alongside Lake Resources."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 620,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.085 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 9, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 9th 2024 and the final third on January 9th, 2025

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Lomiko's Shoulder Sampling Outlines 210.9 Meters of Graphite Mineralization Grading 7.09% Cg at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec

Lomiko's Shoulder Sampling Outlines 210.9 Meters of Graphite Mineralization Grading 7.09% Cg at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce shoulder sampling results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005785/en/

