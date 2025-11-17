Kopin to Participate in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 18th, 2025

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, is pleased to announced that the Company will be participating in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held on November 18th, 2025 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.
Institutional investors attending the conference are welcome to request a 1-on-1 meeting with company management via their Craig-Hallum salesperson.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
