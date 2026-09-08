Kopin Secures $2.4M Order for OLED Microdisplays for International Thermal Weapon Sight Program

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced it has received a $2.4 million order from a leading international thermal weapon sight manufacturer for its advanced OLED microdisplay technology. The displays will be integrated into a next‑generation thermal weapon sight program, enhancing situational awareness and operational performance for end users.
Kopin's highly efficient OLED microdisplays are engineered for portable thermal imaging systems, offering ultra‑compact size, low power consumption, and exceptional image clarity - all critical attributes for mobile defense applications. The high‑resolution display will deliver essential visual information to operators, improving rapid target identification - a tactical advantage in demanding environments.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q4 2026 over a six‑month fulfillment period. Kopin anticipates follow‑on orders as the customer advances through additional phases of its program.
"We are proud to support this important international program with our high‑performance OLED microdisplay technology," said Iwan Dodd, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kopin. "Thermal weapon sights demand exceptional clarity, reliability, and power efficiency, and our displays are purpose‑built for these mission‑critical applications. This represents market affirmation of Kopin's recently announced investment to bring the entire OLED display manufacturing process in-house. In addition it further strengthens our presence in the global defense market and positions the company for meaningful follow‑on opportunities."
Kopin has a history of supporting NATO friendly international defense programs, supplying advanced microdisplay technologies for imaging, targeting, and soldier‑borne systems. This latest order reinforces Kopin's position as a trusted partner to international OEMs and integrators and reflects the growing investment in modernizing defense capabilities.
Forward Looking Statements
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Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements are detailed in the Company's most recent form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This press release includes forward looking statements regarding Kopin's receipt of a $2.4 million order for OLED microdisplays, including expectations about delivery beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, the anticipated six month fulfillment period, and the potential for follow on orders as the customer advances through additional phases of its thermal weapon sight program. These statements also reflect anticipated strategic benefits associated with Kopin's investment in bringing OLED display manufacturing processes in house. Forward looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in customer demand, program schedules, manufacturing performance, and broader conditions in the defense market.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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