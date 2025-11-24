Kopin to Unveil Wireless Simulated Binoculars at I/ITSEC 2025

Visit Booth #2423 to experience VR head-mounted displays (HMDS) for modern-day training
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, is proud to announce it will unveil a prototype of its new wireless simulated binoculars at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2025, held in Orlando, Florida, from December 1-4, 2025.
At Booth #2423, Kopin will publicly reveal its high-resolution wireless simulated binoculars, targeted at defense and commercial training and simulation applications. The virtual binoculars, powered by a computer image generator, will feature integrated positional and directional tracking sensors to deliver highly realistic simulations of fielded counterparts. Leveraging Kopin's high-resolution color OLED displays—and paired with proprietary viewing optics, the prototype offers exceptional visual fidelity and immersive performance. The premium wireless binoculars round out Kopin's well-established line of Training & Simulation binoculars, which include the legacy Scout 35 and Ranger 35/47 products from the acquisition of NVIS, in 2017.
Kopin will showcase live demonstrations of VR HMDS and simulated military equipment, all powered by our cutting-edge microdisplay and optical technologies. Kopin's advanced solutions bring realism and depth to training environment enhancing mission readiness through immersive learning. In addition to the featured head-tracked simulated binoculars, guests will experience live demonstrations of:
- Virtual binoculars for all scenarios including night-time and low-light scenarios
- High resolution binocular 3D VR head mounted display (HMD)
- Simulated armored vehicle binocular display
"We're excited to showcase how Kopin's advanced microdisplays and optical systems are transforming immersive training environments," said Daniel Rowell, Director of Business Development, Kopin. "I/ITSEC is the ideal platform to demonstrate our commitment to mission-ready innovation and next-generation visualization for defense and enterprise applications."
To pre-schedule a demonstration or meeting with the Kopin team, please contact Lsafran@kopin.com .
Registration for the event can be obtained at: https://tinyurl.com/382j64cd . For a free "Exhibits Only" pass use code: EXHVIP25. This will allow free access to the exhibition hall during the show days and exhibit hall hours.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to our belief that the transaction will be consummated for approximately $41.0 million. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
